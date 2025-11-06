30 Before-And-After Reminders That Cats Are Always Cute, No Matter The Size

There’s no arguing that, while dogs may be man’s best friend, cats have dominated the internet since day one. Whether they’re blepping, loafing, purring, pouncing, or having a case of the midnight zoomies, netizens will always find a way to celebrate them.
One online community is devoted to posting before-and-after pics of kittens and the cats they’ve become, and it’s possibly the most adorable thing we’ve ever seen. Dive into this collection of the best and share it with a cat fan – just try not to collapse from cuteness overload.
#1 From 6 Weeks To 6 Months
Image source: EndersGame_Reviewer
#2 They Grew Up So Well 🥹
Image source: nothatnoah
#3 From Tiny Butler To Full-Time Lounge Lizard
Image source: Galatic_Kitty
#4 Arnold Goes From Trash Boy To Best Boy
Image source: Nermcore
#5 Twig (Tortie) When We First Brought Her Home vs. Now
Image source: Aquariumcats
#6 This Is Baby. He Was Born During A Storm And It Scared His Mom Off So I Raised Him From Day One
Image source: reddit.com
#7 Just Celebrated 12 Years With My Baby Girl 🖤
Image source: harothecat3
#8 Clementine 3 Weeks>3months>1 Year 🥹
Image source: Safe-Championship908
#9 Miss Molly, Found Abandoned In A Box On The Side Of The Road
Image source: GuiPhips
#10 Maple’s Kitten Pics Keep Getting Stolen, So Here’s An Update!
Image source: jjt_123
#11 I Posted About Arlo A Year Ago And Thought I’d Update Now That He’s Fully Grown
Image source: wildfire155
#12 Benji Started Yelling At Me The Moment I Brought Him Home (12wks). He Hasn’t Stopped Since (6 Yrs)
Image source: radcatters
#13 Spectacular Glow Up Since Last Summer
Image source: Leirnis
#14 She Grow Up ❤️❤️❤️
Image source: AccomplishedAd925
#15 From 1 Month To 7 Months. I Was About To Adopt My Very First Kitten ; Cat Foster Family Said “Don’t You Want To Adopt These Two? They’d Be So Happy Together”. They Were So Right
Image source: croutelle
#16 Noodle And Gnocchi From 10 Weeks To 4 Years
Image source: queenofthekumquats
#17 Phil, 8 Weeks To 5 Months
Image source: Pinkpurplegreentea
#18 She’s 14 Now, But We Still Call Her Kitten
Image source: Laney20
#19 Clonazepam Was A 4 Month Old Watercolor Baby. Now She’s 7
Image source: cat_blep
#20 Oh How They Grow Up So Fast
Image source: Tay1ormoon
#21 Nyx – Thrown Out A Car Window At 6 Wks, Queen Of The Castle At 2 Yrs
Image source: ArtisticTarantula
#22 We Found Our Cat’s Old Toy Under The Fridge
Image source: CleverUsername006
#23 1 And A Half Year Difference
Image source: nucleargreenday
#24 💖petra💖
Image source: ilIa_mae
#25 Can Someone Please Explain How She Got So Big Like I Don’t Understand
Image source: sarahkali
#26 Skippy With His Mama, Emcee. 3.5 Months -> 2 Years
Image source: Laney20
#27 Fizzgig Was Just A Tiny Poofball When I Found Him
Image source: squishedgoomba
#28 3 Years Later… Just Longer And Sleeker
Image source: mulanusaf
#29 My 7 Year Old Babygirl Leia, 100% Hair
Image source: NikiBubbles
#30 Skippy Is Bigger, But Still The Same Kitty At Heart. 2 Weeks -> 1.5 Years
Image source: Laney20
