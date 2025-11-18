50 Non-American Actors Who Mastered The Accent So Well, People Had No Doubts They’re American

For language geeks like me, accent reduction is a term used to describe losing a foreign or regional accent to adopt a more popular one (e.g., American). It’s an important part of a person’s identity, but sometimes pronunciation that’s hard to understand can lead to miscommunication in professional settings such as business and academia.

In fact, many well-known actors use accent reduction to cast more movie roles. And sometimes even the most attentive film-watchers take them as born and bred United States citizens.

So when redditor Jma7400 asked fellow users who were some actors they couldn’t believe weren’t from the US, over 4000 people shared their eye-opening discoveries. Some of them channel their inner American so well, they deserve all the spotlight.

Without further ado, we invite you to scroll down and see these brilliant shapeshifters for yourself. While you’re at it, make sure to check out the conversations we had with voice and accent coaches Ashley Howard, Holly Renaut, and Sarah Valentine, who kindly agreed to let us in on the secret of how accent masking works.

#1

Gary Oldman

In fact, he had to relearn his natural accent with a voice coach.

I’d award him extra points for being such a great chameleon overall. There have been times that I had no idea it was him in a particular role.

50 Non-American Actors Who Mastered The Accent So Well, People Had No Doubts They&#8217;re American

Image source: ginger_minge, IMDb

#2

Hugh Laurie as House

50 Non-American Actors Who Mastered The Accent So Well, People Had No Doubts They&#8217;re American

Image source: cb_raider, IMDb

#3

Gillian Anderson is a dual citizen and can do both American AND British accents!

50 Non-American Actors Who Mastered The Accent So Well, People Had No Doubts They&#8217;re American

Image source: omgwtflols, Eleven Film

#4

I’m always surprised. Idris Elba and Tom Holland come to mind.

Hearing Christian Bale in Ford vs Ferrari and me wondering what the f**k is this man doing with a cartoon Brit accent. Then looking it up and many people insisting that’s close to his real accent.

50 Non-American Actors Who Mastered The Accent So Well, People Had No Doubts They&#8217;re American

Image source: _Goose_, IMDb

#5

I grew up with Hugh Jackman as Wolverine. I’d never heard him be anything else.

Imagine my reaction when I first heard his native Australian accent lol

50 Non-American Actors Who Mastered The Accent So Well, People Had No Doubts They&#8217;re American

Image source: Logical-Wasabi7402, IMDb

#6

Charlize Theron – a South African girl who deliberately developed an American accent and now can’t even pronounce her own surname properly anymore.

50 Non-American Actors Who Mastered The Accent So Well, People Had No Doubts They&#8217;re American

Image source: Beeeeater, IMDb

#7

Margot Robbie

50 Non-American Actors Who Mastered The Accent So Well, People Had No Doubts They&#8217;re American

Image source: Jealous-Werewolf-367, IMDb

#8

Melanie Lynskey. I seriously couldn’t believe she was from New Zealand and went straight to YouTube to hear her original accent. She embodies her American characters so well, especially in I Don’t Feel at Home in This World Anymore

50 Non-American Actors Who Mastered The Accent So Well, People Had No Doubts They&#8217;re American

Image source: daytimeinsomnia, IMDb

#9

Toni Collette

50 Non-American Actors Who Mastered The Accent So Well, People Had No Doubts They&#8217;re American

Image source: Traditional_Ad_6801, IMDb

#10

Damian Lewis’s American accent is flawless

50 Non-American Actors Who Mastered The Accent So Well, People Had No Doubts They&#8217;re American

Image source: XXsforEyes, IMDb

#11

Christian Bale

50 Non-American Actors Who Mastered The Accent So Well, People Had No Doubts They&#8217;re American

Image source: Caseated_Omentum, IMDb

#12

All the Brits in ‘Band of Brothers’

50 Non-American Actors Who Mastered The Accent So Well, People Had No Doubts They&#8217;re American

Image source: salaciousserver, IMDb

#13

I knew she wasn’t American, but Kate Winslet’s Bucks county accent in the Mare of Eastttown was on point. 

50 Non-American Actors Who Mastered The Accent So Well, People Had No Doubts They&#8217;re American

Image source: klitchell, IMDb

#14

Karen Gillan

She’s does a really good American accent. Even more impressive since she is Scottish

50 Non-American Actors Who Mastered The Accent So Well, People Had No Doubts They&#8217;re American

Image source: travelingpug, IMDb

#15

Charlie Hunnam (Jax Teller) from Sons of Anarchy

50 Non-American Actors Who Mastered The Accent So Well, People Had No Doubts They&#8217;re American

Image source: themeatspin, IMDb

#16

Heath Ledger in Lords of Dogtown had such an authentic Southern California surfer accent, like so specific and niche, that to this day I’m still surprised he was Australian. Rip.

Image source: capocutolo

#17

Henry Cavil

50 Non-American Actors Who Mastered The Accent So Well, People Had No Doubts They&#8217;re American

Image source: teacher_time23, IMDb

#18

Anna Torv

50 Non-American Actors Who Mastered The Accent So Well, People Had No Doubts They&#8217;re American

Image source: Many-Day8308, IMDb

#19

Ryan Kwanten in True Blood

50 Non-American Actors Who Mastered The Accent So Well, People Had No Doubts They&#8217;re American

Image source: FormedFecalIncident, IMDb

#20

Daniel Craig. I could have sworn he was a giant rooster from the South.

50 Non-American Actors Who Mastered The Accent So Well, People Had No Doubts They&#8217;re American

Image source: Redditowork, IMDb

#21

The character Carla Jean Moss in No Country For Old Men is played by Scottish actress Kelly MacDonald. 

50 Non-American Actors Who Mastered The Accent So Well, People Had No Doubts They&#8217;re American

Image source: iploggged, IMDb

#22

Joseph Quinn (kid who played Eddie in Stranger Things)

50 Non-American Actors Who Mastered The Accent So Well, People Had No Doubts They&#8217;re American

Image source: seashell_eyes_, IMDb

#23

Antony Starr

50 Non-American Actors Who Mastered The Accent So Well, People Had No Doubts They&#8217;re American

Image source: NullTaste27, IMDb

#24

Matthew Rhys

50 Non-American Actors Who Mastered The Accent So Well, People Had No Doubts They&#8217;re American

Image source: credoinvisibile, IMDb

#25

Will Poulter

50 Non-American Actors Who Mastered The Accent So Well, People Had No Doubts They&#8217;re American

Image source: Zestypurple67, IMDb

#26

Andrew Lincoln (TWD)/ Lauren Cohan (TWD)/Hugh Laurie (House)/Rose McIver (Ghosts US)/Melanie Lynskey (Yellowjackets)

50 Non-American Actors Who Mastered The Accent So Well, People Had No Doubts They&#8217;re American

Image source: __BipolarExpress__, IMDb

#27

I would have said Gary Oldman, but then nothing about Gary Oldman surprises me anymore.

Idris Elba in the Wire had an extremely good accent

Image source: maninblueshirt

#28

Andrew Garfield

50 Non-American Actors Who Mastered The Accent So Well, People Had No Doubts They&#8217;re American

Image source: Consistent_Ad_2462, IMDb

#29

Aleksander Skaarsgard

Image source: ElectronicToe7910

#30

Florence Pugh

Image source: Business-Feeling6640

#31

Rosamund Pike.
Millie Bobby Brown.

Image source: magicianess

#32

Jodie Comer

Image source: DeiseResident

#33

The guy from Roger Rabbit

50 Non-American Actors Who Mastered The Accent So Well, People Had No Doubts They&#8217;re American

Image source: SpraePhart, IMDb

#34

Freddie Highmore from the good doctor

Image source: notdeleted6

#35

Juno Temple from the new season of Fargo (who I believe is English with a cockney/estuary accent). Insanely good Midwestern accent without overdoing it.

Image source: fulthrottlejazzhands

#36

I’m sure many will disagree but I think Nicole Kidman has a very good American accent.

Image source: rb577511

#37

Cillian Murphy

Image source: benw722

#38

Jason Clarke has played so many Americans in film that I didn’t know he’s an Aussie

Image source: matchesmalone1

#39

Kelly Reilly (Beth from Yellowstone)

Image source: Helpful-Substance685

#40

Linus Roache from Law & Order, although I feel like I should have known he was English just from his name.

Image source: seriouslaser

#41

Andrew Lincoln. Except it was the other way. Knew him from Love Actually. So seeing him in The Walking Dead was shocking.

Same with having grown up with Boondock Saints. My dumb self still somehow believed Darryl actor was actually Irish …. sigh

Image source: JAlfredJR

#42

John Mahoney

Image source: Discount_Friendly

#43

Luther from Umbrella Academy

Image source: cocoapuff1721

#44

I will give you two.

Rose McIver from US Ghosts.

Jacob Anderson – Louis de Pointe du Lac in Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire. Formerly Grey Worm in Game of Thrones.

I lost my s**t the first time I heard them in an interview. Shocked. No clue.

Image source: types-like-thunder

#45

I just found out Delroy Lindo is British

Image source: radpandaparty

#46

Stringer Bell

50 Non-American Actors Who Mastered The Accent So Well, People Had No Doubts They&#8217;re American

Image source: nazzadaley, IMDb

#47

The guy that played Apollo in the Battlestar Galactica reboot – Jamie something I think – I don’t feel like googling his last name but the first time I watched an interview with him I didn’t hear a single word he said I was so flabbergasted at his accent and how well he hid it in the show. I’m surprised I’m haven’t seen him in more stuff, he was pretty good. Maybe he just doesn’t do the type of stuff I watch.

Image source: frogperspectives

#48

Mathew Rhys, The Americans.

Image source: Naugrin27

#49

Tom from successiom

50 Non-American Actors Who Mastered The Accent So Well, People Had No Doubts They&#8217;re American

Image source: auntie_climax, IMDb

#50

Tommy Wiseau.

50 Non-American Actors Who Mastered The Accent So Well, People Had No Doubts They&#8217;re American

Image source: anon, IMDb

