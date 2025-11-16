135 Hard Spelling Bee Words We Are Very Glad We Don’t Have To Spell Out Loud

by

Before we begin with the official introductions to our list of hard spelling bee words, let’s remember one viral video from a couple of (okay, okay, more like ten) years ago.

You know, the one where a kid is asked to spell numnah (a thing you put under a horse’s saddle), and he’s all super confused and asks to repeat the word several times just to be sure it wasn’t what he thought he had heard. Disclaimer – he felt it was numbnut. Google it if you haven’t seen it – it’s absolutely brilliant.

Okay, with that story out of the way, we can return to our list of the hardest spelling bee words. And boy, aren’t we glad we didn’t have to spell these words in front of an audience when we were kids! In fact, we are even more pleased that we don’t have to do it as adults.

Although we were compiling this list, we took a mental note of some exceedingly cool words to be used in situations where we’d like to seem fancier-than-thou. In hopes, of course, that we won’t have to spell them afterward.

But, if you find us using words like malfeasance or antediluvian, just know that almighty Grammarly made sure we got them right.

As far as introductions go, we think this one did its job, and now it is about time to check out the hardest words to spell we’ve rounded up in this article. Since a better half of them are rarely used anymore, we’ve supplied them with short explanations so you’ll know the proper instances to use these spelling bee words.

Once you are done checking out the list, rank the submissions so the hardest words to spell find their way to the top!

#1 Because half-measures just won’t do

Conscientious

Definition: careful, particular, taking great care

#2 When Your Ancestors Were the OG Outsiders

Mlechchha

Definition: people of foreign extraction in ancient India

#3 Mood: Perpetually Extra

Woebegoneness

Definition: strongly affected with woe

#4 Barely Making Waves, Honestly

Milquetoast

Definition: a timid, unassertive, or apologetic person

#5 Happiness, but make it deep

Eudaemonic

Definition: producing happiness; based on the idea of happiness as the proper end of conduct

#6 Who Needs Directions Anyway?

Chauffeur

Definition: a person hired to drive a private automobile or limousine

#7 Meet Your Tiny Unwanted Roommates

Staphylococci

Definition: a genus of non-motile spherical eubacteria that occur singly, in pairs or tetrads and comprise a few parasites of skin and mucous membranes

#8 Wave hello to better hair days

Cymotrichous

Definition: having the hair wavy

#9 Gear Up or Gear Out

Paraphernalia

Definition: particular objects needed for a certain activity

#10 Geeking Out Over Sparkly Stuff

Crystallographer

Definition: a science that deals with the forms and structures of crystals

#11 Nose-Hugging Nerd Chic

Pince-nez

Definition: eyeglasses clipped to the nose by a spring

#12 Apparently, studying crabs is a thing

Crustaceology

Definition: a branch of zoology that deals with animals belonging to crustaceans like prawns, lobsters, crabs, shrimps, woodlice, etc.

#13 Why Is My Tooth Throwing Shade?

Odontalgia

Definition: toothache

#14 Big Brother’s Low-Key Hobby

Surveillance

Definition: continuous observation of a person, place, or activity in order to gather information

#15 Quirks that make you, *you*

Idiosyncrasy

Definition: a tendency, habit or mannerism that is peculiar to an individual; a quirk

#16 Guess I’m Just Going With It

Acquiesce

Definition: to accept as inevitable; to comply passively

#17 Brain and body actually catching feelings

Feldenkrais

Definition: a method of exercise therapy that emphasizes connections between the brain and body

#18 Mini storm, big mood

Neutercane

Definition: a subtropical cyclone that is usually less than 100 miles in diameter and that draws energy from sources common to both the hurricane and the frontal cyclone

#19 Weird Squad of Nature

Xenarthra

Definition: a suborder or other division of Edentata comprising the American anteaters, armadillos, sloths, and usually the extinct ground sloths

#20 Midweek, but make it confusing

Wednesday

Definition: the day of the week before Thursday and following Tuesday

#21 Unexpected Meat Medley

Bologna

Definition: a large smoked sausage made of bacon, veal, pork suet, and other meats

#22 Drama’s Secret Architect

Playwright

Definition: a person who writes plays

#23 Good things come in small sizes

Minuscule

Definition: extremely small; tiny

#24 When You Secretly Laugh at the Sacred

Sacrilegious

Definition: committing excessive irreverence towards a hallowed place, thing, or thing

#25 Red patches, white drama

Psoriasis

Definition: a chronic skin-disease characterized by circumscribed red-patches covered with white scales

#26 Mirror, Mirror, But Make It Obsessive

Narcissistic

Definition: having or showing an excessive interest in or admiration of oneself and one’s physical appearance

#27 Risking it all, just to say you tried

Entrepreneur

Definition: a person who sets up a business or businesses, taking on financial risks in the hope of profit

#28 Shocking Nature Moment

Lightning

Definition: the occurrence of a natural electrical discharge of very short duration and high voltage between a cloud and the ground or within a cloud, accompanied by a bright flash and typically also thunder

#29 Classic pocket MVP

Handkerchief

Definition: a square of cotton or other finely woven material intended for wiping one’s nose

#30 Wake Me Up, Please

Resuscitate

Definition: revive (someone) from unconsciousness or apparent death

#31 Setting the Scene, Literally

Milieu

Definition: the physical or social setting in which something occurs or develops; environment, setting

#32 Native Vibes Only

Autochthonous

Definition: indigenous, native, aboriginal—used especially of floras and faunas

#33 Carefree Vibes Only

Insouciant

Definition: exhibiting or characterized by freedom from concern or care

#34 Survey Says… Nope, Just Questions

Questionnaire

Definition: a list of questions; survey

#35 Botanical flex, no filter

Chrysanthemum

Definition: a widely cultivated plant with brightly-colored showy flower heads

#36 Tiny cup, big vibes

Demitasse

Definition: small coffee cup

#37 When Karma Needs Backup

Vengeance

Definition: punishment inflicted for a wrong done to oneself or another person; revenge

#38 When Trust Takes a Vacation

Malfeasance

Definition: conduct by a public official that violates the public trust or is against the law

#39 When “Wow” Hits You Like a Bolt

Foudroyant

Definition: sudden and overwhelming; stunning

#40 Feathers? Nah, Just Wings

Pterodactyl

Definition: any of various extinct flying reptiles, having no feathers

#41 When arguments become a rapid-fire game

Stichomythia

Definition: dialogue, especially a dispute, delivered in alternating lines

#42 Money talks, and this word listens

Chrematistic

Definition: of or relating to making money

#43 When Plan A Packs Up

Succedaneum

Definition: one that comes next after or replaces another in an office, position or role

#44 Tiny note, big mood shift

Appoggiatura

Definition: an accessory embellishing note or tone preceding an essential melodic note or tone and usually written as a note of smaller size

#45 When Newspapers Tried Being Fun

Feuilleton

Definition: a part of a European newspaper or magazine devoted to material designed to entertain the general reader; a feature section

#46 Crab Science? Bet You Didn’t Know That

Crustaceology

Definition: the study of crustaceans such as crabs and shrimp

#47 Midcase Curveball

Interlocutory

Definition: given during the course of a legal action

#48 Plants Living Their Best Water Life

Hydrophyte

Definition: an aquatic plant, one that grows only on or in water

#49 Robin Hood but less charming

Spoliator

Definition: someone who plunders or robs

#50 When You Just Can’t Even

Pococurante

Definition: uncaring, apathetic (as well as a person with those qualities)

#51 Blood Flow Meets Its Match

Stromuhr

Definition: a medical instrument that determines the amount of blood flowing through a vein or artery

#52 Trap vibes only

Guetapens

Definition: a trap or a snare

#53 School, But Make It Chill

Montessorian

Definition: of, following, or relating to a system for training young children emphasizing free physical activity, informal and individual instruction, early development of writing and reading, and extended sensory motor training

#54 Rice Life Chose Me

Oryzivorous

Definition: feeding on rice

#55 Botanical flex, but make it fashion

Fuchsia

Definition: a shrub with pendulous tubular flowers that are typically of two contrasting colors

#56 Making Room Like a Pro

Accommodate

Definition: provide lodging or sufficient space for

#57 Who Needs a Crowd Anyway?

Audience

Definition: the assembled spectators or listeners at a public event such as a play, film, concert, or meeting

#58 Row, row, but don’t drown

Canoeing

Definition: the sport or activity of paddling a light, narrow boat

#59 Wait, how is this even real?

Miraculous

Definition: very effective or surprising, or difficult to believe

#60 Stubborn, but make it fashion

Opinionated

Definition: firmly or unduly adhering to one’s own opinion or to preconceived notions

#61 Surprise Plot Twist: Not a Dream

Vivisepulture

Definition: the practice of burying someone alive

#62 Needed It Before You Knew It

Necessary

Definition: needed to be done, achieved, or present; essential

#63 Awkward Level: Expert

Embarrass

Definition: cause (someone) to feel awkward, self-conscious, or ashamed

#64 Nature’s Unwanted Goo

Phlegm

Definition: the thick viscous substance secreted by the mucous membranes of the respiratory passages, especially when produced in excessive quantities during a cold

#65 When Your Lungs Throw a Fit

Pneumonia

Definition: a form of acute respiratory infection that affects the lungs

#66 Skin that screams “Why me?”

Eczema

Definition: a condition that causes dry, itchy and inflamed skin

#67 That moment when you actually own it

Possession

Definition: the state of having, owning, or controlling something

#68 That’s a flex, green edition

Smaragdine

Definition: of or relating to emerald; yellowish green in color like an emerald

#69 Shadow Play Mastermind

Chiaroscurist

Definition: an artist who uses the arrangement or treatment of the light and dark parts in a pictorial work of art

#70 When Your Brain Hits Snooze

Unconscious

Definition: not conscious; without awareness

#71 The Middleman We Actually Need

Liaison

Definition: a person who maintains a connection between people or groups

#72 Words That Literally Speak For Themselves

Onomatopoeia

Definition: the formation of a word by imitation of a sound of the noise or action described, such as hiss, honk, or meow

#73 Psychic Powers, But Make It Real

Prospicience

Definition: the act of looking forward; foresight

#74 When Your Vocabulary Needs a Time Machine

Antediluvian

Definition: 1. of or relating to the period before the Biblical flood
2. old-fashioned; antiquated

#75 Happiness, But Make It Fancy

Eudemonic

Definition: pertaining to conducive to happiness

#76 When Talking Turns Typhoon

Logorrhea

Definition: excessive and often incoherent talkativeness

#77 Flag language, but make it fancy

Semaphore

Definition: a system of visual signaling (as between ships) in which the sender holds a flag in each hand and moves his arms to different positions according to a code alphabet

#78 Scaleless and Still Cool

Esquamulose

Definition: not covered with or consisting of minute scales

#79 When Your Skin Decides to Go Yellow

Xanthosis

Definition: a yellow discoloration of the skin from abnormal causes

#80 OG language vibes

Ursprache

Definition: a parent language; especially; one reconstructed from the evidence of later languages

#81 Hot takes, but make it lukewarm

Laodicean

Definition: lukewarm or indifferent in religion or politics

#82 Fancy word, basic fabric vibes

Shalloon

Definition: a type of twilled fabric

#83 When School Feels Fancy

Lyceum

Definition: an institution or building that hosts lectures and other educational programs

#84 Friendship, but make it official

Gesellschaft

Meaning: social relationships based on duty or obligation, not camaraderie

#85 Heavy Metal Vibes

Plumbiferous

Definition: containing lead

#86 Nature’s Cliffside Noise Machine

Kittiwake

Definition: a small gull that nests in colonies on sea cliffs, having a loud call that resembles its name

#87 Mood: Flat-out Nope

Nauseous

Definition: affected with nausea; feeling inclined to vomit

#88 When Everything Needs More Space

Dilate

Definition: make or become wider, larger, or more open

#89 When “Uh-Oh” Becomes Formal

Indict

Definition: formally accuse of or charge with a crime

#90 When Enough Is Just Enough

Threshold

Definition: intensity that must be exceeded for a certain reaction, phenomenon, result, or condition to occur or be manifested

#91 Chasing Dreams Like a Pro

Pursue

Definition: to follow or chase

#92 When vibes just click

Rapport

Definition: a close and harmonious relationship in which the people or groups concerned understand each other’s feelings or ideas and communicate well

#93 Punishment Didn’t Make Me Listen Either

Discipline

Definition: the practice of training people to obey rules or a code of behavior, using punishment to correct disobedience

#94 On Time, Every Time?

Punctuality

Definition: the fact or quality of being on time

#95 Curiosity Didn’t Kill Anyone

Inquisitive

Definition: having or showing an interest in learning things; curious

#96 Clamp Game Strong

Serrefine

Definition: small forceps used for clamping an artery

#97 Brain Drain or World Gain?

Weltanschauung

Definition: a particular philosophy or view of life; the world view of an individual or group

#98 Bigger Than Your Average Fluffball

Orangutan

Definition: a large ape with brownish-red hair

#99 That Moment Everyone Talks About

Occasion

Definition: a particular event, or the time at which it takes place

#100 Where Even Air Checks Out

Vacuum

Definition: a space entirely devoid of matter

#101 Just a Little Something Extra

Accessory

Definition: a thing which can be added to something else in order to make it more useful, versatile, or attractive

#102 Tiny trees that actually pay off

Broccoli

Definition: a cultivated variety of cabbage bearing heads of green or purplish flower buds that are eaten as a vegetable

#103 The Fancy Meat Club

Charcuterie

Definition: cold cooked meats

#104 Big Brain Pattern Energy

Paradigm

Definition: a typical example or pattern of something; a pattern or model

#105 Pocket-Sized Drama Queens

Chihuahua

Definition: breed of very small roundheaded dogs that occur in short-coated and long-coated varieties

#106 Egg White Energy

Albumen

Definition: the white of an egg

#107 Brains Over Age, Every Time

Precocious

Definition: unusually mature, especially in mental development

#108 Mood: Handle With Care

Irascible

Definition: irritable, quick-tempered

#109 Not your average red

Cerise

Definition: a moderate red color

#110 When the Name Fits Too Well

Euonym

Definition: a name well suited to the person, place or thing named

#111 Cutting Paper, Level: Expert

Scherenschnitte

Definition: the art of cutting paper into decorative designs

#112 When small talk is basically a business deal

Gesellschaft

Definition: a rationally developed mechanistic type of social relationship characterized by impersonally contracted associations between persons

#113 When You Flex Self-Control Like a Monk

Asceticism

Definition: the practice of avoiding indulgences and temptations, usually for religious reasons

#114 Soaking Up Flavor Like a Pro

Macerate

Definition: to soften (usually food) by soaking in liquid

#115 Oops, Ink Happens

Maculature

Definition: in art, a printing impression made to remove excess ink

#116 Mood: Forever in Feels

Elegiacal

Definition: sorrowful or lamenting

#117 Rocking the Ice Scene

Nunatak

Definition: a peak of rock above an icy or snowy surface

#118 Spiritual Vibes Only

Koinonia

Definition: an intimate religious experience or spiritual connection

#119 New Money, Same Vibes

Parvenuism

Definition: parvenu nature or behavior

#120 Classic courtroom mic drop

Oyez

Definition: used by a court or public crier to gain attention before a proclamation

#121 Altars Before Wi-Fi

Heiau

Definition: a pre-Christian Hawaiian temple or other place of worship (as a stone platform or an earthen terrace)

#122 When solids decide to chill out

Liquefy

Definition: make or become liquid

#123 Unexpectedly Fizzy Sweet Fix

Sherbet

Definition: a flavored sweet effervescent powder eaten alone or made into a drink

#124 Brain sweat vibes only

Elucubrate

Definition: to work out or express by studious effort

#125 Wait, That’s Actually a Word?

Incredible

Definition: impossible to believe

#126 Because Someone’s Gotta Watch Out

Guardian

Definition: a person who protects or defends something

#127 Old-School Charm, Modern Vibes

Courtoisie

Definition: courtliness, the code of courtly love

#128 Peak vibes only

Epitome

Definition: the best example of something; a perfect representation

#129 When Nature Decides to Detox

Slough

Definition: 1. to shed something 2. a wet, swampy area

#130 When nibbling becomes a lifestyle

Gnaw

Definition: bite at or nibble something persistently

#131 Quirky Maids, Big Personality

Soubrette

Definition: a lady’s maid in comedies who acts the part of a coquettish maidservant or frivolous young woman

#132 Silk’s Fancy Little Secret

Foulard

Definition: a lightweight plain-woven or twilled silk usually printed with a small neat evenly spaced pattern

#133 Silk’s Low-Key Cousin

Schappe

Definition: a yarn or fabric of spun silk

#134 Silk, but Fancy

Marocain

Definition: a type of fabric made from silk or wool

#135 Crossing Into Church Nerd Territory

Transept

Definition: the short area that trans-versing the long-side of a church and giving the church the shape of a cross when viewed from above

