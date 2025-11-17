Hey Pandas, What Is One Thing You Have Worked Really Hard On And Never Had The Courage To Share? (Closed)

It can be anything, I just want people to have a safe space to share, maybe even receive feedback or motivation or anything that you have not been brave enough to request yet.

#1

my art

#2

Well I guess I’ll be the first one. Here’s something I’ve been working on
https://docs.google.com/document/d/1SRozI1SJajF4Di33FuTCHJ8E4DiaOzSlaa-VeyCx8MM/edit?usp=sharing

#3

my interests! I’m very passionate about them, namely philosophy and marine biology, but that is inherently boring to the people I know so I keep it to myself!

#4

I write songs and I’m scared to show people, but other than like an aerialist/circus performer i wanna be a singer when i grow up

#5

A Cookie Run scary story. A few days ago I changed some things from it and it was pretty good. Also my Full Combos in Colorful Stage

