First Grade Teacher Breaks Silence After Viral ‘Private Parts’ Song To Kids Sparks Debate

One Namibian teacher has found herself at the center of an international conversation after a TikTok of her classroom lesson went viral.
Gelda Waterboer, a first-grade teacher, shared a video of herself leading students in a song about body boundaries. The song was sung with such intensity that it quickly caught the attention of netizens across the globe.
As the video hit millions of views, Waterboer spoke out about why she teaches with such passion, revealing that the lesson comes from personal experience.
The viral song sparked praise and criticism
Image credits: TikTok/gelda_waterboer
In the now-famous clip, Waterboer could be seen standing at the front of her classroom as her students echoed her words.
“These are my private parts, private parts, private parts, these are my private parts, no one should touch them.”
Image credits: www.tiktok.com
“And if you touch my private parts, private parts, I will tell my mother, I will tell my father, I will tell my teacher.”
The moment was simple but powerful, as it showed Waterboer’s students learning in unison that they have the right to say no.
Image credits: Unsplash/CDC
Waterboer overlaid her video with the words “Being safe. Make sure they put in the emotion.”
The video resonated with millions across the globe. According to a People magazine report, Waterboer’s video has now amassed over 160 million views.
The directness of her delivery, however, led to mixed reactions. While many applauded her for teaching children to stand up for themselves boldly, others commented on her “aggressive” tone.
Waterboer responded to these comments directly in a follow-up TikTok.
“Teaching our children to say ‘no’ is not just about manners — it’s about protection,” the teacher wrote.
“Every child must know that their body belongs to them, and no one has the right to touch them in a way that feels wrong or uncomfortable,” she wrote in her follow-up post.
Waterboer explained why the lesson is personal
Beyond the viral attention, Waterboer revealed that her dedication to this lesson was deeply tied to her own childhood.
“I wish I had a teacher like me growing up,” she admitted in another post.
Image credits: TikTok/gelda_waterboer
Growing up in an environment where conversations about body boundaries were considered taboo, she said children were often discouraged from speaking up.
“We, as Africans, put these topics under the table. It’s taboo. That has really made an African child not speak up,” she explained.
Breaking that silence has then become part of her mission as a teacher. “For me, as long as I’m a teacher, I have vowed that I will be the teacher that I have never had growing up.”
She also addressed why she delivers the song with so much intensity. “Some things need to be loud. Some things need to be aggressive,” Waterboer said.
Waterboer stressed that even adults and online content creators need to be involved
Apart from her message to kids, Waterboer also noted that adults and online creators should take responsibility for her song’s lesson.
“It is our responsibility as adults, parents, and creators to create a space where children feel confident to speak up.”
Image credits: Unsplash/Vladislav Anchuk
“If someone touches you in a strange way — tell a trusted adult immediately. You are not in trouble. You are not alone. You will be heard,” she said, adding that empowerment starts with education, and safety begins with a “strong voice that knows when to say no.”
“A young child is going through things every second. Every day. Every hour,” the teacher highlighted.
Image credits: TikTok/gelda_waterboer
Her honesty struck a chord with many parents. One commenter wrote, “That aggression — the boldness and assertiveness — is what protects the kids.”
Another added, “I love the aggression. I want my daughter to learn this.”
Waterboer’s viral video has opened up a wider discussion about how children are taught to protect themselves.
Many parents expressed gratitude, while teachers across the world shared that they are planning to use similar methods in their own classrooms.
Image credits: TikTok/gelda_waterboer
“They will know that there is power in my ‘no.’ They will know that my body is my body,” Waterboer said.
Netizens shared their thoughts about Waterboer’s comments on social media
Follow Us