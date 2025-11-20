After Pregnant Woman Is “Jumped” By Mob Of Young School Kids, Attacker’s Own Mom Outs Him Online

One of the elementary school students who viciously attacked a pregnant woman in Chicago has been outed by his own mother.
Corshawnda Hatter and her two children were jumped by a group of students outside Orville Bright Elementary School on Monday (November 17).
Hatter told CBS that her legs are still bruised and that it’s hard for her to walk days after the attack.
The incident reportedly began when the 33-year-old mother was walking by the elementary school with her two children, a 9-year-old boy and a 6-year-old girl, as per WBBM.
The group of students reportedly chased the family while calling them names, until they began beating them.
Surrounding Hatter, the students pushed her against a fence as her son wrapped his arms around her in an attempt to protect her.
Hatter and her son were then pulled to the ground as the group continued punching them. Her son was beaten, and she said one of the children pulled her daughter’s hair.
Hatter’s partner, Devon Lee, the father of her two children, told CBS that she suffers from sickle cell disease (SCD), a genetic blood disorder.
Sickle cell disease affects about 100,000 people in the United States. It causes red blood cells to form a “C” shape, making them stick together and preventing oxygen from reaching a person’s tissues and organs, according to the Cleveland Clinic.
Symptoms include episodes of severe pain, most often in the back, legs, and arms, as well as fatigue and swollen joints.
The incident took place on Monday outside Orville Bright Elementary School
“So, I guess they seen a little weakness in her, because she’s, you know, kind of walking a little slow,” Lee said. “They have no right to put their hands on an adult.”
Authorities said the mother and her son had to be hospitalized due to the severity of the beating.
A video capturing the attack has shaken the South Deering neighborhood, prompting community members to protest in solidarity with the family.
The children involved reportedly have a history of aggressive behavior that has affected other families in the past.
Amid backlash from community members toward the children, their parents, and school authorities, one mother recorded a video in which she made her son face the consequences of his actions.
The mothers of some of the children involved forced them to take accountability for their actions
“You know the whole city of Chicago is looking for you, right?” the mother asked her child, who could be seen standing in the background.
“You and your little friends, ‘cause you were wrong yesterday. So now they’re looking for you. Did you know that, right?” she continued. “You know I’m not helping you, right?”
The mother added text over the video that read, “Waking up as a parent to one of them bad a** mfs in Chicago.”
Similarly, a girl recorded a video admitting that she participated in the brutal attack. Appearing emotional, she explained that she had been a “follower.”
“I was wrong for everything that I did,” she said. “I was following everybody, and I apologize for everything because I wouldn’t want to be in that situation.”
Hatter said she tried to speak with school authorities about the bullying her son was facing, but they didn’t listen to her.
The mother, Corshawnda Hatter, said the students had been bullying her son for years
“This is not the first time the kids have done this,” one of the protesters, Shanice Davis, told WBBM.
According to Davis, many of the students have been left to raise themselves and have vandalized cars and harassed both adults and children in the past.
“We’re meeting families out here that their children have been bullied and been beat on,” stated Joseph Williams, a Chicago Police District Council member.
“Accountability is going to be key, because if this has been going on we gotta make sure this principal is held accountable for her actions as well.”
Williams added that people should have documented the alleged previous aggressions from the children and that their parents should have been called to the school.
Chicago Public Schools said they were “horrified” by the attack and are working with City agencies to support the family
In a statement, Chicago Public Schools said they were “horrified” by the attack and are collaborating with City departments and agencies to provide support for the victims.
Mayor Brandon Johnson described the attack on Hatter as “incredibly traumatic” and “horrific.”
“I don’t believe I’ve seen anything as severe and as graphic as that,” he said. “What we also saw was a clear, really disturbed display of not just violence, but I’d be hard pressed to not express that there’s something there that’s just not quite right, that’s off.”
Johnson pledged that Chicago would provide any necessary support and services to the 33-year-old and her family.
In a video posted online, the rapper condemned the students’ behavior, saying, “Kids should be able to go to school and be comfortable walking home for school. Kids at that age should not be doing things like that, especially to adults.”
Protesters gathered outside the school in solidarity with the victims
Following the incident, the mother has reportedly been moved out of South Deering to an undisclosed location.
Hatter said her son is still “very devastated” by the group beating. “He’ll wake up in the middle of his sleep, screaming, ‘Mommy are you there?'”
The mother stated that she will be pressing charges against the parents of the children who attacked her. She also plans to transfer her children to a different school.
