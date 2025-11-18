Hey Pandas, What’s Your Favorite Holiday And Why? (Closed)

by

Let me know your thoughts, and I’ll respond as soon as possible!

#1

Christmas.

i love buying presents. I love Christmas shopping all the hustle and bustle in the shops the Christmas music. Christmas food, Christmas decorations. Christmas films, Christmas novels. Everything.
Lots of Magic and sparkle. ✨

#2

Halloween. I like the holiday because there’s no family pressure, it’s just fun and mischief. Plus, I get to set up my haunted circus where I get to be over the top dramatic as the ring master. I have games, give out full sized candy bars, banter and joke with kids and parents, it’s just a fun time.

#3

Christmas

#4

Christmas I think. I find it fun.

#5

Christmas

Just the festive vibes gets me so excited, and I am Christian so that as well :)

