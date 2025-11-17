My 31 Heartfelt Illustrations To Bring A Smile To Your Face (New Pics)

Hello, I’m illustrator Robodinosaur. I like to draw monsters, dinosaurs, and occasionally animals. Sometimes they’re funny, other times they’re heartfelt.
I’m actually a filmmaker, and I use art as a way to relax. It was during the lockdown, like most, when we were all stuck inside, I started doing lots more and using my art to tell stories, and before I knew it, it had a small following.
Follow Robodinosaur in all the usual places!
More info: Instagram | Facebook | patreon.com | Etsy
#1
#2
#3
#4
#5
#6
#7
#8
#9
#10
#11
#12
#13
#14
#15
#16
#17
#18
#19
#20
#21
#22
#23
#24
#25
#26
#27
#28
#29
#30
#31
Did you like this article? Follow us on Google News
Follow Us