“Go Home Granny”: Jennifer Lopez’s Golden Globes Look Sparks Ageist Backlash

Jennifer Lopez arrived at the 83rd Annual Golden Globe Awards only to once again find herself the target of hostile comments.
The 56-year-old star stepped onto the red carpet wearing a vintage Jean-Louis Scherrer by Stéphane Rolland gown originally designed in 2003.
The long-sleeved mermaid silhouette featured a bare illusion base with glittering brown lace appliqués arranged in a baroque pattern, clinging to her figure before flowing into a voluminous tulle hem.
While her fans praised her look as “elegant” and “artistic,” others went for harsher, outright ageist remarks.
“Go home granny,” a netizen wrote.
Jennifer Lopez became the target of ageist online comments following her Golden Globe red carpet appearance
The dress, sourced from Beverly Hills vintage store Lily et Cie, previously sold for £1,100 at Kerry Taylor Auctions in 2019, making it a relatively modest acquisition by red carpet standards.
Lopez completed the look with a sleek French twist updo and jewelry by Sabyasachi, including morganite and diamond earrings, as well as a diamond and tourmaline ring.
While the two-time Golden Globes nominee was not up for any trophies this year, she was scheduled to present during the ceremony.
Almost immediately, social media reactions began pouring in, revealing a sharp divide in how viewers interpreted Lopez’s look. Some praised her confidence and physical presence, arguing she remains one of the most striking figures on any red carpet.
“Jenny from the block don’t never miss!” a fan wrote.
Others were far less forgiving.
“She still looks amazing honestly, but is she even acting anymore?” one viewer wrote. “Nobody wants her there,” another added,
“Makeup looks bad. I like the idea of the dress, but the colors and body-stalking don’t work,” a critic wrote. “She looks great, but I think she p**sed off her makeup artist and the designer.”
The age-based criticism against Lopez has intensified in recent months, with the artist openly acknowledging them during a show
The reaction to Lopez’s Golden Globes look echoed the same age-based criticism she has been pushing back against in recent months, particularly from viewers who argue that her style is no longer “appropriate” for a woman in her mid-50s.
Rather than softening her image, Lopez has repeatedly addressed those comments head-on, making it clear that she has no intention of dressing differently to satisfy online expectations about age.
For instance, during her Las Vegas show, Jennifer Lopez: Up All Night Live, the singer directly addressed the constant commentary surrounding her appearance, pausing mid-performance to speak to the audience.
“Thank God I’ve been doing this a long time. I can just ignore a lot of it,” she told the crowd. “It really doesn’t mean anything.”
“Why does she always dress that way? Why doesn’t she dress her age? Why is she always n*ked?” she said, referencing familiar remarks she sees online.
“And I said, ‘If you had this b**ty, you’d be n*ked too.’”
Fans congratulated Lopez for her refusal to back down and praised her style and fitness
“If I had her body, I’d be showing it off too,” one fan wrote. “The old saying still applies: if you’ve got it, flaunt it,” another added.
“I think these ladies are competing to see who can get closest to being n*ked without actually being n*ked,” a critic replied.
The criticism, however, has done little to slow Lopez professionally.
Even as some viewers question whether she is “still acting,” the singer and actress is preparing to return to screens later this year with Office Romance, an upcoming romantic comedy slated for release on Netflix.
The film is directed by Ol Parker and written by Brett Goldstein and Joe Kelly, with Lopez starring opposite Goldstein.
The cast includes Betty Gilpin, Bradley Whitford, Amy Sedaris, Tony Hale, Rick Hoffman, Jodie Whittaker, among others.
The project also marks a reunion between Lopez and Edward James Olmos, who previously appeared alongside her in Selena in 1997.
“Still looks amazing.” Fans shared their reactions to Lopez’s look on social media
