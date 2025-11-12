Peter Dinklage Faces Off Morgan Freeman In Super Bowl Rap Battle, And The Result Is Hilarious

Whether the Patriots or Eagles win this weekend in the Superbowl is no matter, because we all are going to be winners once we see this epic rap battle between Morgan Freeman and Peter Dinklage.
The rap battles will take place in commercials during the halftime, and feature Dinklage and Busta Rhymes performing Busta’s part from “Look at Me Now,” and Freeman and Elliott coming back with Elliott’s “Get Ur Freak On.”
And we’re lucky enough to take a peek at them prior to the event. And you Game of Thrones fans should be particularly excited, because these might be proof of the long suspected theory that Tyrion is really a secret Targaryen who spits fire like a dragon, and Morgan Freeman is a White Walker.
Scroll down below to check them out, and let us know who you think won the battle!
The next Superbowl is teasing one of the most epic rap battles ever
Peter Dinklage will face off with Morgan Freeman himself
Morgan is going to represent the Ice side of the conflict
While Peter Dinklage is being trained to spit his lyrics like fire
The whole ad campaign is comprised of multiple clips of them being coached by Busta Rhymes and Missy Elliot
Which helped turned them into badass rappers
Which is an even more surprising role for Morgan Freeman
Let’s find out who won this unexpected rap battle shall we?
Follow Us