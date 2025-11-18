35 Times People Tried To Take Panoramic Pics But Captured Glitches In The Matrix Instead

by

When I think of panoramic photos, my mind immediately goes to gorgeous shots taken by Ansel Adams of massive canyons or spectacular mountain ranges. Experts like him make taking these photos seem incredibly easy, but in reality, panoramic pics are much more likely to go wrong than right.

We’ve taken a trip to the Panoramics Gone Wrong subreddit and gathered some of their most hilarious photos down below. From two-headed dogs to cars that have been squished into two-wheelers, enjoy scrolling through these pics, and be sure to upvote the ones that look suspiciously like glitches in the matrix!

#1 The Mountain Giant

35 Times People Tried To Take Panoramic Pics But Captured Glitches In The Matrix Instead

Image source: Quantum_Quentin

#2 Tried To Take A Panoramic Picture Of The Eiffel Tower Today, It Went Surprisingly Well!

35 Times People Tried To Take Panoramic Pics But Captured Glitches In The Matrix Instead

Image source: reddit.com

#3 Wanna Pet My Dog?

35 Times People Tried To Take Panoramic Pics But Captured Glitches In The Matrix Instead

Image source: therapeuticstir

#4 Vacuum Sealed Cat

35 Times People Tried To Take Panoramic Pics But Captured Glitches In The Matrix Instead

Image source: y_a_e_t

#5 My Phone Has A Wide Selfie Feature Similar To A Panorama. You Need To Sit Still For It To Work. My Girlfriend Sneezed, And This Happened

35 Times People Tried To Take Panoramic Pics But Captured Glitches In The Matrix Instead

Image source: CrazedPatel

#6 Were Told Radio Was A Husky/Shepherd/Heeler Mix, But We Suspect Caterpillars Or Centipedes May Be Somewhere In The Family Tree…

35 Times People Tried To Take Panoramic Pics But Captured Glitches In The Matrix Instead

Image source: parenthetical_phrase

#7 Behold, My Hellhound

35 Times People Tried To Take Panoramic Pics But Captured Glitches In The Matrix Instead

Image source: HikingPit440

#8 Daughter Showing Others At The Playground What Happens When Imitators Don’t Pay Protection Money

35 Times People Tried To Take Panoramic Pics But Captured Glitches In The Matrix Instead

Image source: chuffpdx

#9 Wheely Strange Tour Bus

35 Times People Tried To Take Panoramic Pics But Captured Glitches In The Matrix Instead

Image source: thelangers

#10 I Don’t Know What Happened But I Like It!

35 Times People Tried To Take Panoramic Pics But Captured Glitches In The Matrix Instead

Image source: Jibwise

#11 Medieval Art

35 Times People Tried To Take Panoramic Pics But Captured Glitches In The Matrix Instead

Image source: axaxamasha

#12 Seeing Triple

35 Times People Tried To Take Panoramic Pics But Captured Glitches In The Matrix Instead

Image source: majorjake

#13 Pano Of My New Backyard When My Dog Decided To Run Through It

35 Times People Tried To Take Panoramic Pics But Captured Glitches In The Matrix Instead

Image source: Fantasma3

#14 Irl Picasso

35 Times People Tried To Take Panoramic Pics But Captured Glitches In The Matrix Instead

Image source: BoringBakedBurrito

#15 Lil Plane

35 Times People Tried To Take Panoramic Pics But Captured Glitches In The Matrix Instead

Image source: miszkulancja

#16 Some Horribly Deformed Horses

35 Times People Tried To Take Panoramic Pics But Captured Glitches In The Matrix Instead

Image source: Alexispaige1124

#17 Tiny Human Centipede

35 Times People Tried To Take Panoramic Pics But Captured Glitches In The Matrix Instead

Image source: yung_summa

#18 Smol

35 Times People Tried To Take Panoramic Pics But Captured Glitches In The Matrix Instead

Image source: y_a_e_t

#19 This Man On Google Earth

35 Times People Tried To Take Panoramic Pics But Captured Glitches In The Matrix Instead

Image source: fly_pizza_pie

#20 Panorama Of My Horse Walking

35 Times People Tried To Take Panoramic Pics But Captured Glitches In The Matrix Instead

Image source: racehorsee

#21 Ackdhslph

35 Times People Tried To Take Panoramic Pics But Captured Glitches In The Matrix Instead

Image source: TheronEpic

#22 My Panorama Created The Horse Equivalent Of A Unicycle

35 Times People Tried To Take Panoramic Pics But Captured Glitches In The Matrix Instead

Image source: dmmorri

#23 New Model Of Microcar!

35 Times People Tried To Take Panoramic Pics But Captured Glitches In The Matrix Instead

Image source: DingleberryMarathon

#24 Little Bit Of Nightmare Fuel Found In An Old Panoramic From Eons Ago

35 Times People Tried To Take Panoramic Pics But Captured Glitches In The Matrix Instead

Image source: meadcd

#25 Table Selfie Gone Wrong

35 Times People Tried To Take Panoramic Pics But Captured Glitches In The Matrix Instead

Image source: PizzaTwinnie

#26 Those Antigravity London Buses Are Getting Smaller And Smaller

35 Times People Tried To Take Panoramic Pics But Captured Glitches In The Matrix Instead

Image source: Njovusav

#27 The Thickest Neck

35 Times People Tried To Take Panoramic Pics But Captured Glitches In The Matrix Instead

Image source: monetpiece

#28 Managed To Snap This Masterpiece On My First Panorama Shoot

35 Times People Tried To Take Panoramic Pics But Captured Glitches In The Matrix Instead

Image source: gheybriel

#29 Zoom In At The Bottom

35 Times People Tried To Take Panoramic Pics But Captured Glitches In The Matrix Instead

Image source: Asscheesington

#30 Length

35 Times People Tried To Take Panoramic Pics But Captured Glitches In The Matrix Instead

Image source: franzmoleman94

#31 When People Say Look At Yourself

35 Times People Tried To Take Panoramic Pics But Captured Glitches In The Matrix Instead

Image source: Nagista1718

#32 Cerberus

35 Times People Tried To Take Panoramic Pics But Captured Glitches In The Matrix Instead

Image source: Emili7689

#33 My Dogs In A Lake

35 Times People Tried To Take Panoramic Pics But Captured Glitches In The Matrix Instead

Image source: Loctusofsmorgasbord

#34 So I Made A Panorama Of My Friend Sitting

35 Times People Tried To Take Panoramic Pics But Captured Glitches In The Matrix Instead

Image source: dopici

#35 My Friend Looks So Dumb

35 Times People Tried To Take Panoramic Pics But Captured Glitches In The Matrix Instead

Image source: ThatHatMan

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
From Quantico to Madam Secretary: What to Watch Sundays this Fall
3 min read
Sep, 18, 2016
I’ve Been Developing This Maze City For 5 Years While Travelling Around The World
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
My 30 Pictures That Show The Post-Apocalyptic View Of The World If Humans Suddenly Ceased To Exist
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
Every Halloween, This One-Legged Guy Makes An Epic Halloween Costume And He Just Revealed His 2021 Outfit
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
Dad Thinks Plane Should Delay Landing Because Of His Fussy Toddler, Gets Shut Down
3 min read
Nov, 17, 2025
French Farmers Pose For Hot 2017 Calendar, And Everything Is Going To Be Fine Next Year
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.