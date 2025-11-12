My Friend The Baker Couldn’t Find A Print Of The Patron Saint Of Baking, So I Drew One For Her!

by

I draw using stippling, which is the process of drawing with tiny dots. This particular illustration took about 60 hours to complete!

More info: kickstarter.com

My Friend The Baker Couldn&#8217;t Find A Print Of The Patron Saint Of Baking, So I Drew One For Her!

St. Honore is so esteemed among pastry chefs that the Gateau St. Honore is named for him. Creating one involves all aspects of being a pastry chef and it’s often used as a test among aspiring pastry chefs. My friend made this one for me!

My Friend The Baker Couldn&#8217;t Find A Print Of The Patron Saint Of Baking, So I Drew One For Her!

Some call me patient because I draw using stippling but I’m not. I simply love to draw this way! This is a detail of Honore’s face.

My Friend The Baker Couldn&#8217;t Find A Print Of The Patron Saint Of Baking, So I Drew One For Her!

If the print is for a baker then it should include a baker, shouldn’t it? This little guy’s head is approximately the size of the portrait you find on a dime.

My Friend The Baker Couldn&#8217;t Find A Print Of The Patron Saint Of Baking, So I Drew One For Her!

This is a representation of the cathedral in Amien, France. This is where Honore was once Bishop. Also, that’s a silkworm moth flying over his shoulder. I included it because silkworms love…

My Friend The Baker Couldn&#8217;t Find A Print Of The Patron Saint Of Baking, So I Drew One For Her!

Mulberry bushes! It’s growing out of the baker’s peel he’s using as a staff. There’s a story that upon hearing that he had been made Bishop of Amiens, Honore’s nursemaid stuck her peel into the ground and said that if this were true then her peel would grow into a tree. The peel immediately took root and grew into a mulberry tree!

My Friend The Baker Couldn&#8217;t Find A Print Of The Patron Saint Of Baking, So I Drew One For Her!

The full-size print is at scale to the original pen and ink drawing (13″ x 19″).

My Friend The Baker Couldn&#8217;t Find A Print Of The Patron Saint Of Baking, So I Drew One For Her!

The original artwork is drawn at full scale in pen and ink. Here is the original drawing among a variety of finished prints for scale.

My Friend The Baker Couldn&#8217;t Find A Print Of The Patron Saint Of Baking, So I Drew One For Her!

I typically enhance prints with 24k gold leaf, and doesn’t “le patron des boulangeres” sounds so luxe?

My Friend The Baker Couldn&#8217;t Find A Print Of The Patron Saint Of Baking, So I Drew One For Her!

Wax seals always elevate a print. I sculpt the design of the seal myself and only use wax from the J. Herbin company. They’ve been in business since 1670!

The print is now available for everyone, but only for 30 days

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Baewatch: Couples That Are Still Together
3 min read
Aug, 13, 2023
10 Things You Didn’t Know about “Adults Adopting Adults”
3 min read
Jan, 31, 2022
I Paint Mind Blowing Nature, What We Never Rein In And Can’t Describe With A Million Words
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
My 6 Short Horror Stories That Will Haunt You In Under A Minute
3 min read
Sep, 16, 2025
Artist Turns Logos Of Famous Brands Into Weapons, And The Result Is Dangerously Awesome
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Sammy Jo: The Unapologetic Free Spirit of Dynasty and Why Fans Love Him
3 min read
Nov, 9, 2021
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.