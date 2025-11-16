135 Hard Spelling Bee Words We Are Very Glad We Don’t Have To Spell Out Loud

Before we begin with the official introductions to our list of hard spelling bee words, let’s remember one viral video from a couple of (okay, okay, more like ten) years ago.
You know, the one where a kid is asked to spell numnah (a thing you put under a horse’s saddle), and he’s all super confused and asks to repeat the word several times just to be sure it wasn’t what he thought he had heard. Disclaimer – he felt it was numbnut. Google it if you haven’t seen it – it’s absolutely brilliant.
Okay, with that story out of the way, we can return to our list of the hardest spelling bee words. And boy, aren’t we glad we didn’t have to spell these words in front of an audience when we were kids! In fact, we are even more pleased that we don’t have to do it as adults.
Although we were compiling this list, we took a mental note of some exceedingly cool words to be used in situations where we’d like to seem fancier-than-thou. In hopes, of course, that we won’t have to spell them afterward.
But, if you find us using words like malfeasance or antediluvian, just know that almighty Grammarly made sure we got them right.
As far as introductions go, we think this one did its job, and now it is about time to check out the hardest words to spell we’ve rounded up in this article. Since a better half of them are rarely used anymore, we’ve supplied them with short explanations so you’ll know the proper instances to use these spelling bee words.
Once you are done checking out the list, rank the submissions so the hardest words to spell find their way to the top!
#1 Because half-measures just won’t do
Conscientious
Definition: careful, particular, taking great care
#2 When Your Ancestors Were the OG Outsiders
Mlechchha
Definition: people of foreign extraction in ancient India
#3 Mood: Perpetually Extra
Woebegoneness
Definition: strongly affected with woe
#4 Barely Making Waves, Honestly
Milquetoast
Definition: a timid, unassertive, or apologetic person
#5 Happiness, but make it deep
Eudaemonic
Definition: producing happiness; based on the idea of happiness as the proper end of conduct
#6 Who Needs Directions Anyway?
Chauffeur
Definition: a person hired to drive a private automobile or limousine
#7 Meet Your Tiny Unwanted Roommates
Staphylococci
Definition: a genus of non-motile spherical eubacteria that occur singly, in pairs or tetrads and comprise a few parasites of skin and mucous membranes
#8 Wave hello to better hair days
Cymotrichous
Definition: having the hair wavy
#9 Gear Up or Gear Out
Paraphernalia
Definition: particular objects needed for a certain activity
#10 Geeking Out Over Sparkly Stuff
Crystallographer
Definition: a science that deals with the forms and structures of crystals
#11 Nose-Hugging Nerd Chic
Pince-nez
Definition: eyeglasses clipped to the nose by a spring
#12 Apparently, studying crabs is a thing
Crustaceology
Definition: a branch of zoology that deals with animals belonging to crustaceans like prawns, lobsters, crabs, shrimps, woodlice, etc.
#13 Why Is My Tooth Throwing Shade?
Odontalgia
Definition: toothache
#14 Big Brother’s Low-Key Hobby
Surveillance
Definition: continuous observation of a person, place, or activity in order to gather information
#15 Quirks that make you, *you*
Idiosyncrasy
Definition: a tendency, habit or mannerism that is peculiar to an individual; a quirk
#16 Guess I’m Just Going With It
Acquiesce
Definition: to accept as inevitable; to comply passively
#17 Brain and body actually catching feelings
Feldenkrais
Definition: a method of exercise therapy that emphasizes connections between the brain and body
#18 Mini storm, big mood
Neutercane
Definition: a subtropical cyclone that is usually less than 100 miles in diameter and that draws energy from sources common to both the hurricane and the frontal cyclone
#19 Weird Squad of Nature
Xenarthra
Definition: a suborder or other division of Edentata comprising the American anteaters, armadillos, sloths, and usually the extinct ground sloths
#20 Midweek, but make it confusing
Wednesday
Definition: the day of the week before Thursday and following Tuesday
#21 Unexpected Meat Medley
Bologna
Definition: a large smoked sausage made of bacon, veal, pork suet, and other meats
#22 Drama’s Secret Architect
Playwright
Definition: a person who writes plays
#23 Good things come in small sizes
Minuscule
Definition: extremely small; tiny
#24 When You Secretly Laugh at the Sacred
Sacrilegious
Definition: committing excessive irreverence towards a hallowed place, thing, or thing
#25 Red patches, white drama
Psoriasis
Definition: a chronic skin-disease characterized by circumscribed red-patches covered with white scales
#26 Mirror, Mirror, But Make It Obsessive
Narcissistic
Definition: having or showing an excessive interest in or admiration of oneself and one’s physical appearance
#27 Risking it all, just to say you tried
Entrepreneur
Definition: a person who sets up a business or businesses, taking on financial risks in the hope of profit
#28 Shocking Nature Moment
Lightning
Definition: the occurrence of a natural electrical discharge of very short duration and high voltage between a cloud and the ground or within a cloud, accompanied by a bright flash and typically also thunder
#29 Classic pocket MVP
Handkerchief
Definition: a square of cotton or other finely woven material intended for wiping one’s nose
#30 Wake Me Up, Please
Resuscitate
Definition: revive (someone) from unconsciousness or apparent death
#31 Setting the Scene, Literally
Milieu
Definition: the physical or social setting in which something occurs or develops; environment, setting
#32 Native Vibes Only
Autochthonous
Definition: indigenous, native, aboriginal—used especially of floras and faunas
#33 Carefree Vibes Only
Insouciant
Definition: exhibiting or characterized by freedom from concern or care
#34 Survey Says… Nope, Just Questions
Questionnaire
Definition: a list of questions; survey
#35 Botanical flex, no filter
Chrysanthemum
Definition: a widely cultivated plant with brightly-colored showy flower heads
#36 Tiny cup, big vibes
Demitasse
Definition: small coffee cup
#37 When Karma Needs Backup
Vengeance
Definition: punishment inflicted for a wrong done to oneself or another person; revenge
#38 When Trust Takes a Vacation
Malfeasance
Definition: conduct by a public official that violates the public trust or is against the law
#39 When “Wow” Hits You Like a Bolt
Foudroyant
Definition: sudden and overwhelming; stunning
#40 Feathers? Nah, Just Wings
Pterodactyl
Definition: any of various extinct flying reptiles, having no feathers
#41 When arguments become a rapid-fire game
Stichomythia
Definition: dialogue, especially a dispute, delivered in alternating lines
#42 Money talks, and this word listens
Chrematistic
Definition: of or relating to making money
#43 When Plan A Packs Up
Succedaneum
Definition: one that comes next after or replaces another in an office, position or role
#44 Tiny note, big mood shift
Appoggiatura
Definition: an accessory embellishing note or tone preceding an essential melodic note or tone and usually written as a note of smaller size
#45 When Newspapers Tried Being Fun
Feuilleton
Definition: a part of a European newspaper or magazine devoted to material designed to entertain the general reader; a feature section
#46 Crab Science? Bet You Didn’t Know That
Crustaceology
Definition: the study of crustaceans such as crabs and shrimp
#47 Midcase Curveball
Interlocutory
Definition: given during the course of a legal action
#48 Plants Living Their Best Water Life
Hydrophyte
Definition: an aquatic plant, one that grows only on or in water
#49 Robin Hood but less charming
Spoliator
Definition: someone who plunders or robs
#50 When You Just Can’t Even
Pococurante
Definition: uncaring, apathetic (as well as a person with those qualities)
#51 Blood Flow Meets Its Match
Stromuhr
Definition: a medical instrument that determines the amount of blood flowing through a vein or artery
#52 Trap vibes only
Guetapens
Definition: a trap or a snare
#53 School, But Make It Chill
Montessorian
Definition: of, following, or relating to a system for training young children emphasizing free physical activity, informal and individual instruction, early development of writing and reading, and extended sensory motor training
#54 Rice Life Chose Me
Oryzivorous
Definition: feeding on rice
#55 Botanical flex, but make it fashion
Fuchsia
Definition: a shrub with pendulous tubular flowers that are typically of two contrasting colors
#56 Making Room Like a Pro
Accommodate
Definition: provide lodging or sufficient space for
#57 Who Needs a Crowd Anyway?
Audience
Definition: the assembled spectators or listeners at a public event such as a play, film, concert, or meeting
#58 Row, row, but don’t drown
Canoeing
Definition: the sport or activity of paddling a light, narrow boat
#59 Wait, how is this even real?
Miraculous
Definition: very effective or surprising, or difficult to believe
#60 Stubborn, but make it fashion
Opinionated
Definition: firmly or unduly adhering to one’s own opinion or to preconceived notions
#61 Surprise Plot Twist: Not a Dream
Vivisepulture
Definition: the practice of burying someone alive
#62 Needed It Before You Knew It
Necessary
Definition: needed to be done, achieved, or present; essential
#63 Awkward Level: Expert
Embarrass
Definition: cause (someone) to feel awkward, self-conscious, or ashamed
#64 Nature’s Unwanted Goo
Phlegm
Definition: the thick viscous substance secreted by the mucous membranes of the respiratory passages, especially when produced in excessive quantities during a cold
#65 When Your Lungs Throw a Fit
Pneumonia
Definition: a form of acute respiratory infection that affects the lungs
#66 Skin that screams “Why me?”
Eczema
Definition: a condition that causes dry, itchy and inflamed skin
#67 That moment when you actually own it
Possession
Definition: the state of having, owning, or controlling something
#68 That’s a flex, green edition
Smaragdine
Definition: of or relating to emerald; yellowish green in color like an emerald
#69 Shadow Play Mastermind
Chiaroscurist
Definition: an artist who uses the arrangement or treatment of the light and dark parts in a pictorial work of art
#70 When Your Brain Hits Snooze
Unconscious
Definition: not conscious; without awareness
#71 The Middleman We Actually Need
Liaison
Definition: a person who maintains a connection between people or groups
#72 Words That Literally Speak For Themselves
Onomatopoeia
Definition: the formation of a word by imitation of a sound of the noise or action described, such as hiss, honk, or meow
#73 Psychic Powers, But Make It Real
Prospicience
Definition: the act of looking forward; foresight
#74 When Your Vocabulary Needs a Time Machine
Antediluvian
Definition: 1. of or relating to the period before the Biblical flood
2. old-fashioned; antiquated
#75 Happiness, But Make It Fancy
Eudemonic
Definition: pertaining to conducive to happiness
#76 When Talking Turns Typhoon
Logorrhea
Definition: excessive and often incoherent talkativeness
#77 Flag language, but make it fancy
Semaphore
Definition: a system of visual signaling (as between ships) in which the sender holds a flag in each hand and moves his arms to different positions according to a code alphabet
#78 Scaleless and Still Cool
Esquamulose
Definition: not covered with or consisting of minute scales
#79 When Your Skin Decides to Go Yellow
Xanthosis
Definition: a yellow discoloration of the skin from abnormal causes
#80 OG language vibes
Ursprache
Definition: a parent language; especially; one reconstructed from the evidence of later languages
#81 Hot takes, but make it lukewarm
Laodicean
Definition: lukewarm or indifferent in religion or politics
#82 Fancy word, basic fabric vibes
Shalloon
Definition: a type of twilled fabric
#83 When School Feels Fancy
Lyceum
Definition: an institution or building that hosts lectures and other educational programs
#84 Friendship, but make it official
Gesellschaft
Meaning: social relationships based on duty or obligation, not camaraderie
#85 Heavy Metal Vibes
Plumbiferous
Definition: containing lead
#86 Nature’s Cliffside Noise Machine
Kittiwake
Definition: a small gull that nests in colonies on sea cliffs, having a loud call that resembles its name
#87 Mood: Flat-out Nope
Nauseous
Definition: affected with nausea; feeling inclined to vomit
#88 When Everything Needs More Space
Dilate
Definition: make or become wider, larger, or more open
#89 When “Uh-Oh” Becomes Formal
Indict
Definition: formally accuse of or charge with a crime
#90 When Enough Is Just Enough
Threshold
Definition: intensity that must be exceeded for a certain reaction, phenomenon, result, or condition to occur or be manifested
#91 Chasing Dreams Like a Pro
Pursue
Definition: to follow or chase
#92 When vibes just click
Rapport
Definition: a close and harmonious relationship in which the people or groups concerned understand each other’s feelings or ideas and communicate well
#93 Punishment Didn’t Make Me Listen Either
Discipline
Definition: the practice of training people to obey rules or a code of behavior, using punishment to correct disobedience
#94 On Time, Every Time?
Punctuality
Definition: the fact or quality of being on time
#95 Curiosity Didn’t Kill Anyone
Inquisitive
Definition: having or showing an interest in learning things; curious
#96 Clamp Game Strong
Serrefine
Definition: small forceps used for clamping an artery
#97 Brain Drain or World Gain?
Weltanschauung
Definition: a particular philosophy or view of life; the world view of an individual or group
#98 Bigger Than Your Average Fluffball
Orangutan
Definition: a large ape with brownish-red hair
#99 That Moment Everyone Talks About
Occasion
Definition: a particular event, or the time at which it takes place
#100 Where Even Air Checks Out
Vacuum
Definition: a space entirely devoid of matter
#101 Just a Little Something Extra
Accessory
Definition: a thing which can be added to something else in order to make it more useful, versatile, or attractive
#102 Tiny trees that actually pay off
Broccoli
Definition: a cultivated variety of cabbage bearing heads of green or purplish flower buds that are eaten as a vegetable
#103 The Fancy Meat Club
Charcuterie
Definition: cold cooked meats
#104 Big Brain Pattern Energy
Paradigm
Definition: a typical example or pattern of something; a pattern or model
#105 Pocket-Sized Drama Queens
Chihuahua
Definition: breed of very small roundheaded dogs that occur in short-coated and long-coated varieties
#106 Egg White Energy
Albumen
Definition: the white of an egg
#107 Brains Over Age, Every Time
Precocious
Definition: unusually mature, especially in mental development
#108 Mood: Handle With Care
Irascible
Definition: irritable, quick-tempered
#109 Not your average red
Cerise
Definition: a moderate red color
#110 When the Name Fits Too Well
Euonym
Definition: a name well suited to the person, place or thing named
#111 Cutting Paper, Level: Expert
Scherenschnitte
Definition: the art of cutting paper into decorative designs
#112 When small talk is basically a business deal
Gesellschaft
Definition: a rationally developed mechanistic type of social relationship characterized by impersonally contracted associations between persons
#113 When You Flex Self-Control Like a Monk
Asceticism
Definition: the practice of avoiding indulgences and temptations, usually for religious reasons
#114 Soaking Up Flavor Like a Pro
Macerate
Definition: to soften (usually food) by soaking in liquid
#115 Oops, Ink Happens
Maculature
Definition: in art, a printing impression made to remove excess ink
#116 Mood: Forever in Feels
Elegiacal
Definition: sorrowful or lamenting
#117 Rocking the Ice Scene
Nunatak
Definition: a peak of rock above an icy or snowy surface
#118 Spiritual Vibes Only
Koinonia
Definition: an intimate religious experience or spiritual connection
#119 New Money, Same Vibes
Parvenuism
Definition: parvenu nature or behavior
#120 Classic courtroom mic drop
Oyez
Definition: used by a court or public crier to gain attention before a proclamation
#121 Altars Before Wi-Fi
Heiau
Definition: a pre-Christian Hawaiian temple or other place of worship (as a stone platform or an earthen terrace)
#122 When solids decide to chill out
Liquefy
Definition: make or become liquid
#123 Unexpectedly Fizzy Sweet Fix
Sherbet
Definition: a flavored sweet effervescent powder eaten alone or made into a drink
#124 Brain sweat vibes only
Elucubrate
Definition: to work out or express by studious effort
#125 Wait, That’s Actually a Word?
Incredible
Definition: impossible to believe
#126 Because Someone’s Gotta Watch Out
Guardian
Definition: a person who protects or defends something
#127 Old-School Charm, Modern Vibes
Courtoisie
Definition: courtliness, the code of courtly love
#128 Peak vibes only
Epitome
Definition: the best example of something; a perfect representation
#129 When Nature Decides to Detox
Slough
Definition: 1. to shed something 2. a wet, swampy area
#130 When nibbling becomes a lifestyle
Gnaw
Definition: bite at or nibble something persistently
#131 Quirky Maids, Big Personality
Soubrette
Definition: a lady’s maid in comedies who acts the part of a coquettish maidservant or frivolous young woman
#132 Silk’s Fancy Little Secret
Foulard
Definition: a lightweight plain-woven or twilled silk usually printed with a small neat evenly spaced pattern
#133 Silk’s Low-Key Cousin
Schappe
Definition: a yarn or fabric of spun silk
#134 Silk, but Fancy
Marocain
Definition: a type of fabric made from silk or wool
#135 Crossing Into Church Nerd Territory
Transept
Definition: the short area that trans-versing the long-side of a church and giving the church the shape of a cross when viewed from above
