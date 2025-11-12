Someone Optimized Famous Logos To Use Less Ink And Be More Environmentally Friendly – What Do You Think?

Visibility is hugely important to brands, which is why they want to see their logo everywhere, but there’s a price to pay for such widespread exposure, not just financially but ecologically as well.
As you can see below however, there’s a simple way to reduce these costs, and that’s by using less ink. The idea, called Ecobranding, is a new conceptual experiment aimed at making brands more eco-friendly while at the same time saving millions of dollars in production costs. From McDonald’s and Apple to H&M and FedEx, the streamlined examples you can find here maintain the essence of each specific logo while simultaneously making it more cost-effective for both the manufacturer and the environment. How do you think they compare to the originals? Let us know in the comments below.
More info: Ecobranding (h/t: designtaxi)
Did you know that printer ink costs twice as much as Chanel N°5?
Ecobranding aims to reduce that cost by using less ink in logos
This will also reduce the environmental impact of printing millions of logos
McDonalds
H&M
Apple
Coca Cola
Fedex
Nike
Luis Vuiton
Starbucks
Ups
How do you think these examples compare to the originals?
