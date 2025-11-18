50 Hilarious Coworkers Who Deserve A Raise For Their Comedy Skills (New Pics)

Let’s be honest—heading to work day in, day out can sometimes feel like stepping into a routine that’s a bit too predictable, or even miserable. Unless, of course, you’re blessed with colleagues who can channel their inner Jim Halpert and liven things up with an innocent prank or a clever joke!
At Bored Panda, we’re all about spreading smiles at the office. It’s what keeps us going and makes each day more exciting. So, to share the joy, we’ve handpicked some awesome pics of people who love to make their coworkers laugh—and probably deserve a raise for it. Check them out below and don’t forget to upvote your favorites!
#1 I Asked My Coworkers Not To Put Huge Decorations On My Desk
My workplace is the kind to bubble wrap your entire desk and fill your cubicle with balloons for your birthday. I asked them to keep it low-key. The picture shows a shelf on my desk.
Image source: jester_kat
#2 4 Years Of Sobriety! My Coworkers Got Me “Clean” Stuff
Image source: Better_Draft_1270
#3 I Am Being Forced To Compete In An Office Fitbit Step Challenge
Image source: ikareaboutyou
#4 My Workplace Asked Us To Recreate Famous Works Of Art Using Only What We Had At Home. I Think I Nailed It
Image source: lexifers516
#5 Just Started At A New Shop And This Work Of Art Was Left Above My New Workstation
Image source: rwmurphy10
#6 I Asked My Boss If We Could Pose With (Some) Of Our Prop Money At The End Of The Day. He Insisted We Use All Of It
Image source: lhbruen
#7 Just Let This Man Do His Job
Image source: MakeMeFamous7
#8 My Coworker Took Customers’ Orders Wearing A Spider-Man Mask To Brighten The Days Of People In The Drive-Thru
He had gotten extremely excited when a kid in the backseat of a car waved at him.
Image source: crustytoegaming
#9 Workplace Safety
Image source: lucidviolet
#10 The System Is Rigged At My Job. She Wins Every Month
Image source: TheCraftypickle
#11 My Coworker And I Have Been Putting Little Hats On The Office Cat
Image source: Trick-Cup2912
#12 Banner For A Coworker Whose Last Day Is Today
Image source: Mercury90210
#13 Workplace Safety
Image source: LogicBomb76
#14 Opened The Hood And Found My Coworker Trying To Scare Me
Image source: Jumpy_Part_8513
#15 Power Move
Image source: midget_jazz
#16 I Love Her Fluffy Legs
Image source: PigeonMasha_
#17 Coworker Has A Tabasco Holster That His Wife Gave Him. He Brings It To Lunch Every Day
Image source: EndGuy555
#18 My Friend/Coworker Quit To Go Back To School And I Feel A Way About It
Image source: Resident-Sherbert-63
#19 Brilliant
Image source: mixbecca
#20 When You And Your Coworker Accidentally Twin Outfits. I Look Like His Mini-Me. I Should Have Grown Out My Mustache
Image source: BabyDaredevil
#21 My Boss Offered Me $300 To Shave My Mustache, So I Framed It For Him
Image source: chattgraham
#22 The One Time I Wore My Halloween Costume To Work
Image source: steelystan
#23 I Put A Couple Of Layers Of Boot Polish On One Of My Coworker’s Boots Every Day He Was On Vacation… One Of His Boots
Image source: sam_neil
#24 My Doctor’s Office Is In The Holiday Spirit
Image source: geoffe
#25 A German, Frida And Ruth Bader Ginsburg Walk Into A Conference Room
Image source: edisongiang
#26 How My Coworker Decorated Her Car For Halloween
Image source: Franks-gun-2006
#27 Employee Of The Month Material
Image source: misslattesart
#28 The People At My Workplace Are Getting Salty About Their Water Fountain Rules
Image source: SouthernAero
#29 Only Gold And Swedish Fish Are Acceptable In The Workplace
Image source: shadimusa
#30 I Make These And Put This One Up For My Coworkers
Image source: Arcempire
#31 My Best April Fools’ Prank: I Put This In The Office Bathroom With Ketchup Inside
Image source: Sosowski
#32 My Coworker Makes Signs For The Service Desk With Rotating Topics
Image source: Substantial_Date_235
#33 One Of Our Lunch Ladies Passed And Her Staff Set This Skeleton Up In Her Honor
Image source: EeyoreTheSadDonkey
#34 My Workplace Has A Sense Of Humor. Poor Nathan
Image source: SuperPotatoThrow
#35 Someone Put This Up In The Ladies’ Room At Work
Image source: Frago242
#36 Coworker Got Tired Of People Taking His Cart While He Was At Lunch
Image source: Jasperrr___
#37 My Coworker Was Complaining About Losing His Headphones. I Think I Found Them
Image source: GroundbreakingSuit74
#38 I Told My Coworkers I Had Never Tasted A Pickle. The Next Week
Image source: warriorprincess
#39 One Of The Most Successful Pranks We Pulled Off In Our Workplace
Image source: justinsmama
#40 I’m A Security Guard Just Doing My Rounds, Walked Into The Conference Room And Saw This
Image source: BatHulkSmash
#41 We Are Like A Family Up There And We Are Really Upset She Is Leaving. She Knows We Love Her
Image source: Miriam2626
#42 Occasionally I Wear My T-Rex Costume To Work To Bring My Coworkers Some Joy
Image source: ChiaEFX
#43 Coworker Left Her Phone Unattended Again
Image source: wabispecial
#44 Brought A Houseplant To The Office And Named It After A Coworker. They Struck Back And Brought In A Friend For It
Image source: darkpollopesca
#45 You Cannot Be Serious
Image source: StevenCheah
#46 Found At Work
Image source: tonyle94
#47 Husband’s Coworkers Pulled This Prank On Their Manager
Image source: sp00kyscary
#48 One Of My Coworkers Set This Background Weeks Ago And It Still Hasn’t Been Changed
Image source: Summer Leppanen
#49 Found This In The Bathroom At A Former Workplace. Wasn’t Even Mad Then, Because The Chuckle Made My Day
Image source: Charitard123
#50 A Friend’s Coworker Likes To Take Stealth Box Naps At Work
Image source: QueenHalloween
