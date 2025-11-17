My 31 Heartfelt Illustrations To Bring A Smile To Your Face (New Pics)

by

Hello, I’m illustrator Robodinosaur. I like to draw monsters, dinosaurs, and occasionally animals. Sometimes they’re funny, other times they’re heartfelt. 

I’m actually a filmmaker, and I use art as a way to relax. It was during the lockdown, like most, when we were all stuck inside, I started doing lots more and using my art to tell stories, and before I knew it, it had a small following.

Follow Robodinosaur in all the usual places!

More info: Instagram | Facebook | patreon.com | Etsy

#1

My 31 Heartfelt Illustrations To Bring A Smile To Your Face (New Pics)

#2

My 31 Heartfelt Illustrations To Bring A Smile To Your Face (New Pics)

#3

My 31 Heartfelt Illustrations To Bring A Smile To Your Face (New Pics)

#4

My 31 Heartfelt Illustrations To Bring A Smile To Your Face (New Pics)

#5

My 31 Heartfelt Illustrations To Bring A Smile To Your Face (New Pics)

#6

My 31 Heartfelt Illustrations To Bring A Smile To Your Face (New Pics)

#7

My 31 Heartfelt Illustrations To Bring A Smile To Your Face (New Pics)

#8

My 31 Heartfelt Illustrations To Bring A Smile To Your Face (New Pics)

#9

My 31 Heartfelt Illustrations To Bring A Smile To Your Face (New Pics)

#10

My 31 Heartfelt Illustrations To Bring A Smile To Your Face (New Pics)

#11

My 31 Heartfelt Illustrations To Bring A Smile To Your Face (New Pics)

#12

My 31 Heartfelt Illustrations To Bring A Smile To Your Face (New Pics)

#13

My 31 Heartfelt Illustrations To Bring A Smile To Your Face (New Pics)

#14

My 31 Heartfelt Illustrations To Bring A Smile To Your Face (New Pics)

#15

My 31 Heartfelt Illustrations To Bring A Smile To Your Face (New Pics)

#16

My 31 Heartfelt Illustrations To Bring A Smile To Your Face (New Pics)

#17

My 31 Heartfelt Illustrations To Bring A Smile To Your Face (New Pics)

#18

My 31 Heartfelt Illustrations To Bring A Smile To Your Face (New Pics)

#19

My 31 Heartfelt Illustrations To Bring A Smile To Your Face (New Pics)

#20

My 31 Heartfelt Illustrations To Bring A Smile To Your Face (New Pics)

#21

My 31 Heartfelt Illustrations To Bring A Smile To Your Face (New Pics)

#22

My 31 Heartfelt Illustrations To Bring A Smile To Your Face (New Pics)

#23

My 31 Heartfelt Illustrations To Bring A Smile To Your Face (New Pics)

#24

My 31 Heartfelt Illustrations To Bring A Smile To Your Face (New Pics)

#25

My 31 Heartfelt Illustrations To Bring A Smile To Your Face (New Pics)

#26

My 31 Heartfelt Illustrations To Bring A Smile To Your Face (New Pics)

#27

My 31 Heartfelt Illustrations To Bring A Smile To Your Face (New Pics)

#28

My 31 Heartfelt Illustrations To Bring A Smile To Your Face (New Pics)

#29

My 31 Heartfelt Illustrations To Bring A Smile To Your Face (New Pics)

#30

My 31 Heartfelt Illustrations To Bring A Smile To Your Face (New Pics)

#31

My 31 Heartfelt Illustrations To Bring A Smile To Your Face (New Pics)

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Artist Keeps Illustrating Everyday Life With His Wife In Comics And We’re Not Jealous At All
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Meet The Man Who Was Illiterate Until He Was 18 – Now He Is The Youngest Black Professor At Cambridge
3 min read
Nov, 17, 2025
“The Simpsons” Animator Illustrates Humorous Everyday Moments Of Talking Animals (40 New Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 17, 2025
Photographer Sets Up Camera Traps To Photograph The Black Leopard In Africa For The First Time In 100 Years
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
I Had An Opportunity To Visit The World’s Largest Hydrothermal Crater (16 Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
You Can Create Your Own Furniture Using These Magic Sticks That Lock Together
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.