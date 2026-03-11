Vegan Woman Chooses Lifestyle Over Boyfriend And Kids, Refuses To Live With Him If He Eats Meat

For a relationship to have legs, the people in it really need to agree on most big picture things, marriage, kids, religion. So it shouldn’t come as a surprise that major dietary changes, like veganism, will also be something that has to be negotiated.
A man asked the internet for advice on what to do with his girlfriend’s newfound veganism. She told him that she could not live with a person who eats meat and that he’d have to move out. He then took some time later to go through how he responded to her and their conversations on the question.
Every relationship has some amount of compromise, but there are limits
Image credits: RDNE Stock project/Pexels (not the actual photo)
A man’s newly vegan GF told him he’d have to move out
He later shared an update
Image credits: Alex Green/Pexels (not the actual photo)
Image credits: Karl Solano/Pexels (not the actual photo)
Image credits: Omgthrowawayvegan
Many thought she was being unreasonable and he answered some comments
Others thought he didn’t handle the situation well
