Man Tries To Blame Wife For Having No Slacks For His Business Trip, Internet Is Not Having It

Having a spouse means having someone to go through life with. While this person may be there to hold your hand through the good and bad times, it would be unreasonable to expect them to wait on you hand and foot.
This was a problem a married couple faced when the man grew frustrated with his wife for not packing his slacks for a work trip. The couple ended up having an argument that they could have avoided in the first place.
The husband’s harsh realization came thanks to the readers who let him have it. Scroll through for the entire story.
Married couples may argue over some of the most trivial matters
For this husband and wife, a pair of slacks left behind was the source of tension
The man said he understood where his wife was coming from, but he nonetheless defended his frustration
A woman’s “maternalizing drive” may affect her significant other in an unhealthy way
Most women express love and care for their male partners through helpful acts of kindness. It could be through simple gestures like running errands, cooking his favorite meal, and, in this story’s case, packing clothes for their husbands.
Licensed psychologist Dr. James Tobin refers to this as the “maternalizing drive,” which he says also has unintended consequences.
In an article on his website, Dr. Tobin explains that men who receive these acts of kindness may unconsciously feel infantilized and activate the child components of their identity.
“In essence, the relationship is transformed from an adult-to-adult, mutually interdependent bond to a maternal-child bond,” he wrote.
Licensed mental health counselor William Berry shared a similar statement, explaining how women may inadvertently take on the more mature role in a relationship, especially after marriage.
“For many married men, the wife may start to become a mother figure. She may encourage less play (hanging out with friends, heavy drinking) and behave in a more grown-up fashion,” Berry wrote.
Berry emphasizes that couples may be unaware that they’ve entered such an unhealthy dynamic in their relationship. But by recognizing that it happens, couples can gain a better understanding and compassion for each other.
People in the comments unanimously agreed that he was being a jerk to his wife
However, there were a couple of commenters who sided with him
The husband later shared an update, admitting he was in the wrong
