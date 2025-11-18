35 Times People Tried To Take Panoramic Pics But Captured Glitches In The Matrix Instead

When I think of panoramic photos, my mind immediately goes to gorgeous shots taken by Ansel Adams of massive canyons or spectacular mountain ranges. Experts like him make taking these photos seem incredibly easy, but in reality, panoramic pics are much more likely to go wrong than right.
We’ve taken a trip to the Panoramics Gone Wrong subreddit and gathered some of their most hilarious photos down below. From two-headed dogs to cars that have been squished into two-wheelers, enjoy scrolling through these pics, and be sure to upvote the ones that look suspiciously like glitches in the matrix!
#1 The Mountain Giant
Image source: Quantum_Quentin
#2 Tried To Take A Panoramic Picture Of The Eiffel Tower Today, It Went Surprisingly Well!
Image source: reddit.com
#3 Wanna Pet My Dog?
Image source: therapeuticstir
#4 Vacuum Sealed Cat
Image source: y_a_e_t
#5 My Phone Has A Wide Selfie Feature Similar To A Panorama. You Need To Sit Still For It To Work. My Girlfriend Sneezed, And This Happened
Image source: CrazedPatel
#6 Were Told Radio Was A Husky/Shepherd/Heeler Mix, But We Suspect Caterpillars Or Centipedes May Be Somewhere In The Family Tree…
Image source: parenthetical_phrase
#7 Behold, My Hellhound
Image source: HikingPit440
#8 Daughter Showing Others At The Playground What Happens When Imitators Don’t Pay Protection Money
Image source: chuffpdx
#9 Wheely Strange Tour Bus
Image source: thelangers
#10 I Don’t Know What Happened But I Like It!
Image source: Jibwise
#11 Medieval Art
Image source: axaxamasha
#12 Seeing Triple
Image source: majorjake
#13 Pano Of My New Backyard When My Dog Decided To Run Through It
Image source: Fantasma3
#14 Irl Picasso
Image source: BoringBakedBurrito
#15 Lil Plane
Image source: miszkulancja
#16 Some Horribly Deformed Horses
Image source: Alexispaige1124
#17 Tiny Human Centipede
Image source: yung_summa
#18 Smol
Image source: y_a_e_t
#19 This Man On Google Earth
Image source: fly_pizza_pie
#20 Panorama Of My Horse Walking
Image source: racehorsee
#21 Ackdhslph
Image source: TheronEpic
#22 My Panorama Created The Horse Equivalent Of A Unicycle
Image source: dmmorri
#23 New Model Of Microcar!
Image source: DingleberryMarathon
#24 Little Bit Of Nightmare Fuel Found In An Old Panoramic From Eons Ago
Image source: meadcd
#25 Table Selfie Gone Wrong
Image source: PizzaTwinnie
#26 Those Antigravity London Buses Are Getting Smaller And Smaller
Image source: Njovusav
#27 The Thickest Neck
Image source: monetpiece
#28 Managed To Snap This Masterpiece On My First Panorama Shoot
Image source: gheybriel
#29 Zoom In At The Bottom
Image source: Asscheesington
#30 Length
Image source: franzmoleman94
#31 When People Say Look At Yourself
Image source: Nagista1718
#32 Cerberus
Image source: Emili7689
#33 My Dogs In A Lake
Image source: Loctusofsmorgasbord
#34 So I Made A Panorama Of My Friend Sitting
Image source: dopici
#35 My Friend Looks So Dumb
Image source: ThatHatMan
