Hey Pandas, What Is Something You’ve Found People Do Often Now, But Is Actually Odd Once You Think About It?

Just something you’ve noticed people do that has become accepted, or normal, but either makes no sense, or makes you shake your head the more you think about it. So, it’s not super obvious at first, but you know it wasn’t a thing some 10, 20 years ago.
For example, other people getting slightly mad/annoyed/”Dad tone” when you drop your cellphone and they see your screen is a bit cracked, despite it not being their phone. “That’s why you should have a screen protector on your phone. Is your screen cracked now?” I haven’t been lectured about breaking my property since living with my folks. But lately, it’s been a common phenomenon ever since I got my first cellphone 5 years ago.
#1
Now i dont like make up but i can respect their reasons for wearing it…
EXCEPT!!
People who cover up freckles/moles with makeup then proceed to add freckles/moles over the makeup??
Pls someone explain why would u cover something up just to add its artificail cousin in its spot?
#2
War, I mean reasons why it starts, religion is a common one, others are just people (typically dictators) being a baby and throwing a tantrum after a country doesn’t do something they want.
#3
Smoking is pretty bizarre. It stinks and it’s expensive. It is no secret it causes cancer yet young people confine to try cigarettes. I don’t get it.
Follow Us