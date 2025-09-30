70 Celebrities Who Could Easily Play Their Own Historical Counterparts

Despite being unrelated, people can have an uncanny resemblance to strangers due to genetic similarities. It seems that these similar genetic traits can transcend generations, too, as fans have noticed that certain celebrities look nearly identical to some figures from the past.
#1 Nicolas Cage Looks Like Civil War-Era Man
Image source: 60 Minutes, QuincyDentals
#2 Justin Timberlake Looks Like Old-Timey Criminal Charles Burns
Charles Burns was sentenced to 3 months at Newcastle City Gaol for the crime – false pretences.
Image source: The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, North East Museums
#3 Matthew McConaughey Looks Like The Great Great Grandfather Of Reddit User
Image source: Netflix Is A Joke, EmberRainbow
#4 Jimmy Fallon Looks Like Leader Of People’s Liberation Party-Front Of Turkey, Mahir Çayan
Image source: The Diary Of A CEO, bpkkdms
#5 Jay-Z Looks Like Person In Photo From 1939 Labelled “Harlem Loiterers”
Image source: Letterman, New York Public Library
#6 Orlando Bloom Looks Like Nicolae Grigorescu
Image source: imdb.com, unknown author
#7 Actor Robert De Niro Looks Like Counselor Of Wrocław Johann Vogt
Image source: reelrave, Bartlomiej Strobel
#8 Mark Zuckerberg Looks Like King Philip IV Of Spain
Image source: Y Combinator, Diego Velázquez
#9 Andy Samberg Looks Like A Person In HS Yearbook From 1978
Image source: Late Night with Seth Meyers, reddit.com
#10 Rupert Grint Looks Like Self-Portrait Of Artist Sir David Wilkie From 1804-1805
Image source: imdb.com, David Wilkie
#11 Jack Black Looks Like Paul Revere
Image source: The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, John Singleton Copley
#12 Peter Dinklage Looks Like Sebastián De Morra
Image source: Jimmy Kimmel Live, Diego Velázquez
#13 Maggie Gyllenhaal Looks Like American Journalist Rose Wilder Lane
Image source: Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Natkingcole
#14 Leonardo Dicaprio Looks Like Judy Zipper From The 1960’s
Image source: Access Hollywood, unknown author
#15 Alec Baldwin Looks Like Millard Fillmore
Image source: Team Coco, Mathew Benjamin Brady
#16 Keanu Reeves Looks Like Paul Mounet
Image source: The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Louis-Maurice Boutet de Monvel
#17 Ian Somerhalder Looks Like Actor, Filmmaker, And Entertainment Host Rob Lowe
Image source: Jimmy Kimmel Live, Letterman
#18 Peter Greene Looks Like English Writer A.A. Milne
Image source: sissygamache, Emil Otto Hoppé
#19 Adrien Brody Looks Like 17th-Century English Philosopher John Locke
Image source: GQ, Godfrey Kneller
#20 Benedict Cumberbatch Looks Like Polish Artist Zygmunt Waliszewski
Image source: BuzzFeed Celeb, Zygmunt Waliszewski
#21 Edward Norton Looks Like Catalan-French Baroque Painter Hyacinthe Rigaud
Image source: Remembrance of Things Past, Hyacinthe Rigaud
#22 Liv Tyler Looks Like Actress Ava Gardner
Image source: misslivalittle, Unknown author
#23 Tommy Lee Jones Looks Like 17th President Of The United States, Andrew Johnson
Image source: FilMagicians, Mathew Benjamin Brady
#24 John Travolta Looks Like As Time Traveler
After a photo from 1860 was put up for sale on eBay, many Internet users jumped on the striking similarity between the subject and John Travolta, claiming the actor is a reincarnation of the man in the image.
Image source: ScreenSlam
#25 Christian Bale Looks Like Person In Old Picture
Image source: People, findagrave.com
#26 Kathy Bates Looks Like 7th President Of The United States, William Howard Taft
Image source: Pach Brothers, Team Coco
#27 Luciana Barroso And Matt Damon Looks Like Redditor’s Parents During Their Wedding
Image source: Nicki Swift, coffeeandtrout
#28 Soccer Star Mesut Ozil Looks Like Enzo Ferrari
Image source: Sky Sports Premier League, unknown author
#29 Mayim Bialik Looks Like Actress Margaret Hamilton
Image source: missmayim, Press-materials are presumed to have been authored by the producers of the Broadway production of Goldilocks
#30 Maggie Smith Looks Like Painting Titled “Lady In Blue”
Image source: Downton Abbey, Paul Cézanne
#31 John Krasinski Looks Like Danish Businessman Carl Adolf Feilberg
Image source: Late Night with Seth Meyers, Christen Købke
#32 Lily Collins Looks Like Audrey Hepburn
Image source: The View, Allied Artists Pictures Corporation
#33 Luke Perry Looks Like American Folk Musician Woody Guthrie
Image source: Splash News, Al Aumuller/New York World-Telegram and the Sun
#34 Queen Latifah Looks Like Zora Neale Hurston
Image source: Yahoo, Carl Van Vechten
#35 Ellen Degeneres Looks Like American Essayist Henry David Thoreau
Image source: TheEllenShow, Benjamin D. Maxham active
#36 Robbie Williams Looks Like Jesse Pomeroy
Image source: The Jonathan Ross Show, unknown author
#37 Robin Williams Looks Like Nobel Prize Winner Ilya Ilyich Mechnikov
Image source: Conan O'Brien, Agence Rol
#38 Hugh Grant Looks Like Oscar Wilde
Image source: BBC, Napoleon Sarony
#39 George Carlin Looks Like Charles Darwin
Image source: Official George Carlin, Leonard Darwin
#40 Charlie Seen Looks Like John Brown
Image source: Netflix, Augustus Washington
#41 Michael Douglas Looks Like George Washington
Image source: CBS Sunday Morning, Gilbert Stuart
#42 Bill Murray Looks Like Edgar Allan Poe
Image source: Letterman, unknown author
#43 Hank Azaria Looks Like Philosopher Rudolf Steiner
Image source: Team Coco, Otto Rietmann
#44 Sofia Vergara Looks Like Italian Actress Sophia Loren
Image source: sofiavergara, Paul A. Hesse Studios
#45 Nicole Kidman Looks Like Polish Poet, Prose Writer And Painter Elżbieta Szemplińska-Sobolewska
Image source: The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Stanisław Ignacy Witkiewicz
#46 Ted Cruz Looks Like Businessman And Politician Thomas Burchill
Image source: Harris and Ewing, photographers, Office of Senator Ted Cruz
#47 Vincent Cassel Looks Like Dancer And Actor Fred Astaire
Image source: vincentcassel, ABC Television
#48 Maya Rudolph Looks Like Actress And Singer Dorothy Dandridge
Image source: princesstagram, Studio Publicity
#49 Jason Segel Looks Like Lee J. Cobb
Image source: GQ, NBC Television
#50 Christina Aguilera Looks Like Ginger Rogers
Image source: Jimmy Kimmel Live, Studio publicity still
#51 Alicia Keys Looks Like Lena Horne
Image source: Alicia Keys, Studio publicity still
#52 Andrew Garfield Looks Like Leon Trotsky
Image source: Amelia Dimoldenberg, unknown author
#53 Eminem Looks Like Severus Alexander
Image source: 60 Minutes, unknown artist
#54 Zach Galifianakis Looks Like Louis Vuitton
Image source: Netflix Is A Joke, unknown author
#55 Michael Phelps Looks Like Charles Lamb
Image source: Hindustan Times, National Portrait Gallery
#56 Bill Bailey Looks Like Philosopher Thomas Hobbes
Image source: Classic FM, John Michael Wright
#57 Karlie Kloss Looks Like Actress Lauren Bacall
Image source: karliekloss, Unknown author
#58 George Clooney Looks Like Cary Grant
Image source: Jimmy Kimmel Live, RKO publicity photographer
#59 Daniel Day-Lewis Looks Like Abraham Lincoln
Image source: FilMagicians, Alexander Gardner
#60 Florence Welch Looks Like Joan Of Arc
Image source: The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Albert Lynch
#61 Nick Jonas Looks Like Franklin Pierce
Image source: GQ, Mathew Benjamin Brady
#62 Anne Hathaway Looks Like English Peeress Anne Clifford
Image source: annehathaway, William Larkin
#63 Rose McGowan Looks Like American Actress And Inventor Hedy Lamarr
Image source: EdKclips, Employee(s) of MGM
#64 Michelle Williams Looks Like Actress And Singer Brigitte Bardot
Image source: paramountpictures.com, MGM
#65 Minka Kelly Looks Like Actress Raquel Welch
Image source: disneyplus.com, 20th Century Fox
#66 Paul Giamatti Looks Like Reincarnation Of William Shakespeare
Image source: GQ, National Portrait Gallery
#67 Brad Pitt Looks Like Hermann Rorschach
Image source: Variety, unknown author
#68 Bruce Willis Looks Like Us Military Leader And Chief Of Staff, General Douglas Macarthur
Image source: Conan O'Brien, Department of Defense
#69 Shia Labeouf Looks Like Albert Einstein
Image source: Jimmy Kimmel Live, Lucien Chavan
#70 Chuck Norris Looks Like Vincent Van Gogh
Image source: Conan O'Brien, Vincent van Gogh
