Hey Pandas, What’s The Worst Advice You’ve Been Given? (Closed)

You don’t have to use names or anything, just curious! No rules!
When (in the past) I was su!cidal and someone told me “just be happier”. Its not that f#####g easy jeremy.
If you ignore bullying and mobbing, they will eventually stop.
No, they won’t. It will get worse and worse, affecting your social relationships and self-esteem for many years to come.
Still struggling with severe anxiety and i hear ALL THE TIME, “Just breathe.” LIKE SERIOUSLY SHUT UP. Or “Don’t worry about it” like dude!!! what do you think I want to do?!?!?
I have insomnia and someone I know told me just to sleep faster like, I should have thought of that before, Patti!
Just start doing stuff. I was struggling with depression
“You should have kids. If you don’t, you’ll regret it when you’re older.”
I have not had them. I’m almost 60. I have never regretted it. Not for a single day.
Just deal with it. Was always told this by a parent. Depression, deal with it. Cheating wife, deal with it. Losing everything, deal with it and the list goes on.
Being told I’m too young to be sick, I don’t need the electric scooter (I’m just lazy), push through or ignore the pain. I have fibromyalgia, arthritis, degenerative disc disease, sciatica, spinal stenosis, diabetes, CIPN (Chemotherapy Induced Peripheral Neuropathy), chronic fatigue and I’m in remission from breast cancer. You live with all that and just “ignore the pain”. I wish it was that easy
Just try not to think about it.
“Marry for money; you’ll learn to love him.”
“You must let go of your anger toward other people”. At the time I was a bit of a cynic (okay, still am) and a rather judgement “friend” decided to make it his life’s work to fix me. I eventually told him that I didn’t need fixing and the only anger I feel is toward him. For some reason, he stopped talking to me after that. I guess he accomplished his mission…
Basically, I told someone ‘oh I didn’t get that much sleep last night’ (I never do) they asked why and j said ‘insomnia’ and their next words were ‘well have you tried not being on your phone?’ And when i said yes because of course I’m not on my phone at night every second past around 9 45 is me desperately trying to fall asleep with any methods possible, they were then like ‘really because I can always sleep when I’m not on my phone’ DUDE I HAVE INSOMNIA. YOU DONT. THATS WHY YOU CAN SLEEP. they then tried recommending other things and I get that their heart was in the right place but 1) I have insomnia 2) I literally take medications and it doesn’t work 3) I’ve already tried all of that goddammit and 4) this dude was also being pretty damn transphobic like 30 seconds before this entire thing and I’m fairly sure he just wanted to prove me wrong. Anyways yeah advice from people without insomnia about how to sleep, to people with insomnia, is my least favourite advice
“Just get a job. Don’t worry about college courses. Move up in a company and you’ll get paid more.”
“Just be nice and everyone will like you.”
“Socialize more. Make them be your friend.”
The best way to get over someone is to get under someone else.
One of my teachers spent an entire class day explaining how to cheat on an AP exam instead of using that class period to teach. No, I didn’t cheat. I got a low score after trying my best and being honest and ended up retaking the class in college. Still better than the alternative and I learned more by taking it again.
Also I hope I don’t need to say this but I will not be sharing any of the tips.
“smile! just be happy!” when i was clearly not okay. like tf?? wow i totally never thought of that! she didn’t even ask what was wrong, not that i would be able to explain it but it still would have been nice.
I was looking for a book that my friend wanted to read. My sister walks in the room and asks what I am doing. I tell her my situation. She thinks for a while, then says, “You should look around for it.” I laugh, thinking it is a joke but when I look around her face is dead serious. I still am confused.
“just spit your milk in your bowl” my sister said “it will still taste good” my sister said i was laughing really hard with milk in my mouth and i spit it into my chicken i was six
When his dad kicked me out, while watching a movie together, because my date had soccer practice the next morning at 10 am.
We were 23 and it was not even 10pm..
As a kid being bullied ( terrorized more like it ) and told to ignore it and it would stop.
1) “Just go talk to people” when I wouldn’t talk to people at gatherings or “that’s rude” when I wouldn’t respond to a question. They knew I had social anxiety and people were some of my worst nightmares
2) “Just be happy” yeah it isn’t so easy dude when you’ve been spiralling in the hole of depression
1Use a men to get what you want through life. Yeah that stupid.
2 That you need to go to college to better yourself.
3
That it would be very difficult for me to have a happy family of my own because I suffer from an autoimmune skin disorder. And that I shouldn’t even try for it. Cause that’ll break my heart. Guess what broke my heart? This piece of “advice”.
“just go talk to people” or “that’s rude” when I don’t talk to people, especially ones I barely know. They knew I have social anxiety problems and do poorly in crowds
