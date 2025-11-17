Annual British Wildlife Photography Awards Have Announced The Winning Images Of 2023 (21 Pics)

Wildlife photography is granting us the possibility to peek into intimate moments of nature. This time, we invite you to emerge into British wildlife through the lens of this year’s winners of the British Wildlife Photography Awards 2023.

A 28-year-old Charlie Page was nominated as an overall winner for his image of a fox moving through woodland, winning him a grand prize of £5,000. There was a total of 10 categories in the competition, and Charlie submitted his to Urban Wildlife. 9 others were: Animal Behaviour, Animal Portraits, Black and White, Botanical Britain, Coast and Marine, Habitat, Hidden Britain, Wild Woods, and Youth.

So without further ado, we invite you to meet this year’s category winners and runner-ups.

Bored Panda got in touch with Charlie Page to learn more about him and his winning photo. Read the full interview below.

#1 Animal Portraits: Winner – “Sleeping With Dandelions” By Lewis Newman

Red fox. London, England.

Image source: bwpawards

#2 Animal Portraits: Runner-Up – “Willughby’s Leafcutter Bee” By Ed Phillips

Willughby’s leaf cutter bee. Staffordshire, England.

Image source: bwpawards

#3 Wild Woods: Winner – “Mystical Forest” By Philip Selby

Beech. Oxfordshire, England.

Image source: bwpawards

#4 Habitat: Winner – “Stag By The Loch Side” By Neil Mcintyre

Red deer. Western Highlands, Scotland.

Image source: bwpawards

#5 Black & White: Runner-Up – “Soaring” By Paula Cooper

Gannet. Bass Rock, Scotland.

Image source: bwpawards

#6 Coast & Marine: Winner – “Welcome To The Zoo(Plankton)” By Henley Spiers

Jellyfish. Shetland, Scotland.

Image source: bwpawards

#7 Habitat: Runner-Up – “Looking At You” By Peter Bartholomew

Mountain hare. Cairngorms, Scotland.

Image source: bwpawards

#8 Hidden Britain: Winner – “Honey Bee Flight Trail” By John Waters

Western honey bee. Bristol, England.

Image source: bwpawards

#9 Coast & Marine: Runner-Up – “Alien Bobtail” By Kirsty Andrews

Bobtail squid. Devon, England.

Image source: bwpawards

#10 Rspb Young British Wildlife Photographer Of The Year: – “Branching Out ” By Billy Evans-Freke

Tawny owl. East Sussex, England.

“I was sitting outside when I heard some blackbirds going mental in the woodland next to my house. I went in to have a look, as I knew that meant there was a tawny owl out and about. Whilst searching for this elusive owl, however, I heard a high-pitched squeak. My heart leaped into action as I knew that this meant that somewhere nearby was a tawny owlet! After ten minutes or so, I got closer to the owlet but still hadn’t spotted it. Then I suddenly caught a white ball of fluff in the corner of my eye. I maneuvered myself into a better position so that I had a nicer background and started taking shots.”

Image source: bwpawards

#11 Wild Woods: Runner-Up – “Forest Dawn” By Graham Niven

Caledonian pine forest. Abernethy, Scotland.

Image source: bwpawards

#12 Urban Wildlife: Overall Winner – “A Look To The Future” By Charlie Page

Red fox. Lee Valley Park.

“I knew this area was reliable for foxes, and I wanted a shot with the industrial backdrop. One day when setting up my camera with a remote shutter release, a fox approached from my left. Hesitant about what to do, I stayed still, and surprisingly the fox stopped right in my frame. I took the shot but was confused why it had come so close. In hindsight, this encounter probably tells the story more than the photo itself. Wildlife has become used to us encroaching on them. I think the felled tree and longing look on the fox’s face portray this tragedy perfectly. I hope that all wildlife photography doesn’t look like this in years to come.”

Image source: bwpawards

#13 Botanical Britain: Runner-Up – “Snow Globe” By Geraint Radford

Moss sporophyte. Swansea, Wales.

Image source: bwpawards

#14 Hidden Britain: Runner-Up – “Metallic Jumping Spider In Moss” By Will Atkins

Jumping spider. Dorset, England.

Image source: bwpawards

#15 Rspb 12-14 Years: Winner – “What’s Over There?” By Felix Walker-Nix

Brown hare. Winchester, England.

Image source: bwpawards

#16 Black & White: Winner – “Great Mell Fell” By Matthew Turner

Lake District, England.

Image source: bwpawards

#17 Botanical Britain: Winner – “A Poet’s Lunch” By Matt Doogue

Sundew. Sevilla Forest, Scotland.

Image source: bwpawards

#18 Urban Wildlife: Runner-Up – “Helter Skelter” By Matthew Cattell

Starling. Brighton, England.

Image source: bwpawards

#19 Animal Behaviour: Runner-Up – “Pike Courtship” By Robert Cuss

Northern pike. Leicestershire, England.

Image source: bwpawards

#20 Animal Behaviour: Winner – “Hitching A Lift” By James Roddie

Common toad. Cromarty, Scotland.

Image source: bwpawards

#21 Rspb 11 And Under – “Vine Wevill” By Wilbur King

Black vine weevil. Devon, England.

Image source: bwpawards

