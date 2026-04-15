Emotional Portraits Of Human And Animal Bonds Captured By This Photographer (58 Pics)

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Today we’re introducing Paul Croes, a photographer based in Germany and the creator of the Dogs and People series. Internationally known for his animal portraiture, Croes has a particular talent for capturing the emotional and almost human side of dogs, as well as the relationships they share with the people around them. With a background in fashion photography and a strong connection to animals, he combines visual elegance with a very natural, unforced way of storytelling. The result is a style that feels both refined and honest, never overly staged, but full of personality and presence.

In this post, we’re excited to share some of Paul’s best shots, featuring people alongside their dogs as well as other beloved pets. Each photograph reflects a different kind of bond, but all of them highlight how central animals can be in our everyday lives.

More info: Instagram | Facebook | pinterest.com | 500px.com | paulcroes.be

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Emotional Portraits Of Human And Animal Bonds Captured By This Photographer (58 Pics)

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Emotional Portraits Of Human And Animal Bonds Captured By This Photographer (58 Pics)

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Emotional Portraits Of Human And Animal Bonds Captured By This Photographer (58 Pics)

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Emotional Portraits Of Human And Animal Bonds Captured By This Photographer (58 Pics)

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Emotional Portraits Of Human And Animal Bonds Captured By This Photographer (58 Pics)

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Emotional Portraits Of Human And Animal Bonds Captured By This Photographer (58 Pics)

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Emotional Portraits Of Human And Animal Bonds Captured By This Photographer (58 Pics)

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Emotional Portraits Of Human And Animal Bonds Captured By This Photographer (58 Pics)

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Emotional Portraits Of Human And Animal Bonds Captured By This Photographer (58 Pics)

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Emotional Portraits Of Human And Animal Bonds Captured By This Photographer (58 Pics)

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Emotional Portraits Of Human And Animal Bonds Captured By This Photographer (58 Pics)

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Emotional Portraits Of Human And Animal Bonds Captured By This Photographer (58 Pics)

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Emotional Portraits Of Human And Animal Bonds Captured By This Photographer (58 Pics)

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Emotional Portraits Of Human And Animal Bonds Captured By This Photographer (58 Pics)

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Emotional Portraits Of Human And Animal Bonds Captured By This Photographer (58 Pics)

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Emotional Portraits Of Human And Animal Bonds Captured By This Photographer (58 Pics)

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Emotional Portraits Of Human And Animal Bonds Captured By This Photographer (58 Pics)

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Emotional Portraits Of Human And Animal Bonds Captured By This Photographer (58 Pics)

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Emotional Portraits Of Human And Animal Bonds Captured By This Photographer (58 Pics)

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Emotional Portraits Of Human And Animal Bonds Captured By This Photographer (58 Pics)

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Emotional Portraits Of Human And Animal Bonds Captured By This Photographer (58 Pics)

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Emotional Portraits Of Human And Animal Bonds Captured By This Photographer (58 Pics)

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Emotional Portraits Of Human And Animal Bonds Captured By This Photographer (58 Pics)

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Emotional Portraits Of Human And Animal Bonds Captured By This Photographer (58 Pics)

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Emotional Portraits Of Human And Animal Bonds Captured By This Photographer (58 Pics)

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Emotional Portraits Of Human And Animal Bonds Captured By This Photographer (58 Pics)

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Emotional Portraits Of Human And Animal Bonds Captured By This Photographer (58 Pics)

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Emotional Portraits Of Human And Animal Bonds Captured By This Photographer (58 Pics)

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Emotional Portraits Of Human And Animal Bonds Captured By This Photographer (58 Pics)

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Emotional Portraits Of Human And Animal Bonds Captured By This Photographer (58 Pics)

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Emotional Portraits Of Human And Animal Bonds Captured By This Photographer (58 Pics)

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Emotional Portraits Of Human And Animal Bonds Captured By This Photographer (58 Pics)

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Emotional Portraits Of Human And Animal Bonds Captured By This Photographer (58 Pics)

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Emotional Portraits Of Human And Animal Bonds Captured By This Photographer (58 Pics)

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Emotional Portraits Of Human And Animal Bonds Captured By This Photographer (58 Pics)

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Emotional Portraits Of Human And Animal Bonds Captured By This Photographer (58 Pics)

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Emotional Portraits Of Human And Animal Bonds Captured By This Photographer (58 Pics)

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Emotional Portraits Of Human And Animal Bonds Captured By This Photographer (58 Pics)

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Emotional Portraits Of Human And Animal Bonds Captured By This Photographer (58 Pics)

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Emotional Portraits Of Human And Animal Bonds Captured By This Photographer (58 Pics)

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Emotional Portraits Of Human And Animal Bonds Captured By This Photographer (58 Pics)

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Emotional Portraits Of Human And Animal Bonds Captured By This Photographer (58 Pics)

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Emotional Portraits Of Human And Animal Bonds Captured By This Photographer (58 Pics)

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Emotional Portraits Of Human And Animal Bonds Captured By This Photographer (58 Pics)

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Emotional Portraits Of Human And Animal Bonds Captured By This Photographer (58 Pics)

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Emotional Portraits Of Human And Animal Bonds Captured By This Photographer (58 Pics)

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Emotional Portraits Of Human And Animal Bonds Captured By This Photographer (58 Pics)

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Emotional Portraits Of Human And Animal Bonds Captured By This Photographer (58 Pics)

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Emotional Portraits Of Human And Animal Bonds Captured By This Photographer (58 Pics)

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Emotional Portraits Of Human And Animal Bonds Captured By This Photographer (58 Pics)

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Emotional Portraits Of Human And Animal Bonds Captured By This Photographer (58 Pics)

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Emotional Portraits Of Human And Animal Bonds Captured By This Photographer (58 Pics)

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Emotional Portraits Of Human And Animal Bonds Captured By This Photographer (58 Pics)

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Emotional Portraits Of Human And Animal Bonds Captured By This Photographer (58 Pics)

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Emotional Portraits Of Human And Animal Bonds Captured By This Photographer (58 Pics)

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Emotional Portraits Of Human And Animal Bonds Captured By This Photographer (58 Pics)

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Emotional Portraits Of Human And Animal Bonds Captured By This Photographer (58 Pics)

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Emotional Portraits Of Human And Animal Bonds Captured By This Photographer (58 Pics)

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Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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