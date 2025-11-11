Tattoo Artist Uses Real Leaves And Flowers As Stencils To Create Botanical Tattoos

by

It’s difficult to get a unique tattoo these days without it looking like somebody else’s. But Ukrainian tattoo artist Rita “Rit Kit” Zolotukhina has found a solution with these delicate botanical tattoos. And as you can see from these pictures, the result is certainly unique.

The tattoo idea was born from a simple desire to feel more connected to nature. “I’m a nature lover,” the artist told Illusion Magazine. “So most of my sketches are related to flora. But the more floral tattoos I drew, the more I wanted something fresh and native, to feel the plants without any steps in between.” The artist dips real leaves and delicate flowers into stencil ink before placing them onto the client’s skin. The process forms an imprint not unlike that of a fossil, preserving the pattern of the leaf or a beautiful flower forever on the body.

So if you’re looking for a cool tattoo that’s a little bit different, maybe it’s time you took a walk on the wild side.

More info: Instagram (h/t: mymodernmet, illusion)

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
