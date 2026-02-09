Thief GF Plays The Victim As BF Confronts Her For Using His Credit Card, He’s Just Disgusted By It

I have seen a lot of relationships (including mine with my ex) crumble because of broken trust, and it can be a truly awful feeling. I mean, it’s literally the most basic thing anyone can expect from their partner, yet some people don’t give it any thought.
Just look at this woman who secretly kept using her boyfriend’s credit card, and he only found out about it when he was vacationing in Mexico. What’s more awful is how she shamelessly gaslit him when he confronted her. Scroll down to find out how she did it!
Trust is literally one of the most basic foundations of any relationship, and things fall apart if it’s broken
The poster was a high-earner and very particular about his finances and credit, which his girlfriend of almost 2 years was aware of
He once noticed a few unrecognizable purchases on his credit card, but he brushed it off without accusing anyone and got a new card
However, when he was vacationing with friends, he got a call from his company that his card was used, and he realized it was his girlfriend
He confronted her immediately over text, but she feigned innocence in the beginning, then gaslit him, and also played the victim
Apparently, she had saved his card on her Apple Wallet, and he was extremely disgusted by her behavior, but he couldn’t kick her out as she had nowhere to go
In today’s story, the original poster (OP) tells us how he was disturbed to find out something alarming about his girlfriend of almost 2 years. Our guy was a high-earner who was particular about his finances and credit, which his girlfriend was well aware of. A few months back, he noticed some unrecognizable purchases on his credit card, reported them, and got a new one.
He was under the impression that his card had been skimmed, but the truth came to light soon after. Before going on a trip to Mexico with his friends, he informed his credit card company that he would be traveling, since he didn’t want any purchasing issues after arriving. However, he suddenly got a call from them asking whether he had returned, as his card was used in the US.
Stunned, he slowly came to the conclusion that it could only be his girlfriend who was using his card. He immediately confronted her over text. The worst part was that she feigned complete innocence in the beginning, gaslit him, and then proceeded to play the victim. Apparently, she felt that he was making a big deal out of nothing, and she didn’t want to lose him over it.
However, he was super hurt that she took his sensitive information, saved his card details on her Apple Wallet, and used the money without asking him. OP also clarified that he would have immediately given her the money if only she had asked for it. Now, he was so disgusted by her that he didn’t want her in his house, but neither could he kick her out, as she had nowhere to go.
When he vented online, netizens couldn’t help but call her out as a criminal in an instant. The Department of Justice also states that financial identity theft or credit card theft is a felony in the US. It further elaborates that it carries substantial penalties, in some cases 30 years’ imprisonment, fines, and criminal forfeiture. Well, he could easily sue her for stealing his money.
However, what hurt him the most was the broken trust, as this was someone he cared about. We all know how painful it must be for him, and even experts stress that it can spark trust issues within the victim. Moreover, they state that it also erodes a sense of safety, causes extreme difficulty in trusting someone again, and recovering from this trauma can take time.
As if breaking his trust was not enough, the lady also had the audacity to gaslight him and then play the victim. Research emphasizes that gaslighting in relationships is a form of emotional cruelty generally done to avoid taking responsibility for their own actions or out of a fear of exposure. Furthermore, it can also make the victims doubt their sanity, often creating an unhealthy bond.
No wonder the poster decided to end things with her immediately. However, he still couldn’t bring himself to kick her out of his house. He updated in a comment that he plans on talking things out with her after he returns from his trip. How would you handle it if you were in his situation? We would love to hear your thoughts, so drop them in the comments below!
Netizens wasted no time in calling the woman a criminal, and many suggested that he should kick her out immediately
