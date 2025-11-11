Paralyzed Bunny Gets A Tiny Skateboard Wheelchair To Move Around

by

Wheelz was found stiff and frozen by a farmer at Overlook Acres, US. He was more than likely injured by an older rabbit who dragged him out of his nest box. Normally, the bunny would have been put down to take him out of the misery. But Wheelz was determined to live, even if paralyzed, so the farm’s owners decided to keep him as a pet.

Wheelz was given a tiny skateboard wheelchair for $1 so that he could move freely. “Just because you raise an animal to consume does not mean that you don’t provide that animal with kindness, compassion, and the best living environment you can provide,” wrote the farmer on Facebook. “Wheelz has his forever home.”

More info: Facebook

This baby bunny was found stiff and frozen by a farmer at Overlook Acres, US

Paralyzed Bunny Gets A Tiny Skateboard Wheelchair To Move Around

Normally, he would have been put down to take him out of the misery

Paralyzed Bunny Gets A Tiny Skateboard Wheelchair To Move Around

But the bunny was determined to live, even if paralyzed

Paralyzed Bunny Gets A Tiny Skateboard Wheelchair To Move Around

“He managed to still pull himself around the floor and was moving faster than the other babies”

Paralyzed Bunny Gets A Tiny Skateboard Wheelchair To Move Around

So the farmers decided to keep him as a pet and got him a tiny skateboard wheelchair for $1

Paralyzed Bunny Gets A Tiny Skateboard Wheelchair To Move Around

“[Wheelz] is as happy as can be and loves his speed”

Paralyzed Bunny Gets A Tiny Skateboard Wheelchair To Move Around

Watch him zipping around here:

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
People Notice An Eerie Detail As Charlie Kirk Suspect Tyler Robinson Appears In Court
3 min read
Sep, 18, 2025
Scandal 1.04 Review: Enemy of the State
3 min read
Apr, 28, 2012
NYT Strands Hints And Answers For 03-August-2025
3 min read
Aug, 2, 2025
How To Turn A Word Search Into A Frame-Ready Pop-Art Portrait
3 min read
Sep, 23, 2025
Check Out The Trailer For New Animated Comedy Series “Drawn”
3 min read
Jul, 12, 2021
Recap – FlashForward 1.11/1.12 “Revelation Zero”
3 min read
Mar, 18, 2010
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.