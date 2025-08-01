I Combined 22 Classic Movies With Coffee Machines Using AI And The Results Are Hilarious

What if your morning coffee came with a plot twist? This collection of weirdly creative coffee makers is inspired by iconic movies and brings a dose of chaos to your countertop.

We’re talking a “Titanic” drip machine that looks like it’s sinking, a cursed “Exorcist” brewer that may or may not spin your head around, a pinked-out Barbie machine, and a “Terminator” one that deadass says, “I’ll be perky.”

Each design doesn’t just nod to the movie—it fully commits. Shapes, colors, engraved quotes, the whole deal. They’re made to mess with your eyes and fuel your caffeine addiction at the same time.

So. Which cursed brew are you starting your day with?

More info: Instagram

#1 Harry Potter

#2 Terminator

#3 Titanic

#4 The Ten Commandments

#5 Back To The Future

#6 Jurassic Park

#7 E.t

#8 Jaws

#9 Friday The 13th

#10 Ghost Rider

#11 Barbie

#12 Superman

#13 Wonder Woman

#14 A Nightmare On Elm Street

#15 Matrix

#16 The Birds

#17 James Bond (007)

#18 The Shining

#19 Star Wars

#20 Indiana Jones

#21 The Exorcist

#22 Kill Bill

