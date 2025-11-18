50 Hilarious Coworkers Who Deserve A Raise For Their Comedy Skills (New Pics)

Let’s be honest—heading to work day in, day out can sometimes feel like stepping into a routine that’s a bit too predictable, or even miserable. Unless, of course, you’re blessed with colleagues who can channel their inner Jim Halpert and liven things up with an innocent prank or a clever joke!

At Bored Panda, we’re all about spreading smiles at the office. It’s what keeps us going and makes each day more exciting. So, to share the joy, we’ve handpicked some awesome pics of people who love to make their coworkers laugh—and probably deserve a raise for it. Check them out below and don’t forget to upvote your favorites!

#1 I Asked My Coworkers Not To Put Huge Decorations On My Desk

My workplace is the kind to bubble wrap your entire desk and fill your cubicle with balloons for your birthday. I asked them to keep it low-key. The picture shows a shelf on my desk.

Image source: jester_kat

#2 4 Years Of Sobriety! My Coworkers Got Me “Clean” Stuff

Image source: Better_Draft_1270

#3 I Am Being Forced To Compete In An Office Fitbit Step Challenge

Image source: ikareaboutyou

#4 My Workplace Asked Us To Recreate Famous Works Of Art Using Only What We Had At Home. I Think I Nailed It

Image source: lexifers516

#5 Just Started At A New Shop And This Work Of Art Was Left Above My New Workstation

Image source: rwmurphy10

#6 I Asked My Boss If We Could Pose With (Some) Of Our Prop Money At The End Of The Day. He Insisted We Use All Of It

Image source: lhbruen

#7 Just Let This Man Do His Job

Image source: MakeMeFamous7

#8 My Coworker Took Customers’ Orders Wearing A Spider-Man Mask To Brighten The Days Of People In The Drive-Thru

He had gotten extremely excited when a kid in the backseat of a car waved at him.

Image source: crustytoegaming

#9 Workplace Safety

Image source: lucidviolet

#10 The System Is Rigged At My Job. She Wins Every Month

Image source: TheCraftypickle

#11 My Coworker And I Have Been Putting Little Hats On The Office Cat

Image source: Trick-Cup2912

#12 Banner For A Coworker Whose Last Day Is Today

Image source: Mercury90210

#13 Workplace Safety

Image source: LogicBomb76

#14 Opened The Hood And Found My Coworker Trying To Scare Me

Image source: Jumpy_Part_8513

#15 Power Move

Image source: midget_jazz

#16 I Love Her Fluffy Legs

Image source: PigeonMasha_

#17 Coworker Has A Tabasco Holster That His Wife Gave Him. He Brings It To Lunch Every Day

Image source: EndGuy555

#18 My Friend/Coworker Quit To Go Back To School And I Feel A Way About It

Image source: Resident-Sherbert-63

#19 Brilliant

Image source: mixbecca

#20 When You And Your Coworker Accidentally Twin Outfits. I Look Like His Mini-Me. I Should Have Grown Out My Mustache

Image source: BabyDaredevil

#21 My Boss Offered Me $300 To Shave My Mustache, So I Framed It For Him

Image source: chattgraham

#22 The One Time I Wore My Halloween Costume To Work

Image source: steelystan

#23 I Put A Couple Of Layers Of Boot Polish On One Of My Coworker’s Boots Every Day He Was On Vacation… One Of His Boots

Image source: sam_neil

#24 My Doctor’s Office Is In The Holiday Spirit

Image source: geoffe

#25 A German, Frida And Ruth Bader Ginsburg Walk Into A Conference Room

Image source: edisongiang

#26 How My Coworker Decorated Her Car For Halloween

Image source: Franks-gun-2006

#27 Employee Of The Month Material

Image source: misslattesart

#28 The People At My Workplace Are Getting Salty About Their Water Fountain Rules

Image source: SouthernAero

#29 Only Gold And Swedish Fish Are Acceptable In The Workplace

Image source: shadimusa

#30 I Make These And Put This One Up For My Coworkers

Image source: Arcempire

#31 My Best April Fools’ Prank: I Put This In The Office Bathroom With Ketchup Inside

Image source: Sosowski

#32 My Coworker Makes Signs For The Service Desk With Rotating Topics

Image source: Substantial_Date_235

#33 One Of Our Lunch Ladies Passed And Her Staff Set This Skeleton Up In Her Honor

Image source: EeyoreTheSadDonkey

#34 My Workplace Has A Sense Of Humor. Poor Nathan

Image source: SuperPotatoThrow

#35 Someone Put This Up In The Ladies’ Room At Work

Image source: Frago242

#36 Coworker Got Tired Of People Taking His Cart While He Was At Lunch

Image source: Jasperrr___

#37 My Coworker Was Complaining About Losing His Headphones. I Think I Found Them

Image source: GroundbreakingSuit74

#38 I Told My Coworkers I Had Never Tasted A Pickle. The Next Week

Image source: warriorprincess

#39 One Of The Most Successful Pranks We Pulled Off In Our Workplace

Image source: justinsmama

#40 I’m A Security Guard Just Doing My Rounds, Walked Into The Conference Room And Saw This

Image source: BatHulkSmash

#41 We Are Like A Family Up There And We Are Really Upset She Is Leaving. She Knows We Love Her

Image source: Miriam2626

#42 Occasionally I Wear My T-Rex Costume To Work To Bring My Coworkers Some Joy

Image source: ChiaEFX

#43 Coworker Left Her Phone Unattended Again

Image source: wabispecial

#44 Brought A Houseplant To The Office And Named It After A Coworker. They Struck Back And Brought In A Friend For It

Image source: darkpollopesca

#45 You Cannot Be Serious

Image source: StevenCheah

#46 Found At Work

Image source: tonyle94

#47 Husband’s Coworkers Pulled This Prank On Their Manager

Image source: sp00kyscary

#48 One Of My Coworkers Set This Background Weeks Ago And It Still Hasn’t Been Changed

Image source: Summer Leppanen

#49 Found This In The Bathroom At A Former Workplace. Wasn’t Even Mad Then, Because The Chuckle Made My Day

Image source: Charitard123

#50 A Friend’s Coworker Likes To Take Stealth Box Naps At Work

Image source: QueenHalloween

