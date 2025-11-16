Hey Pandas, What’s Something You Just Need To Get Off Your Chest? (Closed)

I’ll go first: I am a person made of anxiety and ADHD, pills and supplements, and a record streak of three days without tears. But I am also a person of a lot of hard work. You can post anything, good or bad. I really need to get my head in a space where I feel confident independently. However, I am making a lot of progress in that, and I am very proud of myself! Say anything you want to say to a bunch of strangers on the internet.
No judgment here.
#1
I’m tired. I always am and I have been for a very long time now. Part of me just wants to give up on everything. I can’t take much more.
#2
I am very shy, and I feel so trapped. I feel like I’m always struggling to keep the little attention from friends and teachers I have, and whenever I try to speak up it feels wrong. I want to be an artist and inspire people one day (I drew my own profile pic!), but it seems like I’ll never be brave enough to put my stuff out there.
#3
My illness is progressing and I’m stopping treatment. I’ll ride out what time I have left.
#4
I hate myself for so many things. It feels like I’m letting everyone down. Like everyone hates my existence. I’m not good enough. I hate that my parents make me have therapy, but it truly doesn’t help. I have medicine that I don’t want to take. I’m forced to have a religion.
I want people to understand what I’m feeling. Because of my disabilities my parents don’t think I can handle things. I’m not allowed to go anywhere by myself, despite being in the late teens. I want to date who I’d like. I want my privacy. I want to cry without being made fun of. I want to dress the way I’d like to. To have friends of any kind. I hate that I suck at talking; communication in general. I hate that I can’t go a single day without hating myself. I want to be okay. I want to live a life where I’m not taken advantage of, bullied, forced to do things, love who I want, & express my feelings. I want my family to not be poor. I want to help people. I want everyone to be okay, to not have any struggles, to live their lives the fullest.
ty …I needed to let this out :)
#5
I’m holding back things from my therapist that I should tell her. Like how I hurt myself and how I actually feel. All because I want to feel cured.
#6
I have chronic physical and mental health problems but have been engaging once a week with my psychologist for more than a year. It’s the most I’ve ever spoken about myself and we’re discovering allsorts and processing them as we go. So far, so good.
We recently discovered that I am in a controlling and abusive marriage. I don’t know what to do. Do I love her? The honest answer is I don’t know. I understand the concept of love, I just don’t know how to identify it or what it feels like. I think I do but who really knows? So now I am just so confused and afraid.
Thanks for reading and thanks OP for the opportunity to share my experiences. It feels better getting out there, I guess.
#7
No matter what I do I never feel good enough. I’ve been told I’m not good enough and I’ve felt like a terrible person for a long time. I’ve hurt myself and still, it hasn’t helped me. How do other people just let themselves be hurt or kill themselves? It’s not an option for me, I feel no release from it and I feel TRAPED. :(
#8
what do i need to get off my chest? my boobs
*transmasc crying*
#9
I feel like im overdramatic, needy, and just overall “LOOK AT ME!! LOOK AT ME!!” every time I show someone art. Even if im proud of it. I hate everytime i look in the mirror, feeling fat and stupid. I say things online (like: I AM A DEMON, I AM AN IDIOT MUAHAHAHAH) to make myself feel better. please, dont call me attention seeking if i beat myself up like that. and PLEASE. NO ‘nooo your beautiful!! dont let anyone tell you otherwise!’ because IM the one thinking it. NOT other people.
#10
I f*****g hate my dad, but i love him at the same time. he’ll call me useless, threaten to kick me out of the house, invalidate my feelings, and on ocassion, he’ll hit me. but he always apologizes, and we do a lot of fun stuff together. i dont feel he’ll accept his little girl is actually a polyromantic demigirl with their lovely nb S/O, and i’m not sure how to tell him without getting grounded or in trouble in some way.
#11
My parents won’t let me grow up. They constantly want me to take on more responsibility but hold back the freedom. For example, I had to wait until my sophomore year of HS to get a debit card. My brother got one at the same time! He was in 7th grade folks.
I feel like I can never talk about my past. I didn’t really talk about anything from before I was 7 and then from 5th grade on. My brother and mom have constantly said that didn’t happen or you’re lying but in reality I’m not. I had some trauma I didn’t realize was there until a few years ago and I feel like I can’t talk about it with them. I do with my counselor tho.
I’m actually super not confident in school. I constantly doubt my abilities and it’s reflecting my grades and it’s scaring me. I really need to do well but my brain isn’t allowing me
I think I have misophonia but I haven’t told my parents yet.
My anxiety is raging and I can’t stop it.
Sorry. That was a lot. Thanks for having a safe place for me to vent Pandas
#12
I f*****g hate my mom. She’s always had a no crying or anger rule since I was in KINDERGARTEN AND I WAS EXPECTED TO STOP CRYING AFTER LIKE 2 SECONDS! My dad also does this. The only reason I still like my dad is because he does make up for it. My mom on the other hand is a Karen b***h who complains about walking on eggshells and that me and my sister have attitudes and are selfish when she is like that! Oh also she gets to be angry and cry.
And it’s because of this…
I started “punishing” myself for crying and being angry by digging under my skin with my nails and scratching until I bleed.
I don’t want a therapist because the last time I told my old school counsellor about my mild anxiety she told my parents and I couldn’t trust her after that.
I feel like my best friend is pulling away from me but I can’t just go to their house because they live in the USA.
I’m afraid everyone secretly judges and talks s**t about me because I’m prone to breaking down under stress (from not being allowed to cry or be angry and therefore never learned proper emotional management)
I feel like my time as a child/teen is going by way too fast now that I look back at the years because I’ve only got 4 more years before university and I just wanna go back in time and chill there
#13
Dear everyone at school besides that one teacher and my friend: F**k you.
sorry
#14
I’m bi and I have a crush on my best friend but no one knows but I can’t bring myself to tell anyone… it hurts every time she talks about her crush who also has a crush on her but I’ll play along with it because it makes her happy. She’s bi too so I’m hoping maybe I’ll have a chance to at least tell her in the future and it won’t ruin our friendship, but I just need to tell someon but there’s no one I can.
(Also just to clarify so there’s no confusion; they know I’m bi but not my crush and it’s killing me)
#15
I have this absolutely psychotic teacher that I’m trying to get fired. She’s made multiple kids cry but the most recent thing to happen was when she made a kid try to self harm with a pencil. So she starts the first period off telling us about her life; we hardly learn anything at all. Apparently, she learned that week that she was partially deaf in one ear; because of this, everybody now has to speak into a microphone. Her microphone coincidentally stopped working, which made everybody laugh. She got really annoyed with this and started shouting about how if she was in a wheelchair we wouldn’t be laughing at her and how some disabilities people weren’t able to see, like how she was deaf. Then one poor confused kid (we’ll call him James) said QUIETLY to his friend, “wait I thought deaf meant that you couldn’t hear at all?” She completely EXPLODED with this making the girl next to James clutch her ears. “Are you mocking me?!? How dare you! I said on the first day of school that my biggest pet peeve was people mocking me that sort of bullsh*t really p*sses me off!” Then she said “everybody out! Except you James you stay!” Then everybody goes outside unsupervised (illegal) while we hear screaming and shouting inside. When we’re allowed back in, James is hunched up crying; later he stabs himself (not vital) with a pencil and the counselors are called. This is the worst occasion, other kids have been able to handle it but there are almost always tears. After this happened, she failed the entire class with a nonexistent assignment worth 100 points (after many parent and student accusations this was corrected) This teacher often refuses to come to work, she calls out sick but tells us she just didn’t feel like coming that week. The same goes for grading assignments. She’ll put it off until the end of the quarter because she “didn’t feel like doing it then” Please help me get her fired, I’m scared she’ll target me next as I have spoken to the counselors about her before. She’ll take a kid outside, do SOMETHING, make them promise not to tell anyone about their time outside, and leave them to return to the classroom in tears when she’s angry with someone. She works at mesa verde middle school and is an around 60 year old woman who catfishes on TikTok and instagram(has about 100 followers on TikTok) though this is unrelated. Once again, please help me get her fired, I’m not allowed to reveal her name but I just need to know what to write in an email to the principal or the board.
#16
I feel like I killed someone. In middle school, I got meningitis and was hospitalized. I live in a very rural area, so it took too long to get to the hospital, and I was really struggling to stay alive and conscious. While I was in extreme pain just after getting a Lumbar puncture(which took 7 tries), I received a text in a group chat with my friends that a 16 year old student(we’ll call them A), who was best friends with one of my friends, had a heart attack and their brain was without oxygen for a long time. I somehow knew at this moment that only one of us would survive. While I was trying to keep conscious, I swore I saw A. We were in a huge gray field. We kinda started wrestling,, and eventually I pinned them down. I pushed them as hard as possible towards the ground, and they disappeared. I recovered enough to partially sit up soon after, and just then I received a text saying A had in the hospital I was in. When I was able to get back in school, my friend who had been A’s friend was extremely depressed. I still feel like I killed A, and I’m afraid that A’s friend might also unalive theirself.
#17
I’m thinking about leaving my partner of 15yrs. He feels me pulling away, so he’s being more like the person I fell for. It hurts that I had to pull away for him to stop being an a*s. I’m tired of hurting, tired of my hurting not mattering, tired of him ignoring problems until they go away. He makes me feel like I’m the problem, so maybe I should just go away. I don’t know how much more I have in me to keep trying.
#18
I absolutely hate my job. I left from a great office and felt like it was specifically because I went from somewhere so great to somewhere else. But I am constantly left out of any conversations or lunches with other staff in the office. I don’t want to be here anymore.
#19
My family is not supportive of the LGBTQIA+ community. I, unfortunately, have gone through tons of identities and still might have to find a better label someday. I hate having to hold in all my feelings, opinions, and relations with the community. So, I’ll come out here! I’m Asexual (More specifically Apothisexual, sex repulsed), Lesbian (I just melt when I meet cute girls), and Lithromantic (Which basically means that I feel romantic attraction, but if the person I like reciprocates those feelings, or is like “Oh yeah, let’s be in a romantic reltionship, then.” My feelings POOF.) There! I’m out of one of my many closets that i’ve yet to come out of! 😊🏳️🌈
#20
Im a female presenting person covered in tattoos and who has brightly colored hair (at the moment it’s blue). Im tired of people over sexualizing me.
I hate that people make assumptions about me like I’ll hook up with them and then become angry when I don’t match up to their preconceived notions of me.
It just hurts me so much and makes me want to close myself off to people
#21
I hate myself. I stopped eating for ages and I started scratching my skin with glass, I still do those things now and I don’t know how to stop. My anxiety is just everywhere for me.
Sorry but thanks for letting me vent 💖
#22
The whole Karen meme is tiring. I feel like going through life named Karen is like having a dark rain cloud over me. I wish people would consider this.
#23
That my father is and always has been a narcissistic manipulator. I had no voice nor self worth growing up. Everything was either his way or the highway, even though he was never there for us growing up. The times he was there, was only to scold and force us into “line” with his ideals. Im 28, live overseas, and through his manipulation no one but him and a terrible aunt speak with me. I know this is more a secret, but it’s something I’ve been wanting to tell people for a long time and only ever hint at so no one goes,” Poor you, I’m glad you’re in a better place!”. Those words mean nothing, even though they are also true.
#24
#25
If the government can just print money, why do I have to pay taxes?
#26
Kinda hoping this gets lost, but anywho
I just turned 18 last week and I’m (#-$+($) scared. I don’t feel mentally mature enough to adult. I can barely go into Versona and buy a shirt without having to spend the rest of the afternoon trying not to lose my mind. (Happened Sunday… Anxiety attack sounds too dramatic for what happened but it was overwhelming for no reason.) I don’t know what I want to do with my life after highschool and the thought of picking a major then hateing it is terrifying. I don’t want to go learn something I love learning about then not being able to get a job with it, and i dont want to learn about something i hate then get a job i deplore. I’m scared of getting stuck and it’s paralyzing me. I almost wish someone would just tell me what to do so at least I could go do it and not worry about what if I messed up. There’s so many directions I could go. It’s overwhelming. I know people keep telling me that Its ok, I don’t have to know right now, but I feel like that is total bs. If I go and change my mind ten times, it wastes my time and money. I don’t want to let my family down. I know that I’m set up to be the family disappointment, that’s just how my life goes, but I don’t want to let them down but I don’t know what to do.
Its too much c**p that I don’t feel ready to handle. But I don’t have a choice.
End of the day, I’m terrified. Just flat out terrified and I don’t want to tell anyone because this isn’t something they can help with. This is me being flawed and imperfect.
#27
I find myself so done with everything so often. I don’t want to talk. I don’t want to interact. Just seeing some people’s faces makes me angry! And I find myself say “I don’t even care” about things I should.
#28
I am completely insane and depressed, I have no idea for the future and I’m a complete phycopath, sociopath and masacist
#29
Ok, this is completely light hearted. I was playing a game, and you can chat with other people in the game. me and this one person were being nice to each other and having an actual conversation, and we were friends! Then they had to go. For some reason I was actually kind of sad??? Like, I will never meet this person and we communicated it “ya” “ok” “lol”. like- what is wrong with me?
#30
can you downvote me now
#31
Tamra, its not like I can do anything about all the war, trafficking, hunger and pain. and its not like me being an asshole on the internet makes it any worse
#32
I like to troll people on the interwebz
