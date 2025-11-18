Hey Pandas, What Subject Would You Choose? (Closed)

by

Due to an admit error at your agents office, you have found out, last minute, you have to give an informative lecture to a packed ball of people. With no time to prepare, no time to research, based only on what you are knowledgeable in, what subject do you choose to talk about?

#1

One of the following;

‘The importance of avoiding admit errors to ensure you have a packed hall, and not packed ball.’

‘Debunking “self empowerment” and “life coaches”; The power of being yourself.’

‘How to talk c**p for hours at short notice and without preparation, while seeming like an authority on a subject.’

#2

Omg, Nathaniel I’ve been waiting to give people a lecture about this for longest time.

Procrastinating 101.

And I won’t show up.

#3

The medical and scientific history of vampire mythology

#4

I’d probably talk about the Gospel, since that’s what I am most passionate about.

But next to that, probably the importance of story in our lives or how to support those with mental health issues in your life.

#5

Plants

#6

Easy, I’d just infodump about whatever I was interested in at the time (currently, I would probably just go with an explanation of the hidden links in the Welcome Home ARG and my theories about them)

#7

Stupid not being able to edit the question. Admit should have been Admin. BP give us the ability to edit.

#8

Probably Harry Potter it’s the only thing I know lots about.

#9

Being a missionary kid, in Asia, in the 1950s and 1060s.

#10

i would just talk about noahfinnce the entire time lol

#11

How to get away with opening the same themed bear animatronic restaurant over and over and still getting people to come and throw money in my face

#12

Having spent over fifteen years in telephone customer service, I would give a nice little talk on dealing with angry clients on the phone.

#13

why lectures are stupid.

#14

id probably rant about whatever thing i’m most obsessed with at the moment. currently it is lovejoy and fnaf :)

#15

A very long extensive boring history of gothic rock and culture….. And when everyone falls asleep out of boredom, I’ll steal all their phones and run screaming into the night….
Or…
A long boring powerpoint presentation, with graphs and diagrams, on how screamo vocals exponentially improve J pop songs…… Then steal everyones phones and run screaming ( in Japanese) into the night….

#16

“Why Spiderman Friend or Foe (2007) is the best Spiderman game of all time”

