Son Tries To Make People Laugh By Photoshopping His Dad Into Famous Paintings (23 Pics)

There are some works of art that everyone’s seen so many times that it’s hard to imagine them as anything different from the original. Not to this guy, though—Matt Bonito has reimagined some of the world’s most famous paintings using pictures of his dad. As expected, the results turned out to be pretty hilarious.
Matt worked on this idea for 23 consecutive days and came out with 23 surprising edits—scroll down to see them. In a previous Bored Panda post, you can also check out another variation of this idea, when Matt decided to photoshop his dad into famous scenes of cinema.
#1 Grant Wood, Oil On Beaverboard, 1930
“Octogenarian Gothic.”
Image source: the_dadvent
#2 Leonardo Da Vinci, Oil On Poplar Panel, 1506
“Mona Geezer.”
Image source: the_dadvent
#3 Salvador Dalí, Oil On Canvas, 1931
“Brilliant, I just had that leg fixed.”
Image source: the_dadvent
#4 Michaelangelo, Fresco, 1512
“Do you have ANY idea how much photoshop was required to get an 84-year-old into this position?”
Image source: the_dadvent
#5 Edvard Munch, Oil, Tempera, Pastel And Crayon On Cardboard, 1893
“Aaagh!”
Image source: the_dadvent
#6 Emanuel Gottlieb Leutze, Oil On Canvas, 1851
“Just drop me off over by the bins.”
Image source: the_dadvent
#7 Vincent Van Gogh, Oil On Canvas, 1899
“I absolutely should not have eaten that cheese.”
Image source: the_dadvent
#8 Georges Seurat, Oil On Canvas, 1884-1886
“Yeah, but has yours got stripes? Mine’s got stripes.”
Image source: the_dadvent
#9 Cassius Marcellus Coolidge, Oil On Canvas, 1903
“I have absolutely no idea what’s going on here but I think I’m winning.”
Image source: the_dadvent
#10 The Birth Of Venus, Painting By Sandro Botticelli-1485 ,1486
“I’m very sorry, I’m trying not to look but I’m stuck in this scallop and these people are trying to blow my beard off.”
Image source: the_dadvent
#11 Gustav Klimt, Oil, Silver And Gold On Canvas, 1907
“Shitter’s blocked.”
Image source: the_dadvent
#12 Édouard Manet, Oil On Canvas, 1882
“We’re out of pork scratchings.”
Image source: the_dadvent
#13 Damien Hirst, Glass, Steel And Formaldehyde, 1991
“They said if I stay in here for another hour I’ll get a sandwich.”
Image source: the_dadvent
#14 Banksy, Spray Paint On Paper, 2018
“Shit.”
Image source: the_dadvent
#15 Johannes Vermeer, Oil On Canvas, 1665
“Man with a Chipolata Earring.”
Image source: the_dadvent
#16 Berthold Woltze, Oil On Canvas, 1874
“Most people don’t realise the banjo is actually a very sensual instrument. Michael Bolton plays one.”
Image source: the_dadvent
#17 John William Waterhouse, Oil On Canvas, 1888
“Oh bloody hell, have you seen my keys?”
Image source: the_dadvent
#18 James Mcneill Whistler, Oil On Canvas, 1871
“Sorry lads, the banjo isn’t working. I think she’s more of a dubstep fan.”
Image source: the_dadvent
#19 Claude Monet, Oil On Canvas, 1907
“I don’t remember Aldi being so wet and blurry before…”
Image source: the_dadvent
#20 Édouard Manet, Oil On Canvas, 1863
“Ere are love, want a twix?”
Image source: the_dadvent
#21 Hans Holbein, Oil On Oak, 1533
“Alright, who left the anamorphic skull on the floor?”
Image source: the_dadvent
#22 Jacques-Louis David, Oil On Canvas, 1793
Image source: the_dadvent
#23 René Magritte, Oil On Canvas, 1964
“Ceci n’est pas une banjo player.”
Image source: the_dadvent
