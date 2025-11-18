Tell me about some of the dumbest animals you’ve ever seen. They can look dumb or act dumb, or even both, but tell me why they’re completely cuckoo.
#1
My current dog. He scares himself when he farts. He also indicates he wants to go out then when we are out he stares at me like he can’t figure out why I dragged him outside.
#2
My sibling
#3
I’m pet-sitting this cat. You probably think it’s the cat that’s dumb. NOPE! It’s this STUPID CARDINAL who keeps flying into the windows! He doesn’t crash, he straight up flies into the window, then flies off, and does it again! He expects a different result every time. He must be concussed, which explains why he keeps doing it.
#4
Me
