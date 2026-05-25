20 New Emotional Comics By This Artist That Might Stay With You Longer Than Expected

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Jordan Bolton’s comics are slices of movies that don’t technically exist, but somehow seem familiar. Through visual storytelling and carefully composed prose, the artist builds small fictional worlds that feel cinematic, awkward, tender, and emotionally significant.

His work plays with the language of film, turning imagined scenes, character moments, and dramatic pauses into comics that invite readers to fill in the story themselves. Bored Panda has previously featured Bolton’s “Scenes From Imagined Films,” and this new selection continues that same charming idea.

Take a look at some of Jordan Bolton’s comics below, and don’t forget to upvote the ones you’d most want to see turned into a full movie.

More info: Instagram | Facebook | patreon.com

#1 “Practicing”

20 New Emotional Comics By This Artist That Might Stay With You Longer Than Expected

Image source: Jordan Bolton

20 New Emotional Comics By This Artist That Might Stay With You Longer Than Expected

#2 “Balcony”

20 New Emotional Comics By This Artist That Might Stay With You Longer Than Expected

Image source: Jordan Bolton

#3 “Slow Dancing”

20 New Emotional Comics By This Artist That Might Stay With You Longer Than Expected

Image source: Jordan Bolton

#4 “Fireworks”

20 New Emotional Comics By This Artist That Might Stay With You Longer Than Expected

Image source: Jordan Bolton

#5 “Cinnamon Bun”

20 New Emotional Comics By This Artist That Might Stay With You Longer Than Expected

Image source: Jordan Bolton

#6 “An Apology”

20 New Emotional Comics By This Artist That Might Stay With You Longer Than Expected

Image source: Jordan Bolton

#7 “To The Person At The Bus Stop Holding A Bouquet Of Red Roses”

20 New Emotional Comics By This Artist That Might Stay With You Longer Than Expected

Image source: Jordan Bolton

#8 “To The Substitute Teacher”

20 New Emotional Comics By This Artist That Might Stay With You Longer Than Expected

Image source: Jordan Bolton

#9 “To The People I Pass On The Train At Night”

20 New Emotional Comics By This Artist That Might Stay With You Longer Than Expected

Image source: Jordan Bolton

#10 “Day Off”

20 New Emotional Comics By This Artist That Might Stay With You Longer Than Expected

Image source: Jordan Bolton

#11 “Cherry Blossom”

20 New Emotional Comics By This Artist That Might Stay With You Longer Than Expected

Image source: Jordan Bolton

#12 “The Repairman”

20 New Emotional Comics By This Artist That Might Stay With You Longer Than Expected

Image source: Jordan Bolton

#13 “Petrol Station”

20 New Emotional Comics By This Artist That Might Stay With You Longer Than Expected

Image source: Jordan Bolton

#14 “To The Painters Of Pompeii”

20 New Emotional Comics By This Artist That Might Stay With You Longer Than Expected

Image source: Jordan Bolton

#15 “To The Missing Child In The Supermarket”

20 New Emotional Comics By This Artist That Might Stay With You Longer Than Expected

Image source: Jordan Bolton

#16 “To The Person I Returned The Expensive Shirt To”

20 New Emotional Comics By This Artist That Might Stay With You Longer Than Expected

Image source: Jordan Bolton

#17 “People”

20 New Emotional Comics By This Artist That Might Stay With You Longer Than Expected

Image source: Jordan Bolton

#18 “This Moment”

20 New Emotional Comics By This Artist That Might Stay With You Longer Than Expected

Image source: Jordan Bolton

#19 “Apology”

20 New Emotional Comics By This Artist That Might Stay With You Longer Than Expected

Image source: Jordan Bolton

#20 “On The Train To The Airport”

20 New Emotional Comics By This Artist That Might Stay With You Longer Than Expected

Image source: Jordan Bolton

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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