Pandas, What Is The Dumbest Insult You’ve Been Called? (Closed)

by

Just come up with an insult someone called you and it came out sounding dumber than the person thought.

#1

I once saw a worm, and said, “oh wow! its so small!” and they said “that’s your life”
me thinking: “wtf does that mean?”

#2

Someone told me once that, despite my being better than them at everything else (true), they were better at spelling (so true) so they were more intelligent …. a lame self- roast, perhaps?

#3

Having braces, I have been called Train Tracks and Metal Mouth.

#4

My friend and her boy friend call me blonde skinny girl idk if that is an insult or a compliment

So now I call her small frie bc she’s so tiny

#5

No me but my little sisters are identical twins. I always crack up when one calls the other ugly. When will they learn they look exactly the same! 😂

#6

person: that girl is a genius with an IQ of 6

me: aww you think of me as a genius, so sweet

person:yea but you only have an iq of 6

me: boy look up the genius, that roast didn’t even come from one

#7

Someone once called me a weird nerd, way to point out the obvious buddy.

#8

Someone called me gay. It’s true lol

#9

I have been called dora because i hang bangs and was short.

#10

A classmate called me a website once.

#11

My sister’s retaliation insult is face-butt.

#12

Me:Do you like my drawing

My 2 yo sis (2018):i-it doo doo

5 yo me: :l I was just insulted by a 2 yo wow

