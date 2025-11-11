Paralyzed Bunny Gets A Tiny Skateboard Wheelchair To Move Around

Wheelz was found stiff and frozen by a farmer at Overlook Acres, US. He was more than likely injured by an older rabbit who dragged him out of his nest box. Normally, the bunny would have been put down to take him out of the misery. But Wheelz was determined to live, even if paralyzed, so the farm’s owners decided to keep him as a pet.
Wheelz was given a tiny skateboard wheelchair for $1 so that he could move freely. “Just because you raise an animal to consume does not mean that you don’t provide that animal with kindness, compassion, and the best living environment you can provide,” wrote the farmer on Facebook. “Wheelz has his forever home.”
More info: Facebook
This baby bunny was found stiff and frozen by a farmer at Overlook Acres, US
Normally, he would have been put down to take him out of the misery
But the bunny was determined to live, even if paralyzed
“He managed to still pull himself around the floor and was moving faster than the other babies”
So the farmers decided to keep him as a pet and got him a tiny skateboard wheelchair for $1
“[Wheelz] is as happy as can be and loves his speed”
Watch him zipping around here:
Did you like this article? Follow us on Google News
Follow Us