Hey Pandas, What’s Your MBTI Type, And Is It Accurate? (Closed)

Tell us what MBTI type you are.
I think I’m an INFP, with about half Introverted vs extroverted but a bit more introvert. According to one of my friends I’m a social introvert which makes sense. I forgot what the N is for, F is for feeling so yeah I have at least two feelings, qnd idk what P is foe. And obviously turbulent
INFP, I think it’s pretty accurate.
INFJ-T. I value knowledge.
i don’t really know how this works but mine said:
ISTJ-A / ISTJ-T
but when it initially gave me my results it said:
ISTJ-T
it was logistician and it got most of it it right, especially the fact that i’m more turbulent than assertive. i second guess myself all the time and can never make decisions lol
ENFP-T and yes, it’s accurate. I share it with Robert Downey jr. and Will Smith
i am an INTP-T :)))))
intp-t
ISFJ and it’s pretty accurate. The funny thing is that I self diagnosed myself as ISFJ and then I took the actual test and I was ISFJ
I am an intp and it is accurate
I float between INFP and ISFP. I’ve taken the test a few times and it always one of those. It’s not exact, but I think it’s pretty close. I tend to make decisions based on my gut or emotion. I am compassionate, sometimes too much so. I try to help other people, but sometimes I neglect myself. Although I’m loyal to my loved ones and care deeply for them, I still need alot of time to recharge after being around people.
ISTJ-T (Logistician) It’s pretty accurate last time I took the test idk now, guess I’ll retry it rn
I’m INTJ and I asked my friends what they think and they said that other than the selfish and self centered trait of an INTJ its spot on. And i agree
What does that mean?
