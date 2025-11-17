Hey Pandas, What’s Something Weird Or Funny That You Stumbled Upon That You’ll Never Forget? (Closed)

Have you ever accidentally encountered an odd or funny situation that has stuck with you?
that the library in Derby, Vermont has to keep their back door locked because if you open it you will be in Canada.
I was reading a book online, and found the grammatical error of “I turned to s**t the door.” I started cracking up, and everyone stared at me.
There’s an area near the center of The Ohio State University campus called Mirror Lake. Along the lake is a walking path surrounded by greenery and natural rock formations. As my then-girlfriend, now-wife (of 30 years), and I were walking by the lake, we heard a noise coming from one of the rock formations. We looked up and this couple were “fully engaged” in the throes of passion. Judging from the sounds, they were just about to finish. That night she and I dubbed that spot as “Get Busy Rock”. It’s been more than 30 years since that happened and we still chuckle about it.
Walked in on my dad peeing in a bottle in his office because he was so invested in a movie he was watching on his computer in there
