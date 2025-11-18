Olivier Martinez “Unrecognizable” Amid Legal Battle With Halle Berry: “What On Earth Happened To Him?”

Olivier Martinez, once the poster boy for French sophistication, recently took a stroll in Los Angeles looking anything but his usual dashing self.
The 58-year-old actor, who’s often photographed in tailored suits and accompanied by stunning dates on the red carpet, appeared markedly different amid his ongoing custody battle with his ex-wife, Halle Berry.
Sporting a tie-dye T-shirt beneath an Adidas track jacket and combat trousers, the French heartthrob was pictured this week with a head of white hair replacing his once dark, thick locks.
Olivier Martinez was recently spotted in Los Angeles looking nearly unrecognizable in a tie-dye tee, Adidas track jacket, and a head of white hair
Social media users agreed that the actor looked quite different from his usual demeanor.
“Scary,” one said, while another asked, “What in [sic] earth happened to him?”
“Halle Berry’s ex-husband. He looks super different….” read a third comment.
“I can only imagine it’s for a movie?” wondered one X user.
The S.W.A.T. actor is currently embroiled in a tense custody battle with Halle, 58, over their 10-year-old son, Maceo. The pair met on the set of Dark Tide and tied the knot three years later in 2013.
Following their split in 2016, the tensions between them have intensified over the years, with the Catwoman actress recently revealing in court documents that she has spent over $200,000 in legal fees, including $80,000 to offset Olivier’s own legal expenses.
She also accused him of being uncooperative and said he lives off her child support payments.
“I have done everything possible to work with Olivier, to communicate with him, and to engage him in the decision-making process regarding our son [Maceo] in an amicable way,” she wrote in the court documents filed earlier this month, according to Us Weekly.
“Olivier has refused to co-parent and communicate with me in a child-centered way; he has been oppositional and unmovable on all major issues relating to Maceo,” she continued.
The actor’s change in appearance coincides with an ongoing custody battle with ex-wife, Halle Berry, where tensions are running high over their 10-year-old son, Maceo
Since her former co-star lives off her child support payments, she said she is forced to “go to work.”
“As Olivier has advised this court, he lives off my child support and in order to be able to pay child support, I have to go to work,” she wrote in court documents. “I do not have the luxury of taking months off.”
On the other hand, Olivier claimed the actress has been “pressuring” him and their son “with repeated demands to do everything her way or else pay the price.”
In a motion filed in August, he wrote that his ex-wife “is attempting to ‘game the system’ by starving out [Martinez] from being able to defend himself against her last-minute draconian request for sole legal custody regarding health and education decisions.”
