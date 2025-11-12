We Photographed The Polynesian Vahine Pride

We are a husband and wife team of Photographers based in the small island of Moorea. We photograph people and especially woman for more than 10 years now, into the most wild place around the world.
Today, we propose you to have a look on part of our work which show beautiful pride of Vahine of the most isolated islands of Pacific : from Marquesas Islands like Ua Pou with only hundreds of people living to Moorea, discover the strong and he grace of theses women fierce of their heritage, without filter.
More info: svphotograph.com
Before the darkness
Bird dancer
Harmony with nature
Marquesas, the mythic
Future warrior
Ancestor spirit
Simple beauty
Feather of light
Natural grace
Under the rainforest, tikis protection
Marquesas warrior
