Hey Pandas, What Is The Oddest Encounter You Have Had At A Store? (Closed)

#1
One time I was at Sally Beauty, and a guy came in. Since he was wearing makeup, my younger sister said loudly, “OMG JAMES CHARLES?” I pretended I didn’t even know her, but then the guy said, “Oh, I’m not THAT gorgeous, but you’re SO sweet!” XD
#2
Not too long ago, my mom and I were at a store and a normal looking younger guy complimented my walking shoes. He was very polite, and thinking he was genuinely interested in them, I told him about how I liked the mesh material and how light there were. He kept looking at them in wonder and asked to see one. I thought it was odd, but hey, maybe he really needed to buy a pair and wanted to check mine out. So I took one off and this dude proceeds to put his entire nose inside it and takes a BIG whiff!! Mine and my mom’s jaws dropped the floor! I honestly didn’t know what to do or say and just motioned to get my shoe back. He said “Very nice!”, at which point I told him to have a good day and started to walk away. I then hear him behind me, “Hey, can I see the other one?!” “No. No you may not. Goodbye!”
#3
I wouldn’t really consider this as odd, but here’s my story. I was with my grandma and sister at Target and we saw this man. He looked middle-aged and didn’t have anyone with him. Having an elderly woman and two kids, we were vulnerable. This man kept following us around the store. At first we didn’t even notice, but when he followed us into the toy section, we knew we were being followed. We put all of our stuff down and left. Never saw the dude again. Stay safe, guys. Call someone or get an employee if you think someone is following you!
#4
I saw these two girls from my school at Walmart and my mom wanted me to try some clothes. I tried to stall her until the girls went away. I finished trying on the clothes and we went to the check up line. but they were still there. my mom didn’t know what was wrong so she pushed to all the way to the line. god it was so embarrassing
#5
I worked in retail for years. Where to start?
-Two guys came into the floral shop where I worked and asked me to make the ugliest corsages and boutonnieres imaginable for a romantic evening with their girlfriends.
-Sooooo many customers came into Blockbuster looking for porn, but one man claimed to recognize me as a participant in a particular title and asked me to autograph his copy of the film.
-In the locks and security company where I worked, the police were frighteningly frequent customers. They tended to lock their keys in their cars or in the gun safes in their cars.
-The grocery store where I worked stayed open through a major renovation. The walls caught fire one day, and we were all told to go on with our business and reassure customers that everything was fine.
-I fainted behind the register at the end of a 12 hour shift in a grocery store. The customer looked over the counter and asked if I was going to be much longer, because she was kind of in a hurry.
My favorite: A customer came in, grabbed an empty shopping cart, and went back out to his car. When he came back in the store, the cart was full of puppies! They were too young to be left alone at home, and they were future service dogs and needed to be accustomed to the noise and lights and strangers. We all got to pet them!
#6
Not exactly an encounter, just a weird worker. He works at both the only supermarket in our town and the only gas station with reasonable prices in our town at the register, so we see him a lot. Every time you come up to buy your stuff and he’s on duty he’ll stare them down like they killed his family and his soul and he’s plotting your demise with black magic spells.
#7
When I worked at Barnes and Noble, we had Diego Sanchez and two friends come in to do a book signing. Well this was early in his career and just after the UFC show ended. Well as I start my shift I see a small line forming, and well out of the group of the three of them. Every one in line was there to get photos with one of them. And that was The little pet monkey that Sanchez’s friend brought with him to the book signing. There was also another story of UFC fighter storming off angerly after during his book signing more people where there to meet his wife at the time Jenna Jamison and not really to meet him.
#8
Well not a person but a drink: spreckers couldn’t find them any where then found them and cried childhood drink
