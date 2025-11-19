35 Interesting Historical Photos That Show How Much The World Has Changed

Before cameras, history was told through words, paintings, and fading memories. But with their invention, we gained something remarkable—the ability to capture moments exactly as they were. Now, we can look back and see life in stunning detail, from everyday moments to world-defining events.
One of the best places to find rare and fascinating images from the past is the subreddit r/Historycord, home to the largest partnered history server on Discord. We’ve gathered some of their most intriguing posts below—explore them, upvote your favorites, and if you’re curious to learn more about the group, don’t miss our conversation with its head admin. Enjoy!
#1 A Police Officer Playing Duck Duck Goose With Children In New York, 1970
Image source: Quick_Presentation11
#2 Firefighters Protecting The General Sherman, The Largest Tree In The World, From A Wildfire
Image source: Optimal_Wishbone322
#3 Harlem Grocer Standing In Front Of His Store, 1937
Image source: Optimal_Wishbone322
#4 Cheyenne Dog Soldier Black Wolf, 1921
Image source: Quick_Presentation11
#5 Jesse Owens, An American Athlete, In London Following His Four Gold Medals At The 1936 Berlin Olympics
Image source: Ok-Impression-1090
#6 German Soldiers React To Footage Of Concentration Camps, 1945
Image source: Optimal_Wishbone322
#7 A Woman In The 1950’s Standing Next To A Redwood Tree
Image source: Go_GoInspectorGadget
#8 My Great Grandfather Wrote This Letter To My Grandfather. He Was K**led 8 Days Later
Image source: talairen
#9 Satchel Paige At His Final Pro Baseball Game In Which He Pitched 3 Scoreless Innings For The Kansas City A’s In 1965 At The Age Of 59. An Easy Chair And A Nurse Were Provided In The Bullpen
Image source: Quick_Presentation11
#10 B-17 Ball Turret Gunner Alan Magee, Who Fell 22,000 Feet Without A Parachute, Landing On The Glass Roof Of St. Nazaire Train Station, Breaking It Through. He Suffered Multiple Injuries, Including A Broken Leg And A Badly Cut Arm, But He Lived. January 3, 1943
Image source: Quick_Presentation11
#11 Last Surviving Wooden Door From The Gas Chambers At Auschwitz. For Millions Of Jews, It Was The Last Door They Ever Saw
Image source: Paul_Nosensteinfried
#12 Sharon Tate Photographed By Jack Garofalo In Cannes, 1968
Image source: Quick_Presentation11
#13 Burbank High School Parking Lot In Burbank, California 1966
Image source: Quick_Presentation11
#14 American Activist Rachel Corrie, 23, Stands Between An Israeli Bulldozer And A Palestinian House On March 16, 2003, In Rafah In The Gaza Strip. Corrie Was Run Over And Killed By An Israeli Bulldozer As She Protested The Demolition Of Palestinian Houses. (2003)
Image source: TrickyTicket9400
#15 Department Store Workers On Their Lunch Break, Chattanooga, Tn, 1905
Image source: UrbanAchievers6371
#16 Lumberjacks, Ca 1900
Image source: Quick_Presentation11
#17 A Woman Sitting In The Ruins Of Cologne, Germany, 1945
Image source: Tigrannes
#18 My Dad On Shore Leave – Malaysia In 1940 At 17 Years Old
Image source: BuyDiabeticSupplies
#19 A Tourist And His Car At The Edge Of The Grand Canyon. Arizona, USA. 1914
Image source: Go_GoInspectorGadget
#20 Anne Frank’s Father, Otto Frank, With Other Soldiers In 1915
Image source: causecurve
#21 New Year’s Eve Party, 1930s
Image source: Quick_Presentation11
#22 When She Was 23, Rosemary Kennedy, The Sister Of Jfk And Rfk, Had A Forced Lobotomy Arranged By Her Father. The Surgery Left Her Incapacitated For The Rest Of Her Life
Image source: senorphone1
#23 Joe Dimaggio, Age 20, Enjoying Some Of His Mother Rosalie’s 1936 Spaghetti
Image source: Silver-Parsley9770
#24 A Girl Posing On A Car, Ca 1920
Image source: UrbanAchievers6371
#25 High School Auto Shop Class In The 1950s
Image source: Quick_Presentation11
#26 Two Kids Discovered A 1974 Ferrari Dino Buried In Their Backyard While Playing In 1978
Image source: senorphone1
#27 Time Square In 1978
Image source: Quick_Presentation11
#28 A Burger King Located In Manhattan, New York, Offered Free Internet Access To Customers In 1998
Image source: MeeranQureshi
#29 A Business Excursion Riding Through Death Valley In Search Of The Mineral Borax, Sometime In The 1890’s
Image source: Optimal_Wishbone322
#30 Manhattan Juxtaposed Before The Arrival Of Settlers And How It Looks Today
Image source: Optimal_Wishbone322
#31 Coffee Shop, Baltimore, Maryland, 1930
Image source: Quick_Presentation11
#32 Lunch Menu From R.h. Macy & Co, New York, 1917. All Prices Are In Cents
Image source: Quick_Presentation11
#33 In August 2017, An Unexploded American 1,000 Pound B**b (450 Kg) Was Discovered At The Site Of The Fukushima Nuclear Power Plant
Image source: Optimal_Wishbone322
#34 Edmund Kemper, A Serial [Criminal], In California Medical Center In The Early 2000s With Two Prison Guards
Image source: RushVegetable9569
#35 Dicky Chappelle Was A War Correspondent And Combat Photographer Covering Iwo Jima, Okinawa, And The Hungarian Uprising Of 1954. She Was Kia While Patrolling With The Marines On 4 Nov 1965. Dicky Was Only 47 At Time Of Her Death
Image source: Baronvoncat1
Follow Us