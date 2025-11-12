I Made This Map Inspired By Work

Ever since I was a little girl I loved drawing maps . . . there is a magical quality about maps that draws one in . . . a secret world filled with treasure and monsters illustrated through the unique lens of the cartographer.

I made this map loosely inspired by my workplace (I am a nurse) and the illustrative style of the maps of J.R.R. Tolkein, Phantom of the Tollbooth, and Moomin’.

It took me about 8 hours to complete (penciled the drawing, inked, scanned and photoshopped), and boy was my hand sore.

More info: Instagram

Welcome to the Land of West Cardiopulmonare

