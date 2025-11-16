50 Popular Cartoon Characters Reimagined As Modern-Day Adults By Isaiah Stephens

by

Have you ever wondered what some cartoon characters would look like as modern-day adults? Well, not to worry, because an artist by the name of Isaiah K. Stephens decided to start a series where they turn cartoon characters from old shows into modern-day adults.

Many of us must have grown up watching nostalgic cartoons such as Doug, South Park, and Rugrats. The artist Isaiah Stephens drew what some “grown-up” characters would look like and the result speaks for itself.

More info: Instagram

#1 Dexter From Dexter’s Laboratory

Image source: _isaiahdraws_

#2 Jessie From Pokémon

Image source: _isaiahdraws_

#3 Dorothy Ann From Magic School Bus

Image source: _isaiahdraws_

#4 Kenny Mccormick From South Park

Image source: _isaiahdraws_

#5 James From Pokémon

Image source: _isaiahdraws_

#6 Keesha Franklin From The Magic School Bus

Image source: _isaiahdraws_

#7 Judith Anastasia “Judy” Funnie From Doug

Image source: _isaiahdraws_

#8 Sam From Totally Spies

Image source: _isaiahdraws_

#9 Arnold Perlstein From The Magic School Bus

Image source: _isaiahdraws_

#10 Gretchen Grundler From The Recess

Image source: _isaiahdraws_

#11 Kuki Sanban From The Codename: Kids Next Door

Image source: _isaiahdraws_

#12 Cosmo From The Fairly OddParents

Image source: _isaiahdraws_

#13 Wanda From The Fairly OddParents

Image source: _isaiahdraws_

#14 Alex From Totally Spies

Image source: _isaiahdraws_

#15 Ed, Edd n Eddy

Image source: _isaiahdraws_

#16 Ash Ketchum From Pokémon

Image source: _isaiahdraws_

#17 Kanker Sisters From Ed, Edd n Eddy

Image source: _isaiahdraws_

#18 Numbuh Five From KND Code Module

Image source: _isaiahdraws_

#19 Trixie Tang From The Fairly Oddparents

Image source: _isaiahdraws_

#20 Brock From Pokémon

Image source: _isaiahdraws_

#21 Dil Pickles From Rugrats

Image source: _isaiahdraws_

#22 William Chad From The Fairly OddParents

Image source: _isaiahdraws_

#23 Chuckie Finster From Rugrats

Image source: _isaiahdraws_

#24 Clover From Totally Spies

Image source: _isaiahdraws_

#25 Dijonay Jones From The Proud Family

Image source: _isaiahdraws_

#26 Angelica Pickles From Rugrats

Image source: _isaiahdraws_

#27 Kyle Broflovski From South Park

Image source: _isaiahdraws_

#28 A.j. From The Fairly Oddparents

Image source: _isaiahdraws_

#29 Misty From Pokémon

Image source: _isaiahdraws_

#30 Dee Dee From Dexter’s Laboratory

Image source: _isaiahdraws_

#31 Poof From The Fairly Oddparents

Image source: _isaiahdraws_

#32 Reggie Rocket From The Rocket Power

Image source: _isaiahdraws_

#33 Ralphie Tennelli From The Magic Bus

Image source: _isaiahdraws_

#34 Lila Sawyer From Hey Arnold!

Image source: _isaiahdraws_

#35 Lillian Deville From Rugrats

Image source: _isaiahdraws_

#36 Philip Tad The Fairly Oddparents

Image source: _isaiahdraws_

#37 Nigel ‘Numbuh 1’ Uno From The Knd Code Module

Image source: _isaiahdraws_

#38 Patti Mayonnaise From Doug

Image source: _isaiahdraws_

#39 Francis From The Fairly Oddparents

Image source: _isaiahdraws_

#40 Sarah From Ed, Edd n Eddy

Image source: _isaiahdraws_

#41 Kimi Finster From Rugrats

Image source: _isaiahdraws_

#42 Helga G. Pataki From The Brum & Bot

Image source: _isaiahdraws_

#43 Beebe Bluff From Doug

Image source: _isaiahdraws_

#44 Lillian Deville From Rugrats

Image source: _isaiahdraws_

#45 Doug Funnie From Doug

Image source: _isaiahdraws_

#46 Jonny 2×4 From Ed, Edd N Eddy

Image source: _isaiahdraws_

#47 Carlos Ramon From The Magic School Bus

Image source: _isaiahdraws_

#48 Macie Lightfoot From As Told By Ginger

Image source: _isaiahdraws_

#49 Nadine From Hey Arnold!

Image source: _isaiahdraws_

#50 Courtney Gripling From The As Told By Ginger

Image source: _isaiahdraws_

Patrick Penrose
