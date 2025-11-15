Hey Pandas, What Are The Best Games To Play For Couples? (Closed)

Rather than just watching series or movies, what are some interactive fun games to play, of any sort. All ideas are welcome, but please keep it clean (can be console/pc/boardgames/paper, etc).
#1
It Takes Two. Best game I’ve played in a long while and it’s co-op only. Perfect for couples.
#2
We like to play Backgammon. Easy rules, short rounds, balanced mix of strategy and lucky dices – not as challenging as chess and yet not as boring as a lot of other games. Got us addicted during the lock-down.
