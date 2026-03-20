Someone Made A Google Translator For LinkedIn And The Results Are Absolutely Hilarious

LinkedIn is the place where delulu corporate dreams come true. Nowhere else will you find people communicating in unnatural and borderline ridiculous corporate jargon the way they do on LinkedIn. The platform boasts over one billion users in over 200 countries, but there’s one thing that unites them all: an unhealthy obsession with buzzwords like “disruption” and “growth mindset.”
Recently, someone created a tool that works just like Google Translate but can convert simple sentences like “I hate my job” or “I just got fired” into “LinkedIn speak.” People online quickly fell in love with it and started sharing the most ridiculous prompts they could think of. Bored Panda collected the funniest ones here for you to enjoy!
#1
Image source: kanavtwt
#2
Image source: Johnathon Reyes
#3
Image source: Tom Emmett
#4
Image source: Ronald Williams
#5
Image source: Lilly Lillium
#6
Image source: Marat Muratov
#7
Image source: Precious Nyambo
#8
Image source: Vladiana Apetroaie
#9
Image source: Ciara Keith
#10
Image source: Beba
#11
Image source: Jesse Bookhout
#12
Image source: Que Que Kharí
#13
Image source: .
#14
Image source: todayyearsold
#15
Image source: lcamtuf
#16
Image source: Emma Carney
#17
Image source: Theodore Tsirpanis
#18
Image source: Sylvia-Grace Fonfara
#19
Image source: Stephen Cheng
#20
Image source: Vyx Santos
#21
Image source: Katie Rose
#22
Image source: Kieron Crosbie
#23
Image source: Brenton Rucker
#24
Image source: Danny Callahan
#25
Image source: Katie Rose
#26
Image source: Chava Raizel
#27
Image source: John Clark Chua
#28
Image source: Sean Tong
#29
Image source: Enrico Velasco
#30
Image source: Stephen Costigan
#31
Image source: MrJasonMason
#32
Image source: MrJasonMason
#33
Image source: MrJasonMason
#34
Image source: todayyearsold
#35
Image source: todayyearsold
#36
Image source: todayyearsold
#37
Image source: todayyearsold
#38
Image source: todayyearsold
#39
Image source: todayyearsold
#40
Image source: todayyearsold
#41
Image source: ola_tuliof
#42
Image source: Test1509631
#43
Image source: TomNormanCohen
#44
Image source: oxymorrrona
#45
Image source: bewestphal
#46
Image source: Luck30893653
#47
Image source: craigbob99
#48
Image source: juice0x
#49
Image source: craigbob99
#50
Image source: MaeplesyrupArts
#51
Image source: Chuckingstuff
#52
Image source: Coolve
Follow Us