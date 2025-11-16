50 Times Old People Used Social Media And It Didn’t Go Exactly As It Should Have (New Pics)

At the beginning of the 1990s, computer scientist Tim Berners-Lee released the source code for the world’s first web browser and editor, which was royalty-free, easy to use, and eventually developed into the internet as we know it today.

Of course, there were people who doubted the longevity of the technology. Not to mention those who already had their lives built around other things and couldn’t be bothered by “childish games.” But now that their friends and family, including their beloved grandchildren, are all using it, even these folks are creating accounts on social media to connect to them.

While it’s quite inspiring that they’re trying to tame all the scary hardware and software, some of their attempts result in pure comedy gold. At least by our standards. And the funniest ones can be seen on the Instagram account ‘Old People Facebook.’

#1 Not Facebook But It’s Relevant Okay

50 Times Old People Used Social Media And It Didn&#8217;t Go Exactly As It Should Have (New Pics)

#2 Old People

50 Times Old People Used Social Media And It Didn&#8217;t Go Exactly As It Should Have (New Pics)

#3 Tag Your Grandma

50 Times Old People Used Social Media And It Didn&#8217;t Go Exactly As It Should Have (New Pics)

#4 Anchors Away Matey

50 Times Old People Used Social Media And It Didn&#8217;t Go Exactly As It Should Have (New Pics)

#5 1982 Was A Dark Year

50 Times Old People Used Social Media And It Didn&#8217;t Go Exactly As It Should Have (New Pics)

#6 Silly Potato

50 Times Old People Used Social Media And It Didn&#8217;t Go Exactly As It Should Have (New Pics)

#7 Your Steak Tastes Like Dog

50 Times Old People Used Social Media And It Didn&#8217;t Go Exactly As It Should Have (New Pics)

#8 Great Beauty

50 Times Old People Used Social Media And It Didn&#8217;t Go Exactly As It Should Have (New Pics)

#9 Ok Becky

50 Times Old People Used Social Media And It Didn&#8217;t Go Exactly As It Should Have (New Pics)

#10 I’ve Only Had This Requested About 40 Times

50 Times Old People Used Social Media And It Didn&#8217;t Go Exactly As It Should Have (New Pics)

#11 Don’t Text And Drive Guys, Stay Safe

50 Times Old People Used Social Media And It Didn&#8217;t Go Exactly As It Should Have (New Pics)

#12 Jeez Sandra

50 Times Old People Used Social Media And It Didn&#8217;t Go Exactly As It Should Have (New Pics)

#13 Wanna Be 98 Again!!!

50 Times Old People Used Social Media And It Didn&#8217;t Go Exactly As It Should Have (New Pics)

#14 How Do You Know My Name

50 Times Old People Used Social Media And It Didn&#8217;t Go Exactly As It Should Have (New Pics)

#15 Soup

50 Times Old People Used Social Media And It Didn&#8217;t Go Exactly As It Should Have (New Pics)

#16 I Can’t Wait For Christmas Posts… I Got Some Good Ones Coming

50 Times Old People Used Social Media And It Didn&#8217;t Go Exactly As It Should Have (New Pics)

#17 The The The The The

50 Times Old People Used Social Media And It Didn&#8217;t Go Exactly As It Should Have (New Pics)

#18 Weird Flex, But Ok

50 Times Old People Used Social Media And It Didn&#8217;t Go Exactly As It Should Have (New Pics)

#19 Oh? I’m Lost

50 Times Old People Used Social Media And It Didn&#8217;t Go Exactly As It Should Have (New Pics)

#20 Old People Don’t Get “Jokes”

50 Times Old People Used Social Media And It Didn&#8217;t Go Exactly As It Should Have (New Pics)

#21 Pls Don’t Argue

50 Times Old People Used Social Media And It Didn&#8217;t Go Exactly As It Should Have (New Pics)

#22 Ariana Grande Just Give Him A Chance

50 Times Old People Used Social Media And It Didn&#8217;t Go Exactly As It Should Have (New Pics)

#23 Am Old

50 Times Old People Used Social Media And It Didn&#8217;t Go Exactly As It Should Have (New Pics)

#24 I Figured It Works Here

50 Times Old People Used Social Media And It Didn&#8217;t Go Exactly As It Should Have (New Pics)

#25 Okay But How Do You Not Talk To Your Dad For That Long?

50 Times Old People Used Social Media And It Didn&#8217;t Go Exactly As It Should Have (New Pics)

#26 Helen Will Single Handedly End Racism

50 Times Old People Used Social Media And It Didn&#8217;t Go Exactly As It Should Have (New Pics)

#27 Having A Horrible Month Lol

50 Times Old People Used Social Media And It Didn&#8217;t Go Exactly As It Should Have (New Pics)

#28 Sorry My Dear Friends

50 Times Old People Used Social Media And It Didn&#8217;t Go Exactly As It Should Have (New Pics)

#29 This Is What This Man Gets For Fighting For His Country Smh

50 Times Old People Used Social Media And It Didn&#8217;t Go Exactly As It Should Have (New Pics)

#30 When Old People Think Everything On The Internet Is Directed Towards Them Directly

50 Times Old People Used Social Media And It Didn&#8217;t Go Exactly As It Should Have (New Pics)

#31 Chickens

50 Times Old People Used Social Media And It Didn&#8217;t Go Exactly As It Should Have (New Pics)

#32 Don’t Worry Guys, Not Drugs

50 Times Old People Used Social Media And It Didn&#8217;t Go Exactly As It Should Have (New Pics)

#33 Buzzkill

50 Times Old People Used Social Media And It Didn&#8217;t Go Exactly As It Should Have (New Pics)

#34 Poor Duckling

50 Times Old People Used Social Media And It Didn&#8217;t Go Exactly As It Should Have (New Pics)

#35 God Quit

50 Times Old People Used Social Media And It Didn&#8217;t Go Exactly As It Should Have (New Pics)

#36 Free Car Accident

50 Times Old People Used Social Media And It Didn&#8217;t Go Exactly As It Should Have (New Pics)

#37 Literally Forgot To Post Today Ok

50 Times Old People Used Social Media And It Didn&#8217;t Go Exactly As It Should Have (New Pics)

#38 What A Happy Cow

50 Times Old People Used Social Media And It Didn&#8217;t Go Exactly As It Should Have (New Pics)

#39 Facebook Break Me Up With Nate I Am Not Paired With Nate

50 Times Old People Used Social Media And It Didn&#8217;t Go Exactly As It Should Have (New Pics)

#40 Scrambled Egg

50 Times Old People Used Social Media And It Didn&#8217;t Go Exactly As It Should Have (New Pics)

#41 She Can Make Up Her Own Acronyms

50 Times Old People Used Social Media And It Didn&#8217;t Go Exactly As It Should Have (New Pics)

#42 Linda’s Kangaroo Died Last Week

50 Times Old People Used Social Media And It Didn&#8217;t Go Exactly As It Should Have (New Pics)

#43 Not Dale

50 Times Old People Used Social Media And It Didn&#8217;t Go Exactly As It Should Have (New Pics)

#44 Glaucoma Is My Favorite Food

50 Times Old People Used Social Media And It Didn&#8217;t Go Exactly As It Should Have (New Pics)

#45 Geez Facebook! She Would Never!

50 Times Old People Used Social Media And It Didn&#8217;t Go Exactly As It Should Have (New Pics)

#46 Nice Perm!

50 Times Old People Used Social Media And It Didn&#8217;t Go Exactly As It Should Have (New Pics)

#47 I Hate It When I Think My Child Posts Everything On Fb… Smh

50 Times Old People Used Social Media And It Didn&#8217;t Go Exactly As It Should Have (New Pics)

#48 Just Eat Some Yogurt Man, You Deserve It

50 Times Old People Used Social Media And It Didn&#8217;t Go Exactly As It Should Have (New Pics)

#49 God Forgive

50 Times Old People Used Social Media And It Didn&#8217;t Go Exactly As It Should Have (New Pics)

#50 Sorry Virus

50 Times Old People Used Social Media And It Didn&#8217;t Go Exactly As It Should Have (New Pics)

