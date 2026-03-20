Someone Made A Google Translator For LinkedIn And The Results Are Absolutely Hilarious

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LinkedIn is the place where delulu corporate dreams come true. Nowhere else will you find people communicating in unnatural and borderline ridiculous corporate jargon the way they do on LinkedIn. The platform boasts over one billion users in over 200 countries, but there’s one thing that unites them all: an unhealthy obsession with buzzwords like “disruption” and “growth mindset.”

Recently, someone created a tool that works just like Google Translate but can convert simple sentences like “I hate my job” or “I just got fired” into “LinkedIn speak.” People online quickly fell in love with it and started sharing the most ridiculous prompts they could think of. Bored Panda collected the funniest ones here for you to enjoy!

#1

Someone Made A Google Translator For LinkedIn And The Results Are Absolutely Hilarious

Image source: kanavtwt

#2

Someone Made A Google Translator For LinkedIn And The Results Are Absolutely Hilarious

Image source: Johnathon Reyes

#3

Someone Made A Google Translator For LinkedIn And The Results Are Absolutely Hilarious

Image source: Tom Emmett

#4

Someone Made A Google Translator For LinkedIn And The Results Are Absolutely Hilarious

Image source: Ronald Williams

#5

Someone Made A Google Translator For LinkedIn And The Results Are Absolutely Hilarious

Image source: Lilly Lillium

#6

Someone Made A Google Translator For LinkedIn And The Results Are Absolutely Hilarious

Image source: Marat Muratov

#7

Someone Made A Google Translator For LinkedIn And The Results Are Absolutely Hilarious

Image source: Precious Nyambo

#8

Someone Made A Google Translator For LinkedIn And The Results Are Absolutely Hilarious

Image source: Vladiana Apetroaie

#9

Someone Made A Google Translator For LinkedIn And The Results Are Absolutely Hilarious

Image source: Ciara Keith

#10

Someone Made A Google Translator For LinkedIn And The Results Are Absolutely Hilarious

Image source: Beba

#11

Someone Made A Google Translator For LinkedIn And The Results Are Absolutely Hilarious

Image source: Jesse Bookhout

#12

Someone Made A Google Translator For LinkedIn And The Results Are Absolutely Hilarious

Image source: Que Que Kharí

#13

Someone Made A Google Translator For LinkedIn And The Results Are Absolutely Hilarious

Image source: .

#14

Someone Made A Google Translator For LinkedIn And The Results Are Absolutely Hilarious

Image source: todayyearsold

#15

Someone Made A Google Translator For LinkedIn And The Results Are Absolutely Hilarious

Image source: lcamtuf

#16

Someone Made A Google Translator For LinkedIn And The Results Are Absolutely Hilarious

Image source: Emma Carney

#17

Someone Made A Google Translator For LinkedIn And The Results Are Absolutely Hilarious

Image source: Theodore Tsirpanis

#18

Someone Made A Google Translator For LinkedIn And The Results Are Absolutely Hilarious

Image source: Sylvia-Grace Fonfara

#19

Someone Made A Google Translator For LinkedIn And The Results Are Absolutely Hilarious

Image source: Stephen Cheng

#20

Someone Made A Google Translator For LinkedIn And The Results Are Absolutely Hilarious

Image source: Vyx Santos

#21

Someone Made A Google Translator For LinkedIn And The Results Are Absolutely Hilarious

Image source: Katie Rose

#22

Someone Made A Google Translator For LinkedIn And The Results Are Absolutely Hilarious

Image source: Kieron Crosbie

#23

Someone Made A Google Translator For LinkedIn And The Results Are Absolutely Hilarious

Image source: Brenton Rucker

#24

Someone Made A Google Translator For LinkedIn And The Results Are Absolutely Hilarious

Image source: Danny Callahan

#25

Someone Made A Google Translator For LinkedIn And The Results Are Absolutely Hilarious

Image source: Katie Rose

#26

Someone Made A Google Translator For LinkedIn And The Results Are Absolutely Hilarious

Image source: Chava Raizel

#27

Someone Made A Google Translator For LinkedIn And The Results Are Absolutely Hilarious

Image source: John Clark Chua

#28

Someone Made A Google Translator For LinkedIn And The Results Are Absolutely Hilarious

Image source: Sean Tong

#29

Someone Made A Google Translator For LinkedIn And The Results Are Absolutely Hilarious

Image source: Enrico Velasco

#30

Someone Made A Google Translator For LinkedIn And The Results Are Absolutely Hilarious

Image source: Stephen Costigan

#31

Someone Made A Google Translator For LinkedIn And The Results Are Absolutely Hilarious

Image source: MrJasonMason

#32

Someone Made A Google Translator For LinkedIn And The Results Are Absolutely Hilarious

Image source: MrJasonMason

#33

Someone Made A Google Translator For LinkedIn And The Results Are Absolutely Hilarious

Image source: MrJasonMason

#34

Someone Made A Google Translator For LinkedIn And The Results Are Absolutely Hilarious

Image source: todayyearsold

#35

Someone Made A Google Translator For LinkedIn And The Results Are Absolutely Hilarious

Image source: todayyearsold

#36

Someone Made A Google Translator For LinkedIn And The Results Are Absolutely Hilarious

Image source: todayyearsold

#37

Someone Made A Google Translator For LinkedIn And The Results Are Absolutely Hilarious

Image source: todayyearsold

#38

Someone Made A Google Translator For LinkedIn And The Results Are Absolutely Hilarious

Image source: todayyearsold

#39

Someone Made A Google Translator For LinkedIn And The Results Are Absolutely Hilarious

Image source: todayyearsold

#40

Someone Made A Google Translator For LinkedIn And The Results Are Absolutely Hilarious

Image source: todayyearsold

#41

Someone Made A Google Translator For LinkedIn And The Results Are Absolutely Hilarious

Image source: ola_tuliof

#42

Someone Made A Google Translator For LinkedIn And The Results Are Absolutely Hilarious

Image source: Test1509631

#43

Someone Made A Google Translator For LinkedIn And The Results Are Absolutely Hilarious

Image source: TomNormanCohen

#44

Someone Made A Google Translator For LinkedIn And The Results Are Absolutely Hilarious

Image source: oxymorrrona

#45

Someone Made A Google Translator For LinkedIn And The Results Are Absolutely Hilarious

Image source: bewestphal

#46

Someone Made A Google Translator For LinkedIn And The Results Are Absolutely Hilarious

Image source: Luck30893653

#47

Someone Made A Google Translator For LinkedIn And The Results Are Absolutely Hilarious

Image source: craigbob99

#48

Someone Made A Google Translator For LinkedIn And The Results Are Absolutely Hilarious

Image source: juice0x

#49

Someone Made A Google Translator For LinkedIn And The Results Are Absolutely Hilarious

Image source: craigbob99

#50

Someone Made A Google Translator For LinkedIn And The Results Are Absolutely Hilarious

Image source: MaeplesyrupArts

#51

Someone Made A Google Translator For LinkedIn And The Results Are Absolutely Hilarious

Image source: Chuckingstuff

#52

Someone Made A Google Translator For LinkedIn And The Results Are Absolutely Hilarious

Image source: Coolve

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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