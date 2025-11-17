50 Funny Posts From Parents That May Be Losing Their Sanity, But Not Their Funny Bone (September Edition)

Kids can be the best. They might fill your life with joy and meaning. They can make you laugh and ugly cry with their firsts. Those same kids, however, can also be the worst. They can test your patience and make you question your sanity every single day. So ultimately all parents need to vent at some point.
X (Twitter) is one of the best places for parents to share their realities. It’s a tradition here at Bored Panda to present to you the best selection of parenting posts every month. September is no exception, so scroll down and see the gems that the parents on X (Twitter) have shared this month!
#1
Image source: UncleDuke1969
#2
Image source: NewMomFriend
#3
Image source: oneawkwardmom
#4
Image source: KatieDeal99
#5
Image source: oneawkwardmom
#6
Image source: IHideFromMyKids
#7
Image source: reallifemommy3
#8
Image source: milifeasdad
#9
Image source: IHideFromMyKids
#10
Image source: kristabellerina
#11
Image source: raoulvilla
#12
Image source: itssherifield
#13
Image source: IHideFromMyKids
#14
Image source: itssherifield
#15
Image source: dadmann_walking
#16
Image source: IHideFromMyKids
#17
Image source: kristabellerina
#18
Image source: reallifemommy3
#19
Image source: TheMomHack
#20
Image source: kristabellerina
#21
Image source: deloisivete
#22
Image source: nikalamity
#23
Image source: TheMomHack
#24
Image source: TheMomHack
#25
Image source: marvelousmrsmom
#26
Image source: KatieDeal99
#27
Image source: reallifemommy3
#28
Image source: KatieDeal99
#29
Image source: oneawkwardmom
#30
Image source: reallifemommy3
#31
Image source: IHideFromMyKids
#32
Image source: reallifemommy3
#33
Image source: KatieDeal99
#34
Image source: UncleDuke1969
#35
Image source: deloisivete
#36
Image source: Mrs_JParker
#37
Image source: oneawkwardmom
#38
Image source: deloisivete
#39
Image source: nikalamity
#40
Image source: Brynandbearit
#41
Image source: IHideFromMyKids
#42
Image source: itssherifield
#43
Image source: DragginFatherB
#44
Image source: oneawkwardmom
#45
Image source: kidversations_
#46
Image source: itssherifield
#47
Image source: IHideFromMyKids
#48
Image source: mommeh_dearest
#49
Image source: mommeh_dearest
#50
Image source: RYGdance
Follow Us