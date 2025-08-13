39 Ridiculously Clever One Panel Comics By Jim Benton That Are Packed With Unexpected Twists

Jim Benton is known for creating comics that balance everyday observations with offbeat, sometimes surreal twists. His work often features simple but expressive characters in situations that range from mildly awkward to completely bizarre, making them easy to recognize and share.

In our conversation with him, Benton explained, “I grew up reading equal amounts of great books and absolute trash. I think I’m probably a stew made up of those ingredients,” which reflects the variety of tones and ideas in his work. He continues to produce comics that explore different styles and subjects, showing a willingness to experiment while keeping his sense of humor consistent.

More info: jimbenton.com | Instagram | Facebook | gocomics.com

#1

Image source: jimbentonshots

#2

Image source: jimbentonshots

#3

Image source: jimbentonshots

#4

Image source: jimbentonshots

#5

Image source: jimbentonshots

#6

Image source: jimbentonshots

#7

Image source: jimbentonshots

#8

Image source: jimbentonshots

#9

Image source: jimbentonshots

#10

Image source: jimbentonshots

#11

Image source: jimbentonshots

#12

Image source: jimbentonshots

#13

Image source: jimbentonshots

#14

Image source: jimbentonshots

#15

Image source: jimbentonshots

#16

Image source: jimbentonshots

#17

Image source: jimbentonshots

#18

Image source: jimbentonshots

#19

Image source: jimbentonshots

#20

Image source: jimbentonshots

#21

Image source: jimbentonshots

#22

Image source: jimbentonshots

#23

Image source: jimbentonshots

#24

Image source: jimbentonshots

#25

Image source: jimbentonshots

#26

Image source: jimbentonshots

#27

Image source: jimbentonshots

#28

Image source: jimbentonshots

#29

Image source: jimbentonshots

#30

Image source: jimbentonshots

#31

Image source: jimbentonshots

#32

Image source: jimbentonshots

#33

Image source: jimbentonshots

#34

Image source: jimbentonshots

#35

Image source: jimbentonshots

#36

Image source: jimbentonshots

#37

Image source: jimbentonshots

#38

Image source: jimbentonshots

#39

Image source: jimbentonshots

Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
