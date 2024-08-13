Days of Our Lives Weekly Spoilers for August 12-16: Weddings, Drama, and Intrigue

Xander and Sarah are about to experience a roller coaster ride this week on Days of our Lives. The couple’s upcoming wedding promises both joy and drama as unexpected events unfold, challenging their love and resolve.
Sobriety Struggles Cast a Shadow
The week kicks off with Xander’s mother, Fiona Cook (Serena Scott Thomas), struggling to maintain her sobriety. Despite Sarah Horton’s hopeful invitation for Fiona to attend the wedding at the Kiriakis mansion, there are serious doubts about her ability to keep it together.
Sarah Horton expressed hope that Xander would come around and invited Fiona to attend the wedding do-over at the Kiriakis mansion when the time comes
Wedding Vows Amid Tensions
An unexpected twist finds Xander Cook (Paul Telfer) and Sarah Horton renewing their vows. As they navigate these turbulent waters, Xander’s new revelation of being Victor Kiriakis’ son and inheriting half of the Kiriakis fortune looms large over their relationship. Fiona hinted about it being a bad idea and suggested maybe Xander shouldn’t be getting married at all.
Trouble Brewing at the Brady Pub
This week also spotlights Hattie Adams (Deidre Hall) and Bonnie Kiriakis (Judi Evans) stirring up some trouble at the Brady Pub, ensuring that drama is never far behind in Salem.
The Abby Mystery Deepens
A curious subplot emerges as a woman named Marin, who looks strikingly similar to Abigail Deveraux, shows up eavesdropping on Jack Deveraux and Chad Dimera. The resemblance triggers an intriguing dna dilemma for Abigail, played by AnnaLynne McCord.
Other Highlights This Week
-
Abe Carver (James Reynolds) and Kate Roberts (Lauren Koslow) offer Leo Stark (Greg Rikaart) a job, marking a significant development in his storyline.
-
Holly Jonas reaches a breaking point due to Sophia Choi’s relentless torment.
