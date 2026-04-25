“Prove You’re Not A Mannequin”: Nikki Glaser Savagely Roasts Victoria Beckham’s Signature Serious Face

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Nikki Glaser brought her signature humor to the 20th annual TIME100 Gala, and one of her biggest moments of the night came when she playfully roasted Victoria Beckham over her famously serious expression.

On April 23, Glaser hosted the star-studded event in New York City and made the Spice Girl alum one of the highlights of her opening monologue.

Fans quickly shared their reactions online, as one defended Beckham’s signature look.

“Victoria Beckham not smiling is a personality. Asking her to change it is a joke,” one user wrote.

Nikki Glaser called out Victoria Beckham’s famous serious face during her opening monologue at TIME100 Gala

&#8220;Prove You&#8217;re Not A Mannequin&#8221;: Nikki Glaser Savagely Roasts Victoria Beckham&#8217;s Signature Serious Face

Image credits: nbcsnl

While opening the gala, Glaser praised Victoria’s career before delivering the joke that quickly went viral.

“One of the most impressive people on the list is Victoria Beckham, of course,” the comedian began, according to a video shared by The Hollywood Reporter.

“Oh, my god. She was a global pop star, now a serious fashion designer. She’s married to David Beckham. She’s rich, successful, stunning. What’s it going to take to get you to smile? I mean, really, please smile. You’re one of the only British people who should.”

&#8220;Prove You&#8217;re Not A Mannequin&#8221;: Nikki Glaser Savagely Roasts Victoria Beckham&#8217;s Signature Serious Face

Image credits: victoriabeckham

&#8220;Prove You&#8217;re Not A Mannequin&#8221;: Nikki Glaser Savagely Roasts Victoria Beckham&#8217;s Signature Serious Face

Image credits: Mr_memes__1

As the camera turned to Victoria, the fashion designer gave a tight-lipped smile, rested her elbow on the table, and appeared to hold back laughter.

Her husband, David Beckham, who was seated beside her, was seen smiling and laughing at the joke.

The timing of the joke came as Victoria had plenty happening professionally.

&#8220;Prove You&#8217;re Not A Mannequin&#8221;: Nikki Glaser Savagely Roasts Victoria Beckham&#8217;s Signature Serious Face

Image credits: victoriabeckham

She had just launched her new GAP collection and was also celebrating her Victoria Beckham brand during the TIME100 Summit.

At the same time, her personal life has also remained in the headlines due to reported family tension involving her eldest son, Brooklyn Beckham.

Following Glaser’s roast, netizens were divided, with some defending Victoria’s ‘Posh’ personality and others enjoying the joke

&#8220;Prove You&#8217;re Not A Mannequin&#8221;: Nikki Glaser Savagely Roasts Victoria Beckham&#8217;s Signature Serious Face

Image credits: KekBunny

As clips from the gala spread online, social media was filled with reactions.

“Victoria Beckham’s face has been stuck on Posh since 1998,” wrote one.

“Posh Spice stays in character,” another person commented, while someone else joked, “Nikki asking what everyone’s been thinking for 20 years. Victoria, one smile — just to prove you’re not a mannequin?”

&#8220;Prove You&#8217;re Not A Mannequin&#8221;: Nikki Glaser Savagely Roasts Victoria Beckham&#8217;s Signature Serious Face

Image credits: TIME

Not everyone found the joke funny, though. “Boring. Not funny. Not interested!” one person wrote, while another said, “Telling Victoria to smile is like telling a mannequin to show emotions, wrong department.”

Evidently, Victoria wasn’t the only celebrity Glaser roasted during the night

&#8220;Prove You&#8217;re Not A Mannequin&#8221;: Nikki Glaser Savagely Roasts Victoria Beckham&#8217;s Signature Serious Face

Image credits: TIME

&#8220;Prove You&#8217;re Not A Mannequin&#8221;: Nikki Glaser Savagely Roasts Victoria Beckham&#8217;s Signature Serious Face

Image credits: JamesGang77

As expected, Victoria was far from the only celebrity Glaser targeted during the evening.

The comedian turned the TIME100 Gala into a mini roast session, joking about several major stars in the room.

&#8220;Prove You&#8217;re Not A Mannequin&#8221;: Nikki Glaser Savagely Roasts Victoria Beckham&#8217;s Signature Serious Face

Image credits: TIME

Speaking about Hailey Bieber, she said, “Hailey Bieber is here tonight. In addition to her work as a makeup and skincare mogul, Hailey has influenced millions of people to do the impossible: pay $30 for a smoothie. But in her defense, each smoothie does contain two grams of Justin’s bone marrow.”

She also joked about MrBeast, adding, “MrBeast is here. Oh my God, my worst nephew is such a fan… if we can survive the next two hours, he will give us each $100,000? Or as he puts it, the cost of human dignity.”

For Gayle King and Katy Perry, Glaser joked, “You had the courage to do something that so many people wouldn’t have the guts to do: spend 12 minutes alone with Katy Perry.”

&#8220;Prove You&#8217;re Not A Mannequin&#8221;: Nikki Glaser Savagely Roasts Victoria Beckham&#8217;s Signature Serious Face

Image credits: victoriabeckham

Glaser kept going and teased Kate Hudson by saying, “I’ve always related to you. Mostly because I’ve lost a lot of guys in 10 days.”

The gala featured performances from Luke Combs and Coco Jones, along with tributes from stars like Zoe Saldaña and Chloe Kim, but Nikki’s sharp jokes remained one of the biggest talking points of the night.

“She’s so arrogant,” wrote one user

&#8220;Prove You&#8217;re Not A Mannequin&#8221;: Nikki Glaser Savagely Roasts Victoria Beckham&#8217;s Signature Serious Face

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&#8220;Prove You&#8217;re Not A Mannequin&#8221;: Nikki Glaser Savagely Roasts Victoria Beckham&#8217;s Signature Serious Face

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&#8220;Prove You&#8217;re Not A Mannequin&#8221;: Nikki Glaser Savagely Roasts Victoria Beckham&#8217;s Signature Serious Face

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&#8220;Prove You&#8217;re Not A Mannequin&#8221;: Nikki Glaser Savagely Roasts Victoria Beckham&#8217;s Signature Serious Face

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&#8220;Prove You&#8217;re Not A Mannequin&#8221;: Nikki Glaser Savagely Roasts Victoria Beckham&#8217;s Signature Serious Face

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&#8220;Prove You&#8217;re Not A Mannequin&#8221;: Nikki Glaser Savagely Roasts Victoria Beckham&#8217;s Signature Serious Face

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&#8220;Prove You&#8217;re Not A Mannequin&#8221;: Nikki Glaser Savagely Roasts Victoria Beckham&#8217;s Signature Serious Face

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&#8220;Prove You&#8217;re Not A Mannequin&#8221;: Nikki Glaser Savagely Roasts Victoria Beckham&#8217;s Signature Serious Face

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&#8220;Prove You&#8217;re Not A Mannequin&#8221;: Nikki Glaser Savagely Roasts Victoria Beckham&#8217;s Signature Serious Face

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&#8220;Prove You&#8217;re Not A Mannequin&#8221;: Nikki Glaser Savagely Roasts Victoria Beckham&#8217;s Signature Serious Face

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&#8220;Prove You&#8217;re Not A Mannequin&#8221;: Nikki Glaser Savagely Roasts Victoria Beckham&#8217;s Signature Serious Face

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&#8220;Prove You&#8217;re Not A Mannequin&#8221;: Nikki Glaser Savagely Roasts Victoria Beckham&#8217;s Signature Serious Face

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&#8220;Prove You&#8217;re Not A Mannequin&#8221;: Nikki Glaser Savagely Roasts Victoria Beckham&#8217;s Signature Serious Face

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Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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