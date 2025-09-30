70 Celebrities Who Could Easily Play Their Own Historical Counterparts

Despite being unrelated, people can have an uncanny resemblance to strangers due to genetic similarities. It seems that these similar genetic traits can transcend generations, too, as fans have noticed that certain celebrities look nearly identical to some figures from the past. 

Diving deeper into this interesting phenomenon, our Bored Panda team gathered many such pairs in the list below. To find them, all you have to do is scroll down.

#1 Nicolas Cage Looks Like Civil War-Era Man

Image source: 60 Minutes, QuincyDentals

#2 Justin Timberlake Looks Like Old-Timey Criminal Charles Burns

Charles Burns was sentenced to 3 months at Newcastle City Gaol for the crime – false pretences.

Image source: The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, North East Museums

#3 Matthew McConaughey Looks Like The Great Great Grandfather Of Reddit User

Image source: Netflix Is A Joke, EmberRainbow

#4 Jimmy Fallon Looks Like Leader Of People’s Liberation Party-Front Of Turkey, Mahir Çayan

Image source: The Diary Of A CEO, bpkkdms

#5 Jay-Z Looks Like Person In Photo From 1939 Labelled “Harlem Loiterers”

Image source: Letterman, New York Public Library

#6 Orlando Bloom Looks Like Nicolae Grigorescu

Image source: imdb.com, unknown author

#7 Actor Robert De Niro Looks Like Counselor Of Wrocław Johann Vogt

Image source: reelrave, Bartlomiej Strobel

#8 Mark Zuckerberg Looks Like King Philip IV Of Spain

Image source: Y Combinator, Diego Velázquez

#9 Andy Samberg Looks Like A Person In HS Yearbook From 1978

Image source: Late Night with Seth Meyers, reddit.com

#10 Rupert Grint Looks Like Self-Portrait Of Artist Sir David Wilkie From 1804-1805

Image source: imdb.com, David Wilkie

#11 Jack Black Looks Like Paul Revere

Image source: The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, John Singleton Copley

#12 Peter Dinklage Looks Like Sebastián De Morra

Image source: Jimmy Kimmel Live, Diego Velázquez

#13 Maggie Gyllenhaal Looks Like American Journalist Rose Wilder Lane

Image source: Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Natkingcole

#14 Leonardo Dicaprio Looks Like Judy Zipper From The 1960’s

Image source: Access Hollywood, unknown author

#15 Alec Baldwin Looks Like Millard Fillmore

Image source: Team Coco, Mathew Benjamin Brady

#16 Keanu Reeves Looks Like Paul Mounet

Image source: The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Louis-Maurice Boutet de Monvel

#17 Ian Somerhalder Looks Like Actor, Filmmaker, And Entertainment Host Rob Lowe

Image source: Jimmy Kimmel Live, Letterman

#18 Peter Greene Looks Like English Writer A.A. Milne

Image source: sissygamache, Emil Otto Hoppé

#19 Adrien Brody Looks Like 17th-Century English Philosopher John Locke

Image source: GQ, Godfrey Kneller

#20 Benedict Cumberbatch Looks Like Polish Artist Zygmunt Waliszewski

Image source: BuzzFeed Celeb, Zygmunt Waliszewski

#21 Edward Norton Looks Like Catalan-French Baroque Painter Hyacinthe Rigaud

Image source: Remembrance of Things Past, Hyacinthe Rigaud

#22 Liv Tyler Looks Like Actress Ava Gardner

Image source: misslivalittle, Unknown author

#23 Tommy Lee Jones Looks Like 17th President Of The United States, Andrew Johnson

Image source: FilMagicians, Mathew Benjamin Brady

#24 John Travolta Looks Like As Time Traveler

After a photo from 1860 was put up for sale on eBay, many Internet users jumped on the striking similarity between the subject and John Travolta, claiming the actor is a reincarnation of the man in the image.

Image source: ScreenSlam

#25 Christian Bale Looks Like Person In Old Picture

Image source: People, findagrave.com

#26 Kathy Bates Looks Like 7th President Of The United States, William Howard Taft

Image source: Pach Brothers, Team Coco

#27 Luciana Barroso And Matt Damon Looks Like Redditor’s Parents During Their Wedding

Image source: Nicki Swift, coffeeandtrout

#28 Soccer Star Mesut Ozil Looks Like Enzo Ferrari

Image source: Sky Sports Premier League, unknown author

#29 Mayim Bialik Looks Like Actress Margaret Hamilton

Image source: missmayim, Press-materials are presumed to have been authored by the producers of the Broadway production of Goldilocks

#30 Maggie Smith Looks Like Painting Titled “Lady In Blue”

Image source: Downton Abbey, Paul Cézanne

#31 John Krasinski Looks Like Danish Businessman Carl Adolf Feilberg

Image source: Late Night with Seth Meyers, Christen Købke

#32 Lily Collins Looks Like Audrey Hepburn

Image source: The View, Allied Artists Pictures Corporation

#33 Luke Perry Looks Like American Folk Musician Woody Guthrie

Image source: Splash News, Al Aumuller/New York World-Telegram and the Sun

#34 Queen Latifah Looks Like Zora Neale Hurston

Image source: Yahoo, Carl Van Vechten

#35 Ellen Degeneres Looks Like American Essayist Henry David Thoreau

Image source: TheEllenShow, Benjamin D. Maxham active

#36 Robbie Williams Looks Like Jesse Pomeroy

Image source: The Jonathan Ross Show, unknown author

#37 Robin Williams Looks Like Nobel Prize Winner Ilya Ilyich Mechnikov

Image source: Conan O'Brien, Agence Rol

#38 Hugh Grant Looks Like Oscar Wilde

Image source: BBC, Napoleon Sarony

#39 George Carlin Looks Like Charles Darwin

Image source: Official George Carlin, Leonard Darwin

#40 Charlie Seen Looks Like John Brown

Image source: Netflix, Augustus Washington

#41 Michael Douglas Looks Like George Washington

Image source: CBS Sunday Morning, Gilbert Stuart

#42 Bill Murray Looks Like Edgar Allan Poe

Image source: Letterman, unknown author

#43 Hank Azaria Looks Like Philosopher Rudolf Steiner

Image source: Team Coco, Otto Rietmann

#44 Sofia Vergara Looks Like Italian Actress Sophia Loren

Image source: sofiavergara, Paul A. Hesse Studios

#45 Nicole Kidman Looks Like Polish Poet, Prose Writer And Painter Elżbieta Szemplińska-Sobolewska

Image source: The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Stanisław Ignacy Witkiewicz

#46 Ted Cruz Looks Like Businessman And Politician Thomas Burchill

Image source: Harris and Ewing, photographers, Office of Senator Ted Cruz

#47 Vincent Cassel Looks Like Dancer And Actor Fred Astaire

Image source: vincentcassel, ABC Television

#48 Maya Rudolph Looks Like Actress And Singer Dorothy Dandridge

Image source: princesstagram, Studio Publicity

#49 Jason Segel Looks Like Lee J. Cobb

Image source: GQ, NBC Television

#50 Christina Aguilera Looks Like Ginger Rogers

Image source: Jimmy Kimmel Live, Studio publicity still

#51 Alicia Keys Looks Like Lena Horne

Image source: Alicia Keys, Studio publicity still

#52 Andrew Garfield Looks Like Leon Trotsky

Image source: Amelia Dimoldenberg, unknown author

#53 Eminem Looks Like Severus Alexander

Image source: 60 Minutes, unknown artist

#54 Zach Galifianakis Looks Like Louis Vuitton

Image source: Netflix Is A Joke, unknown author

#55 Michael Phelps Looks Like Charles Lamb

Image source: Hindustan Times, National Portrait Gallery

#56 Bill Bailey Looks Like Philosopher Thomas Hobbes

Image source: Classic FM, John Michael Wright

#57 Karlie Kloss Looks Like Actress Lauren Bacall

Image source: karliekloss, Unknown author

#58 George Clooney Looks Like Cary Grant

Image source: Jimmy Kimmel Live, RKO publicity photographer

#59 Daniel Day-Lewis Looks Like Abraham Lincoln

Image source: FilMagicians, Alexander Gardner

#60 Florence Welch Looks Like Joan Of Arc

Image source: The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Albert Lynch

#61 Nick Jonas Looks Like Franklin Pierce

Image source: GQ, Mathew Benjamin Brady

#62 Anne Hathaway Looks Like English Peeress Anne Clifford

Image source: annehathaway, William Larkin

#63 Rose McGowan Looks Like American Actress And Inventor Hedy Lamarr

Image source: EdKclips, Employee(s) of MGM

#64 Michelle Williams Looks Like Actress And Singer Brigitte Bardot

Image source: paramountpictures.com, MGM

#65 Minka Kelly Looks Like Actress Raquel Welch

Image source: disneyplus.com, 20th Century Fox

#66 Paul Giamatti Looks Like Reincarnation Of William Shakespeare

Image source: GQ, National Portrait Gallery

#67 Brad Pitt Looks Like Hermann Rorschach

Image source: Variety, unknown author

#68 Bruce Willis Looks Like Us Military Leader And Chief Of Staff, General Douglas Macarthur

Image source: Conan O'Brien, Department of Defense

#69 Shia Labeouf Looks Like Albert Einstein

Image source: Jimmy Kimmel Live, Lucien Chavan

#70 Chuck Norris Looks Like Vincent Van Gogh

Image source: Conan O'Brien, Vincent van Gogh

