Pandas, What Is Something About Dating Or Flirting You Can’t Stand? (Closed)

Dating can be complicated. What’s something about the dating world that you just hate?
#1
Catcalling. I don’t even get why men do it. When has it ever worked for anyone? All it does is make you look like a creep! And it’s not just men, though I’m guessing it’s mostly them. I was catcalled by a group of women once, and it just made me really uncomfortable.
#2
Text dating… Specifically:
Creepy dudes sending unsolicited D*** pics
#3
I don’t know if most people like this or not, but I’ve always hated the idea of playing hard to get. If someone shows no interest in me, I’m going to assume they aren’t interested and move on! If you like someone, just be direct and tell them!
#4
Spouting vague nonsense about yourself and bragging as if you’re in a job interview.
#5
4 words. 1 messed up meaning. Playing hard to get. >~
#6
Pick-up lines
#7
Having to think of somewhere to go. I’ve not known you long but I’m expected to think of an activity we can do or type of cuisine we can eat within a small local area.
I know you like hiking ,and traveling but we can’t do that in this town. And even if you could, what woman in their right mind would agree to go on a hike, alone, with someone they’ve only recently just met?
#8
When the couples like touch each others noses and just wiggle them. I’ve seen this on The Office and in real life at school. They don’t even kiss when they’re done!
#9
When a girl will walk up to a guy and say “hey handsome ” or vise versa. If they don’t know each other it can be really uncomfortable.
#10
I hate when someone plays hard to get or when a boy is just a complete try-hard. Like I understand if you want to show your love, but you really don’t need to go overboard or make some absolute HUGE gesture. Seriously, a box of chocolates is perfect.
#11
Something I hate is that they seem to change in a bad way and act like there cool! I think it is so annoying.
#12
When girls twirl their hair
#13
Cliche gestures or when they ask you out to seem like a player just be straight up and say u like me or not cause if you do anything dumb ima walk away
Follow Us