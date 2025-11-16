50 Popular Cartoon Characters Reimagined As Modern-Day Adults By Isaiah Stephens

Have you ever wondered what some cartoon characters would look like as modern-day adults? Well, not to worry, because an artist by the name of Isaiah K. Stephens decided to start a series where they turn cartoon characters from old shows into modern-day adults.
Many of us must have grown up watching nostalgic cartoons such as Doug, South Park, and Rugrats. The artist Isaiah Stephens drew what some “grown-up” characters would look like and the result speaks for itself.
More info: Instagram
#1 Dexter From Dexter’s Laboratory
Image source: _isaiahdraws_
#2 Jessie From Pokémon
Image source: _isaiahdraws_
#3 Dorothy Ann From Magic School Bus
Image source: _isaiahdraws_
#4 Kenny Mccormick From South Park
Image source: _isaiahdraws_
#5 James From Pokémon
Image source: _isaiahdraws_
#6 Keesha Franklin From The Magic School Bus
Image source: _isaiahdraws_
#7 Judith Anastasia “Judy” Funnie From Doug
Image source: _isaiahdraws_
#8 Sam From Totally Spies
Image source: _isaiahdraws_
#9 Arnold Perlstein From The Magic School Bus
Image source: _isaiahdraws_
#10 Gretchen Grundler From The Recess
Image source: _isaiahdraws_
#11 Kuki Sanban From The Codename: Kids Next Door
Image source: _isaiahdraws_
#12 Cosmo From The Fairly OddParents
Image source: _isaiahdraws_
#13 Wanda From The Fairly OddParents
Image source: _isaiahdraws_
#14 Alex From Totally Spies
Image source: _isaiahdraws_
#15 Ed, Edd n Eddy
Image source: _isaiahdraws_
#16 Ash Ketchum From Pokémon
Image source: _isaiahdraws_
#17 Kanker Sisters From Ed, Edd n Eddy
Image source: _isaiahdraws_
#18 Numbuh Five From KND Code Module
Image source: _isaiahdraws_
#19 Trixie Tang From The Fairly Oddparents
Image source: _isaiahdraws_
#20 Brock From Pokémon
Image source: _isaiahdraws_
#21 Dil Pickles From Rugrats
Image source: _isaiahdraws_
#22 William Chad From The Fairly OddParents
Image source: _isaiahdraws_
#23 Chuckie Finster From Rugrats
Image source: _isaiahdraws_
#24 Clover From Totally Spies
Image source: _isaiahdraws_
#25 Dijonay Jones From The Proud Family
Image source: _isaiahdraws_
#26 Angelica Pickles From Rugrats
Image source: _isaiahdraws_
#27 Kyle Broflovski From South Park
Image source: _isaiahdraws_
#28 A.j. From The Fairly Oddparents
Image source: _isaiahdraws_
#29 Misty From Pokémon
Image source: _isaiahdraws_
#30 Dee Dee From Dexter’s Laboratory
Image source: _isaiahdraws_
#31 Poof From The Fairly Oddparents
Image source: _isaiahdraws_
#32 Reggie Rocket From The Rocket Power
Image source: _isaiahdraws_
#33 Ralphie Tennelli From The Magic Bus
Image source: _isaiahdraws_
#34 Lila Sawyer From Hey Arnold!
Image source: _isaiahdraws_
#35 Lillian Deville From Rugrats
Image source: _isaiahdraws_
#36 Philip Tad The Fairly Oddparents
Image source: _isaiahdraws_
#37 Nigel ‘Numbuh 1’ Uno From The Knd Code Module
Image source: _isaiahdraws_
#38 Patti Mayonnaise From Doug
Image source: _isaiahdraws_
#39 Francis From The Fairly Oddparents
Image source: _isaiahdraws_
#40 Sarah From Ed, Edd n Eddy
Image source: _isaiahdraws_
#41 Kimi Finster From Rugrats
Image source: _isaiahdraws_
#42 Helga G. Pataki From The Brum & Bot
Image source: _isaiahdraws_
#43 Beebe Bluff From Doug
Image source: _isaiahdraws_
#44 Lillian Deville From Rugrats
Image source: _isaiahdraws_
#45 Doug Funnie From Doug
Image source: _isaiahdraws_
#46 Jonny 2×4 From Ed, Edd N Eddy
Image source: _isaiahdraws_
#47 Carlos Ramon From The Magic School Bus
Image source: _isaiahdraws_
#48 Macie Lightfoot From As Told By Ginger
Image source: _isaiahdraws_
#49 Nadine From Hey Arnold!
Image source: _isaiahdraws_
#50 Courtney Gripling From The As Told By Ginger
Image source: _isaiahdraws_
Follow Us