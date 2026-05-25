20 New Emotional Comics By This Artist That Might Stay With You Longer Than Expected

Jordan Bolton’s comics are slices of movies that don’t technically exist, but somehow seem familiar. Through visual storytelling and carefully composed prose, the artist builds small fictional worlds that feel cinematic, awkward, tender, and emotionally significant.
His work plays with the language of film, turning imagined scenes, character moments, and dramatic pauses into comics that invite readers to fill in the story themselves. Bored Panda has previously featured Bolton’s “Scenes From Imagined Films,” and this new selection continues that same charming idea.
Take a look at some of Jordan Bolton’s comics below, and don’t forget to upvote the ones you’d most want to see turned into a full movie.
More info: Instagram | Facebook | patreon.com
#1 “Practicing”
Image source: Jordan Bolton
#2 “Balcony”
Image source: Jordan Bolton
#3 “Slow Dancing”
Image source: Jordan Bolton
#4 “Fireworks”
Image source: Jordan Bolton
#5 “Cinnamon Bun”
Image source: Jordan Bolton
#6 “An Apology”
Image source: Jordan Bolton
#7 “To The Person At The Bus Stop Holding A Bouquet Of Red Roses”
Image source: Jordan Bolton
#8 “To The Substitute Teacher”
Image source: Jordan Bolton
#9 “To The People I Pass On The Train At Night”
Image source: Jordan Bolton
#10 “Day Off”
Image source: Jordan Bolton
#11 “Cherry Blossom”
Image source: Jordan Bolton
#12 “The Repairman”
Image source: Jordan Bolton
#13 “Petrol Station”
Image source: Jordan Bolton
#14 “To The Painters Of Pompeii”
Image source: Jordan Bolton
#15 “To The Missing Child In The Supermarket”
Image source: Jordan Bolton
#16 “To The Person I Returned The Expensive Shirt To”
Image source: Jordan Bolton
#17 “People”
Image source: Jordan Bolton
#18 “This Moment”
Image source: Jordan Bolton
#19 “Apology”
Image source: Jordan Bolton
#20 “On The Train To The Airport”
Image source: Jordan Bolton
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