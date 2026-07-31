“Can You Master The Music Alphabet From A To Z?”: 26 Legendary Artists, Songs & Bands

Welcome to the ultimate Music Knowledge A-To-Z Quiz! 🎵
How much do you really know about music? It’s time to put your music knowledge to the test with 26 questions from A to Z, featuring legendary artists, bands, songs, and albums from the 1950s to the 2010s.
From ABBA and The Beatles to Pink Floyd, Madonna, Michael Jackson, and David Bowie, every letter of the alphabet hides a new challenge. Whether you’re a fan of classic rock, pop, new wave, heavy metal, or punk, this music trivia quiz has something for every music lover.
The real question is: can you score 26/26? 🏆 Let’s find ouuuut!
🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀
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