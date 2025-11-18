Brother And His Wife Bring Up Woman’s Former Stripper Life, She Evicts Them

Most of us have things that we have done in the past that we want to forget and move on from, whether it was some awkward things that we said to our crush, something we stole from a shop when we were kids, or money that we earned in a way that people keep shaming us about.
This Reddit user found herself in this exact situation when in front of everybody, her brother decided to bring up her ‘adult dancer’ past and humiliate her.
Some people are grateful when you help them; however, some can be complete jerks
Man’s gambling addiction ruined parents and sister’s lives as he remortgaged their house, took loans and made parents live out of their car
When his sister found this out, she decided to work as a stripper and in this way managed to house her family, pay for university and pay off debts
However, one day during dinner, her parents invited many people over and that’s when her brother and SIL decided to humiliate her for her stripper past
She’d had enough and decided to kick her brother and his wife out and cut all ties with him and his family
Everybody says she’s right to be angry but terrible for kicking the family out with a baby due
A few days ago, one Reddit user shared her story online asking for a verdict from community members if she was being a jerk for kicking her brother and his family out after he tried to shame her for her stripper past. The post caught a lot of attention and collected over 10K upvotes and 705 comments.
The original poster (OP) started her story by sharing that her brother’s gambling addiction ruined her and their parents’ lives. She noted that he remortgaged their house, took out loans and even sold their parents ‘ identity. The situation got so bad that her parents and younger siblings were living out of their car. Well, once the OP found out, she decided to work as a stripper.
OP emphasized that with the money she earned, she housed her family, paid her parents’ and brother’s debts, put her younger siblings through university, paid for her brother’s rehab and later even paid for her SIL’s IVF treatments. However, one day when her parents had invited people over, OP’s brother and SIL decided that it was a perfect time to humiliate the woman for her past.
She decided that she’d had enough and drew up an eviction notice and sent it to her brother. OP added that she wants to cut all ties with him and his family. However, as her SIL is pregnant, her parents are begging her to forgive them.
The community members supported the author and gave her the ‘Not the A-hole’ badge. “NTA. A person who thinks so little of you and treats you so poorly should not have access to your life,” one user wrote. “NTA-You did what you had to do after your parents enabled him to the point of losing everything but their lives and the clothes on their backs. He should be thanking you, not shaming you,” another agreed.
“When sex workers are asked about the hardest parts of their job, stigma usually comes in toward the top of the list,” shared Dr. Justin Lehmiller, host of the Sex and Psychology Podcast and author of the book Tell Me What You Want, with Bored Panda. He added that a lot of people have negative attitudes toward anyone who works in the sex industry, and this social judgment and lack of acceptance can take a serious mental health toll.
Now, speaking about the biggest misconceptions about sex workers, Dr. Justin notes that in general, it’s believed that they are ‘damaged goods.’ “There’s this pervasive idea out there that people who get into the sex industry (in any form) are pretty much always either victims of trauma and/or addicts.”
He pointed out that many people find it hard to believe that somebody could actively decide to work in this field. But reality is very different. You can be absolutely well-adjusted psychologically and even like your job as a dancer or other type of sex worker. It’s not always the case that those in the sex industry have a terrible or problematic personal history.
Finally, Dr. Justin Lehmiller shared that being shamed by others, especially when it is coming from family members, can be particularly hard. “We look to our families for love, support, and acceptance—and when we can’t get that and, instead, get shame and judgment, this can be highly distressing and mentally taxing,” he emphasized. “And sometimes the answer is to create distance and boundaries to preserve your own mental health and well-being.”
It stands to reason that being a stripper might have an impact on mental health even years down into the future. The retired stripper who runs the blog Bohemian Writings highlighted that she had certain problems throughout her dancing career and shortly after quitting, and they had an impact on her mental health, psyche, and her perspective on the world as a whole.
Thus, a few things that she listed that left a scar while dancing include not trusting men, and when she started dancing, it was the first thing she noticed. Additionally, she lost faith in other women – in certain clubs, the females are seasoned professionals who are brutal and driven by the hustle. She also experienced social anxiety, a persistent sense of objectification, and difficulty falling in love.
Moreover, while ‘adult dancer’ may be a controversial job that brings shameful reactions, according to Zippia, there are pros and cons. First of all, it can actually bring a good income. Also, you get to sleep in, and, well, you maintain a healthy physique.
However, there are also cons that include bad influence, as often clubs tend to have illegal substances and alcohol. Additionally, society still looks down on this profession, thus opinions are often negative. And finally, you can’t choose your customer – thus, like it or not, you need to entertain them.
But what do you think about this situation? Was the woman being too harsh to kick her brother and his wife out? Or did they cross a line and they deserved it? Share your thoughts below!
Redditors backed the woman up and didn’t see any bad decisions made from her side
