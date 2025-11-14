Pandas, What Is The Dumbest Insult You’ve Been Called? (Closed)

Just come up with an insult someone called you and it came out sounding dumber than the person thought.
#1
I once saw a worm, and said, “oh wow! its so small!” and they said “that’s your life”
me thinking: “wtf does that mean?”
#2
Someone told me once that, despite my being better than them at everything else (true), they were better at spelling (so true) so they were more intelligent …. a lame self- roast, perhaps?
#3
Having braces, I have been called Train Tracks and Metal Mouth.
#4
My friend and her boy friend call me blonde skinny girl idk if that is an insult or a compliment
So now I call her small frie bc she’s so tiny
#5
No me but my little sisters are identical twins. I always crack up when one calls the other ugly. When will they learn they look exactly the same! 😂
#6
person: that girl is a genius with an IQ of 6
me: aww you think of me as a genius, so sweet
person:yea but you only have an iq of 6
me: boy look up the genius, that roast didn’t even come from one
#7
Someone once called me a weird nerd, way to point out the obvious buddy.
#8
Someone called me gay. It’s true lol
#9
I have been called dora because i hang bangs and was short.
#10
A classmate called me a website once.
#11
My sister’s retaliation insult is face-butt.
#12
Me:Do you like my drawing
My 2 yo sis (2018):i-it doo doo
5 yo me: :l I was just insulted by a 2 yo wow
Follow Us