Peter Dinklage Faces Off Morgan Freeman In Super Bowl Rap Battle, And The Result Is Hilarious

by

Whether the Patriots or Eagles win this weekend in the Superbowl is no matter, because we all are going to be winners once we see this epic rap battle between Morgan Freeman and Peter Dinklage.

The rap battles will take place in commercials during the halftime, and feature Dinklage and Busta Rhymes performing Busta’s part from “Look at Me Now,” and Freeman and Elliott coming back with Elliott’s “Get Ur Freak On.”

And we’re lucky enough to take a peek at them prior to the event. And you Game of Thrones fans should be particularly excited, because these might be proof of the long suspected theory that Tyrion is really a secret Targaryen who spits fire like a dragon, and Morgan Freeman is a White Walker.

Scroll down below to check them out, and let us know who you think won the battle!

The next Superbowl is teasing one of the most epic rap battles ever

Peter Dinklage Faces Off Morgan Freeman In Super Bowl Rap Battle, And The Result Is Hilarious

Peter Dinklage will face off with Morgan Freeman himself

Morgan is going to represent the Ice side of the conflict

Peter Dinklage Faces Off Morgan Freeman In Super Bowl Rap Battle, And The Result Is Hilarious

While Peter Dinklage is being trained to spit his lyrics like fire

Peter Dinklage Faces Off Morgan Freeman In Super Bowl Rap Battle, And The Result Is Hilarious

The whole ad campaign is comprised of multiple clips of them being coached by Busta Rhymes and Missy Elliot

Which helped turned them into badass rappers

Peter Dinklage Faces Off Morgan Freeman In Super Bowl Rap Battle, And The Result Is Hilarious

Which is an even more surprising role for Morgan Freeman

Peter Dinklage Faces Off Morgan Freeman In Super Bowl Rap Battle, And The Result Is Hilarious

Let’s find out who won this unexpected rap battle shall we?

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
10 Things You Didn’t Know about “Help! I Wrecked My House”
3 min read
Sep, 18, 2021
Meet The Cast Of “Suspect”
3 min read
Jun, 17, 2022
When Superheros Took Over My World
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Sons of Anarchy 7.02 Review: “Toil and Toll”
3 min read
Sep, 17, 2014
This Is How Sand Looks Magnified Up To 300 Times
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
FX’s Alien TV Series: Will It Miss the Mark or Revive the Franchise?
3 min read
May, 13, 2022
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.