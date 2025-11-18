“The Saddest Thing”: NSYNC Founder Chris Kirkpatrick Performs Band’s Hits At 52, Sparks Debate

A clip of Chris Kirkpatrick performing *NSYNC’s Tearin’ Up My Heart on stage is going viral on X (formerly known as Twitter), with some netizens labeling the act as “cringe.”
Chris, who founded *NSYNC in 1995, is reviving his fully choreographed boy band days on the Pop 2000 Tour.
The 52-year-old appeared on stage wearing a red “Pop 2K” shirt with denim shorts and a pair of white sneakers.
Other clips show him performing fan favorites like Bye Bye Bye, Pop, and It’s Gonna Be Me.
Image credits: joyceee188
“Just @Chris Kirkpatrick over here killing it on the Pop2000 tour ready for the *NSYNC reunion tour,” wrote fan @joyceee188 on September 2, along with a video of Chris.
Hosted by Chris, the tour also features performances by fellow ’90s and early 2000s acts O-Town, who also joined the former *NSYNC member onstage as backup dancers, BBMak, LFO, and Ryan Cabrera.
The tour, which invites concertgoers to take a trip down memory lane and “Party like it’s 1999,” kicked off on May 4 in Phoenix, Arizona, and will conclude on September 28 in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico.
Chris Kirkpatrick performed Tearin’ Up My Heart, Bye Bye Bye, and It’s Gonna Be Me
However, Chris’ nostalgic show failed to convince many social media users, who did not hesitate to express their feelings about his performance.
“Damn, this economy is rough!” one netizen wrote on X.
“Love this collaboration of cringe featuring dead inside,” another added, while a third user wrote, “This makes me sad.”
“If I didn’t know who this was I would just assume nsync just picked him out of the crowd,” somebody else said, as another added, “Dads just want to have fun.”
Chris appeared on stage wearing a red “Pop 2K” shirt with denim shorts and a pair of white sneakers
Image credits: joyceee188
Others jumped to the actor’s defense, writing, “We all age. I don’t think it’s sad at all.”
“There is clearly still a demand for them. The crowd sounds like they are enjoying it,” somebody else wrote.
“Dancing while singing .. who can do that today?” another netizen commented.
Image credits: joyceee188
*NSYNC was formed in Orlando, Florida, in 1995. The pop group, which consisted of Chris, Justin Timberlake, Joey Fatone, Lance Bass, and JC Chasez, officially split in 2007, five years after releasing their last song.
After the group disbanded, Chris continued his music career as the singing lead of his alternative rock band Nigel’s 11. The band eventually split because of the members’ geographical distance and Chris wanting to focus on his work as a producer.
While some netizens considered the show “cringe,” others expressed support for the 52-year-old artist
Image credits: iamckirkpatrick
Chris later participated in season three of Celebrity Big Brother in 2022 and season eight of The Masked Singer.
Last year, he served as a judge at a Reality Lip Sync Battle event that brought together different reality TV stars to raise money for the nonprofit Give Kids The World Village, which provides critically ill children and their families with week-long wish vacations.
He also co-hosts the Name Drop podcast with MTV’s Brian McFayden.
The singer lives in Nashville, Tennessee, with his wife, Karlyn M. Skladany, and their six-year-old son, Nash.
After *NSYNC disbanded, Chris participated in different reality shows, such as the singing competition The Masked Singer
Image credits: iamckirkpatrick
Image credits: iamckirkpatrick
Chris might soon be joining his former *NSYNC bandmates for a long-awaited reunion.
While at the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Festival, Lance Bass shared that “conversations are being had” about a project with Justin, Joey, and JC.
“I think we have bigger plans that we’re thinking of, so stay tuned,” he said, adding, “If we’re gonna do something, we gotta do something something. We’re actually talking, guys! We’re doing it!” he told Entertainment Tonight on September 20.
“We’re discussing what the future might hold,” Lance added during an interview on CBS Morning Wednesday (September 25).
“It’s looking very good, and I never could say that until now.”
Bored Panda has contacted Chirs Kirkpatrick’s representatives for comment.
Many people slammed the nostalgic tour, which also features acts like O-Town, BBMak, LFO, and Ryan Cabrera
Follow Us