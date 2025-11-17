Hey Pandas, What’s Your MBTI Type, And Is It Accurate? (Closed)

Tell us what MBTI type you are.

#1

I think I’m an INFP, with about half Introverted vs extroverted but a bit more introvert. According to one of my friends I’m a social introvert which makes sense. I forgot what the N is for, F is for feeling so yeah I have at least two feelings, qnd idk what P is foe. And obviously turbulent

#2

INFP, I think it’s pretty accurate.

#3

INFJ-T. I value knowledge.

#4

i don’t really know how this works but mine said:
ISTJ-A / ISTJ-T

but when it initially gave me my results it said:
ISTJ-T

it was logistician and it got most of it it right, especially the fact that i’m more turbulent than assertive. i second guess myself all the time and can never make decisions lol

#5

ENFP-T and yes, it’s accurate. I share it with Robert Downey jr. and Will Smith

#6

i am an INTP-T :)))))

#7

intp-t

#8

ISFJ and it’s pretty accurate. The funny thing is that I self diagnosed myself as ISFJ and then I took the actual test and I was ISFJ

#9

I am an intp and it is accurate

#10

I float between INFP and ISFP. I’ve taken the test a few times and it always one of those. It’s not exact, but I think it’s pretty close. I tend to make decisions based on my gut or emotion. I am compassionate, sometimes too much so. I try to help other people, but sometimes I neglect myself. Although I’m loyal to my loved ones and care deeply for them, I still need alot of time to recharge after being around people.

#11

ISTJ-T (Logistician) It’s pretty accurate last time I took the test idk now, guess I’ll retry it rn

#12

I’m INTJ and I asked my friends what they think and they said that other than the selfish and self centered trait of an INTJ its spot on. And i agree

#13

What does that mean?

